With all the good works, APC will win the 2023 polls- Oguntade

Oluwaseun Oguntade, educationist and administrator, is a chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun State and member of the APC’s national youth wing campaign council.

In this exclusive interview with Iniobong Iwok, she speaks on the chances of the APC in the general election, saying that Bola Tinubu, the party’s presidential candidate can salvage the country from its current woes.

You and your colleagues have been campaigning seriously for APC candidates ahead of the general election, what is the experience so far?

The journey has not been easy but we must continue to sensitise the people about the work of President Muhammmadu Buhari, Governor Dapo Abiodun, the APC in Ogun and Lagos states.

I believe with all the good work they have done we are going to win the 2023 general election.

Are people satisfied with the performance of the APC governors of Ogun and Lagos states?

Personally, I think they have done a good job, they have really tried. For instance, Dapo Abiodun, governor of Ogun State, is the only governor in recent years that has touched all sectors across all constituencies in Ogun.

Elected representatives are trying across the state, House of Assembly members, House of Representatives members and senators.

Some people would never admit that these people are working because they just want something to campaign against us.

In politics we have two versions, when we come to things like that. When they were in power they never agreed that they failed the people, even when it is obvious.

Our elected officials at all levels are doing their best to make Nigeria and Ogun State better.

I am optimistic that we are going to celebrate Tinubu’s victory in the presidential election and he will reposition Nigeria.

How are you mobilising towards the presidential election a few weeks left?

The campaign started several weeks ago, we are touring the streets and markets to mobilise our youths and women. We went to different communities; the campaign is still on, we are still working. There is a mandate for everyone to deliver on his or her street.

In recent weeks, we have gathered our youths together, especially in Ogun State, Odogbolu local government area and the youths are ready to work for Tinubu and the governor of Ogun State for him to come back for the second term and finish his job.

We are also mobilising for Gbenga Daniel, former governor of Ogun State; he did well while as governor he is going for the senate. He is ready to work hard and all the people as well as youths are ready to work for him.

Femi Ogunbanwo, our House of Representatives candidate, is a great man who has served the people for years and is ready to do more. Also Atinuke Bello, our House of Assembly candidate, may God help her also to win, she has done it before and she is going to do it again.

There seems to be a shift among youths for new crop of leaders, don’t you agree?

We are voting based on experience and capacity to deliver, we believe that Bola Tinubu has the capacity to deliver when elected into office.

He has gotten experience; he led the coalition towards the formation of the APC.

Let’s use Lagos as a template when he was the governor of the state, he did so many things; he added value to so many youths, he served as senator before.

Tinubu reformed the civil service in Lagos and improved infrastructures; so all the youths are ready to work for Tinubu to become the president of this nation. I pray by the grace of God Tinubu will become the president.

What strategies are you adopting to mobilise people for him?

We have our strategies which we may not disclose to the public, but we are also mobilising massively across the grassroots, market women and youths.

We are sensitising people; we are going round to meet elderly people in town that is the only market we are selling now.

Are you satisfied with Muhammadu Buhari’s administration performance in office?

President Muhammadu Buhari has done his best, although he started slow, but he recovered and there has been success in infrastructural development across Nigeria.

Look at the commission of the second Niger Bridge. He is consistent; he is trying his best, but he has been up and doing. There is a global financial crisis across the world; it is not only in Nigeria that there are issues everywhere.

Dapo Abiodun is seeking a second term. What has he done to seek re-election?

The governor has done well in terms of job creation and youth empowerment, health, education etc.

I believe he would be elected for a second term in office. We would mobilise for him, we are sure that some of the other candidates would even agree to step-down to support his ambition.

There is a reduction in the number of young candidates ahead of the 2023 polls, what do you think is responsible?

I think the major challenge is money, a lot of us have ambition, but we don’t have the finance to get that done, knowing how politics is played in Nigeria here. Also, we still need to learn more from our leaders and get the experience needed to rule.

There is also a reduction in the number of women candidates in 2023, what is your take?

In Ogun State we had 35 percent of women appointed into public positions, the governor has implemented that across the state. But I believe other states can learn from that and give more women opportunities to be in public office.

Reduction may be due to the challenges young people face in politics in Nigeria, but the APC tried in reducing the nomination and expression of interest forms for females who want to aspire for the 2023 polls.

What is the challenge during the campaigns so far?

It has not been easy, I am trying my best, going out early in the morning to campaign and meet people; telling them why they should vote for the APC. Encouraging people to come out when the time comes to vote. We believe everything will be done with success.

The collection of PVC’s has started, how are you mobilising your people to go and collect?

We are doing our best to sensitise our people to go and collect their PVCs ahead of the general election. We move to mobilising market women and youths and in recent weeks some of them have been going to do that.

We even took some people down to the INEC offices and turnout has been impressive, especially among the youths across Odogbolu and my entire constituency.

Do you think INEC can conduct free and fair polls?

Yes, the commission has started well; you can see that there is a change in the process of election transmission and BVAS; we are optimistic that the commission can conduct free and fair polls in 2023 if supported by relevant agencies.

Our own is to mobilise and campaign, I am sure we would get the desired votes for our candidates to win.

Are you bothered about increased violence in the campaigns so far?

Nobody will support violence from anybody, but we are telling them that they should not allow themselves to be used by opponents and political actors who want to destabilise the system for their own benefits.

Sometimes, people who are involved in these things are sponsored to cause trouble.