What makes Lisa Suites different from other apartment complexes in Abuja – Mshelia

Barka Umaru Mshelia is the chief executive officer (CEO) of Mshel Homes, a real estate company. In this interview with some journalists after the recent unveiling of his residential project, Lisa Suites, he spoke about what the project meant to offer; the features that marked it out from others in the market, among others. Benjamin Agaesan brings the excerpts:

May you briefly introduce yourself and what you do for a living?

My name is Barka Umaru Mshelia. I am an entrepreneur, life coach and an Architect by training. I am the CEO of Mshel Homes Limited, a real estate firm located in Abuja, Nigeria. I am also a business development expert and strategist. Over the years, I have mastered excellent approaches helping different businesses scale through in dynamic ways. I also provide innovative and constructive solutions to difficult business challenges. I am chartered project manager, a certified management consultant and a certified management specialist, and I hold several other certifications. I also hold an honorary Doctorate of Philosophy in Business Management from Universite La HEGJ, Benin Republic.

You recently announced the launch of Lisa Suites, a premium residential project in Abuja. Could you please talk to us about it?

Thank you so much. Yes, Mshel Homes has just launched Lisa Suites. It is a dream come true and it is a premium residential project featuring 55 elegantly bespoke rooms, deluxe suites, conference centre and a roof-top lounge in Asokoro district of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

Can you talk to us briefly about the project. What it means to have it completed?

Well, like everything costs money, no expense was spared to put up Lisa Suites. Everything about Lisa Suites is bespoke. Talk of the the interiors, which include lavish decor combine African, American/European inﬂuences with modern designs and the very latest technology in most breath-taking and stunning Luxury rooms. I describe the facility as a journey into a glamorous world of gratifying indulgence It boasts of endless wave of sophistication, style and glamour that would leave anyone breathless. From walkways filled with iconic artworks to building fixtures of unparalleled craftsmanship and aesthetic architectural finishing, the facility is a must visit for people of style.

Lisa suites also boasts of impressive state-of-the-art amenities, including a world-class cinema, outdoor lounge and enchanting state-of-the-art swimming pool. Other lifestyle amenities in the development include a multipurpose hall, a cloud terrace restaurant and lounge, bar and lounge which serve both continental and local cuisines. In addition, Lisa Suites provides spa, healthcare & fitness facilities with steam and sauna rooms, children’s play areas and family spaces.

Living and dining areas are perfectly positioned to take in the stunning views, floor-to-ceiling windows and terraces maximise light and space, while designer kitchenettes and branded bathrooms provide that extra touch of class. Residents of all ages will delight in the communal and social ambience, where families, friends and neighbors come together for an afternoon at the pool, rooftop barbeques and shared celebrations for every special occasion.

After the unveiling, what next?

We are delighted and honoured to open our doors to the general public as we have positioned ourselves to meet the growing demand of the hospitality industry.

What future services are you bringing on the table for your clients?

A lot. We are committed to delivering luxurious and sustainable living spaces that cater to the discerning tastes of Abuja’s high-end market.

Lisa Suites is a premium hospitality brand that offers luxurious living and comfortable accommodations for everyone seeking a memorable stay and we are inviting everyone to come and experience the perfect blend of luxury and comfort with Lisa Suites Serviced Apartment!

What do you think mark’s your offerings different from what others in the industry have?

Good. Our state-of-the-art serviced apartment is the perfect choice for all those who are seeking a unique and luxurious form of short- or long-term accommodation.

We are offering an unmatched hospitality experience while aiming to serve our unique guests. Our mission is to provide an outstanding serviced apartment experience that exceeds the expectations of our guests, employees, and owners. In addition, Lisa Suites features an airport shuttle (available 24 hours).

Developed by Mshel Homes, along with a team of exceptional experts from the hospitality industry, we are set to endear our guests to wonderful staycations with a refreshing ambiance and excellent service.