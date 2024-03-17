Women can secure capital leveraging technology and data – Ige-Isang

Temitope Ige-Isang is the co-founder/COO Gamp, an all-in-one platform for business device needs that include acquire, insure, and maintain devices throughout their lifecycle. In this interview, Ige-Isang disclosed that gamp offers device financing and insurance for African digital workers on smartphones, computers, and tablets. Excerpts by SEYI JOHN SALAU

The IWD 2024 campaign theme is ‘Inspire Inclusion’; how can Nigeria achieve this feat?

Well, promoting inclusion in Nigeria, like any community, necessitates collaborative efforts from all sectors and levels of society. There could be actions taken to educate and promote the concept of diversity. In my experience, collaboration between the government, civil society organizations, the private sector, and international partners have been an essential way of implementing inclusive policies and programs effectively. Capacity building initiatives, community participation and engagement, infrastructure development are some ways Nigeria may move towards greater inclusion and a more equitable and just society for all its residents.

On the back of this: what is your definition of inclusion, especially in the tech ecosystem?

In the tech ecosystem, inclusion is simply fostering an environment in which people of many origins, opinions, and identities feel welcome, respected, and valued. This encompasses, but is not limited to, colour, gender, sexual orientation, ethnicity, age, disability status, socioeconomic background, and cultural background. Take gamp for instance, some of the inclusive practices we carry out looks like actively supporting diversity and equity in all sectors of the industry, such as hiring and retention, promotion, project teams, product development, and leadership. Inclusion is essentially about providing a supportive and equal atmosphere in which everyone has the opportunity to develop and contribute to the best of their abilities.

Access to fund is a critical challenge for startups in the tech space; how can women founders bridge the funding gap in the sector?

Women founders like myself have enormous obstacles in securing capital, especially in the digital arena where gender inequities remain. However, I believe there are strategies they can use to bridge the funding gap. I’d say by leveraging technology and data, women can secure capital, also by building a strong network, investing heavily in their professional development, and seeking out investors who value diversity can have a great impact in securing funds for women founders in the digital space. Finally, women can research potential investors to identify those who have a track record of supporting women-led businesses and promoting diversity within their portfolios.

What is your take on Nigeria’s drive towards financial inclusion & digital economy?

Overall, Nigeria’s drive for financial inclusion and the digital economy is a crucial and commendable initiative. In aspects like economic growth, technology adoption, and entrepreneurship, this drive provides significant opportunities for socioeconomic development. Achieving this however, requires collaborative efforts from the government, private sector, and civil society to address challenges and ensure that benefits reach all segments of society.

As a woman in tech; what can you tell us about Gamp?

At Gamp, our journey began out of a simple yet profound necessity: to eliminate barriers and simplify the repair process for any gadget. We are redefining the landscape of device protection and repair in Africa’s consumer electronics market. Our mission is clear, to ensure that your devices – whether it’s your phone, laptop, or computer are always there for you when you need them most. How do we do it? Through our innovative Device Protection Plan, a subscription service that covers the cost of repairing broken phones and computers. We have partnered with retailers and device manufacturers across Africa, starting with Nigeria, to provide fast and efficient device protection, repair, and after-sales support.

Outside the listed services above, what else is Gamp known for?

Since our humble beginnings, we have evolved into a significant player in the industry, expanding our offerings beyond repair to include comprehensive device coverage. Today, we proudly stand as an Insurtech company, revolutionizing how consumers protect and maintain their devices. Our dedication to the consumer has always been at the core of everything we do. We believe in putting people and their needs before profit, prioritising the customer experience in every step of our process. By understanding the essential characteristics that define our brand, we have transformed gamp into more than just a service provider – we are a trusted life companion. But what sets us apart is our deep understanding of why people choose to repair or insure their devices. It’s not just about the gadgets themselves; it’s about ensuring uninterrupted productivity, entertainment, and communication in both personal and professional realms. By simplifying device ownership and maintenance, we empower individuals and businesses to focus on what truly matters. Whether it’s a cracked screen, a malfunctioning battery, or unexpected damage, gamp is here to ensure that unseen events never disrupt your life. We are committed to keeping you connected with the things that matter most, providing effortless device repair, care, and protection every step of the way.