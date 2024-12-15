Why traditional rulers’ stipends need periodic review – Oba Akadiri Momoh

Oba Akadiri Saliu Momoh has spent 40 years on the throne of his ancestors. In this interview with PIUS DUKOR, this First Class South West monarch, went down memory lane to share his experience, managing the affairs of Ikareland in Ondo State. Excerpts:

How do you feel doing 40 years on the throne?

First and foremost, let me thank the Almighty God for making me to celebrate my 40th year on the throne. It is not an easy task at all. I thank the Almighty God for seeing me through.

Would you say you are fulfilled?

I am fulfilled. I give God the glory. I encountered a lot of difficulties when I was aspiring to ascend the throne of my forefathers, but I thank the Almighty God for seeing me through.

What have been your challenges as paramount traditional ruler of Ikare Akoko?

In fact, I faced a lot of challenges when the contest for the throne was on. Eight of us from one ruling house (Owalukare Ruling House) were in the race for the Olukare of Ikare throne. After screening, five contestants, including myself, were selected for the contest; and I emerged the winner. It is however good news that we are united today, living together as brothers. In fact, we are celebrating this 40th Anniversary together.

How have you coped so far managing the affairs of your community?

I am coping well with my subjects because I operate a collegiate administrative system. I involve my chiefs in decision making on community issues.

Kabiyesi, can you briefly list your achievements since you ascended the throne?

I have initiated a lot of developmental projects in Ikare. I facilitated the rehabilitation of Ose Bridge during ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo’s administration. I visited the Presidential Villa to brief him on the poor state of Owo/Ikare road and the president assured me that he would do something about it through the Federal Ministry of Works. Thank God the Ose Bridge was reconstructed and the road was rehabilitated during former Ondo State Governor Olusegun Mimiko’s regime. I led a delegation of Akoko North East/North West Obas to brief the Governor on series of motor accidents that occurred at Oke Alabojuto in Ikare. The Governor promised to look into it. And he flagged off the dualisation of Ikare township road. Today, this township road project has brought a lot of economic benefits to Ikare and Akoko at large.

As an Oba who so much believe in development of my community, I asked for the building of a 2 X 60MVA 132/133KV electricity substation in Ikare. Today, the project is under construction. I had to do this because I believe electricity will boost the economy of my community.

Let me also use this opportunity to thank the first NTA General Manager in Ikare Akoko, Mrs. Tinu Olowofela who played a very significant role regarding the establishment of a Federal TV station (NTA) in Ikare. Today, Akokos are enjoying the programmes of the television station. However, I want the Federal Government to do more; I am asking that the TV station be digitalized so that the quality of its programmes will be enhanced like it is obtainable in other sister TV stations across the country.

I also appreciate the former Minister of Education, Late Dr. Olaiya Oni for the role he played in the establishment of the Federal College of Science and Technology, Okela Ikare Akoko. He was a true non-discriminating son of Akoko. He sited the school in Ikare and not his village in Akoko. May his soul rest in peace. As we speak, we have forwarded a proposal to the National Assembly Abuja for the conversion of the Federal College of Science and Technology to a Federal Polytechnic. During my reign as Olukare, a factory, Alfa 3D, was established along Ikare/Akungba Road, Ikare. The factory, specialises in manufacturing of building materials.

Lastly, I must add that under my stewardship, the Olukare of Ikare Palace now wears a new face. We have given it a face-lift. Some new modern buildings have added beauty to the palace. And a state-of-the-art palace wall is currently under construction. I give God the glory.

Who are the Ikares?

According to history, Ikare people came from Ilare quarters in Ile-Ife around 1832 like all other Yoruba towns and villages. Ikare people are very accommodating and kind. Ikares love visitors and we all live together peacefully. We love strangers, we are hospitable. Our cognomen, our sobriquet Agbolule gbajoji (for indigenes and non-indigenes) tells it all. We are farmers and traders. This is why we are called Ikare onile obi, Ikare arowosoge. Osele Market Ikare is a notable market in Southwest Nigeria that traders from across Nigeria, North and South patronise weekly.

Would you say Ikare indigenes and non-indigenes have fared well under your leadership?

Yes, both indigenes and non-indigenes have fared well under my leadership. Ikares are very friendly people. And as a leader, I treat everyone equally. No discrimination. I honour non-indigenes with chieftaincy titles. Tribes have leaders who represent their tribe if there is any community engagement in my palace on regular basis. They do in town meeting (Ajo Ilu) that comes up every 9 days

What is your assessment of traditional institution in Nigeria?

The traditional institution in Nigeria is an old institution that was highly revered in the past. Not anymore. In the past, the Oba (King) was referred to as Igbakeji Orisa (Second to God). But today, civilization has changed all that.

Would you say the traditional Institution is currently contributing well to governance in the country?

Yes, of course, the traditional institution is contributing well to governance in many areas such as holding meetings with government to deliberate on community issues such as security, health, school challenges and several other grassroots issues. For instance, Obas handle grassroots judiciary issues very well.

What is your take on remuneration for traditional rulers today?

The constitutional requirement is that 5percent of Local Government allocation should be set aside for traditional rulers remuneration in Nigeria. But this is not done in most states across the country. And traditional rulers have a long list of financial commitments that the stipends paid them by government fall far below. Traditional rulers have budgets that monies paid them cannot meet. They have visitors they have to attend to on regular basis. They need to attend to the needs of poor indigenes, stranded strangers, etc. In the past, Obas got financial support from well-wishers, indigenes farm for Obas. This is now history!

What do you suggest for improvement?

The only way for improvement is for government to review traditional rulers stipends periodically. Prices of commodities are not static so their stipends need to be reviewed from time to time.

The country is hard; there is hunger and anger all over the place. What is the way out?

The ‘Country is hard’ slogan is a global issue. The hardship in question is global. The solution is for the people to work hard. Our youths who can still go to farm should do the needful. For example, if you cultivate 400 heaps of cassava you will harvest 100kg bag of Garri which can earn you not less than N50,000 or more. My advice is that we should work hard. If we do, the sky is the limit.

What are the basic needs of your community currently?

Most important is motorable road network. We lack good road infrastructure. This is one big challenge because most of our farmers find it difficult to transport their cash crops to the town for sale. The alternative is for them to move their crops in smaller quantities, trekking! This, of course, is not good for business in this 21st Century.

Another basic need is constant water supply because water is life. I am not talking of boreholes but pipe-borne water. Good water, drinkable water will shield my people from health challenges such as cholera, malaria, and some other diseases.

I have sent a proposal through the Senior Special Adviser to the Governor to the government, listing our basic needs. I am optimistic that government will respond positively.

If you want to ask for one thing from the government today, what will you ask for?

I will ask for the exploration of the iron ore deposit in Akunnu, Akoko North East Local Government Ondo State. This is one project that generates revenue for the Local Governments as well as employment opportunities for our youth. I will also appreciates if government can help us fast-track the establishment of the Federal University of Information Communication Technology whose bill, sponsored by Senator Jide Ipinsagba, is already under process at the National Assembly.

If you are to thank God for one thing, what will you thank him for?

First and foremost, I will thank God Almighty for his protection over my life, my family, my community. Right from my childhood days, I have been receiving the blessings of God in my life both home and abroad. Up till now, I am still receiving the blessings of God. If I should tell you my age you will wonder how I can still be this strong – moving around with all vigour, vim, and energy. It is by his grace. I will continue to thank my God for his kind mercies upon my family and the entire people of Ikare.

