In an era where sustainability and environmental stewardship have become paramount, researchers like Tawakalt Ayodele are taking charge. As a doctoral researcher at North Dakota State University, USA, Ayodele is pushing the boundaries of bioproducts research, focusing on microbial protein production using lignocellulosic biomass feedstock.

Born and raised in Nigeria, Ayodele’s passion for sustainability and environmental stewardship was ignited at a young age. Speaking with BusinessDay, “Growing up in Nigeria, I saw firsthand the impact of environmental degradation on local communities,” Ayodele recalls. “I knew from a young age that I wanted to make a difference.”

Ayodele’s research journey began at Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Nigeria, where she earned her bachelor’s degree in microbiology. She then moved to Poland, where she earned her master’s degree in biotechnology from Warsaw University of Technology.

It was during her time in Poland that Ayodele became interested in bioproduct research. “I worked on a project that involved analyzing bacterial genomes using bioinformatics tools,” she explains. “I discovered genes that coded for various bioactive compounds with potential applications in medicine, agriculture, and environmental sustainability.”

Research focuses on producing microbial protein using lignocellulosic biomass feedstock as a carbon source. This innovative approach could revolutionise how we produce protein, reducing our reliance on traditional agricultural inputs and minimizing environmental impact.

“Microbial protein production using lignocellulosic biomass feedstock is a game-changer,” Ayodele says. “It offers a sustainable solution to global challenges such as food security, climate change, and waste management.”

Ayodele’s research has been published in several reputable scientific journals, and she has presented her work at international conferences. Her research has also been recognized with several awards and grants.

“I’m proud to say that my research has been well-received by the scientific community,” Ayodele says. “I’ve had the opportunity to collaborate with experts in the field and contribute to the development of new technologies and products.”

Ayodele’s vision for the future of sustainable bioproducts is ambitious. She hopes to see her research translated into real-world applications that can make a positive impact on the environment and society.

“I envision a future where bioproducts play a major role in addressing global challenges such as climate change, food security, and waste management,” Tawakalt says. “I hope to see my research contribute to the development of sustainable technologies and products that can benefit society and the environment.”

Her advice for early-career researchers and students interested in pursuing a career in bioproducts research is straightforward.

“Be curious, be passionate, and be persistent,” she said. “Bioproducts research is a rapidly evolving field that requires a strong foundation in science and engineering. Stay up-to-date with the latest developments in the field, and don’t be afraid to take risks and try new things.”

As the world continues to grapple with the challenges of climate change, food security, and waste management, researchers like Ayodele are leading the charge. Her research is a beacon of hope for a brighter, more sustainable future.

Ayodele’s story is an inspiration to young people everywhere, particularly in Africa, where the challenges of sustainability and environmental stewardship are most pressing.

As she continues her research, she remains committed to her vision of a sustainable future.

“I believe that bioproducts have the potential to transform the way we live and work,” she says. “I’m excited to see where my research takes me and how it can contribute to a more sustainable future.”

