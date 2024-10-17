We aim to offer solution to assist Nigeria overcome her energy poverty – Awotu

Arijovwode Awotu, Executive managing Director, Artu Energy Limited, in this interview with BusinessDay, spoke on a number of issues including how the company has fared since inception, some of its impactful projects, challenges that it faces in expanding its reach across Nigeria and the future of the company in the country. Excerpts:

What inspired the founding of Artu Energy Limited, and how has the company evolved since its inception in the Nigerian solar energy market?

Artu Energy limited was founded on our desire to provide quality alternative energy solution to the Nigerian energy consumer. As a company, we are constantly working to improve and adapt to the needs of our customers as a result we have increased our product portfolio to accommodate a wider range of customers.

Can you highlight some of the most impactful projects or solutions that Artu Energy has delivered in Nigeria, and what makes these projects stand out?

We have implemented a variety of solutions for both private and commercial clients, uniquely tailored to suit the Nigerian energy grid and its specific characteristics. Our solutions, known as MS2, are designed to be plug and play, cutting installation time by 70 to 80percent. The MS2 can function independently as an energy source, making it ideal for backup power without the need for solar panels or wind turbines. The MS2 Hybrid is the world’s first wind and solar plug-and-play system. A notable project involved deploying our MS2 hybrid solution to power a medical facility in Yenagoa, significantly enhancing medical services in that community.

How does Artu Energy ensure the quality and reliability of its solar energy products and services, especially in a market as diverse as Nigeria?

Artu Energy’s partnership with MSolar Research Kft, a European manufacturer and research and development company that ensures the quality of products, is the best and consistent, the products are designed and is tailored to the Nigerian energy market needs. With MSolar’s decades of global market I experience in the production and deployment of renewable energy solutions and accessories. Artu Energy is able to order custom solutions to meet both individual and market specific needs.

How does Artu Energy differentiate itself from other solar energy providers in Nigeria? What makes your products and services stand out?

At Artu Energy, our MS2 (independent portable power plant) stands out for its unique design and functionality. Here’s what makes the standard MS2 special: It serves as a stand-alone energy system or a backup for regular grid connections; uses solar panels and grid as a backup energy source; it can operate alongside standard grid connections, offering a hybrid solution; the MS2 provides the flexibility of off-grid independent energy and on-grid backup capability; it is ideal for areas with unreliable or no grid power, and the MS2 is an all-in-one energy solution contained in a portable unit with controllers, energy storage, and remote monitoring features.

The MS2 Hybrid Unique features include: can connect to both PV panels and wind turbines; easily upgradable storage and power; AC back-up and diesel generator back-up ability; plug and play system, no installation required; both Gel and Lithium battery capability; complete energy solution; can be built to suit/customisable; stable low frequency design, and 10ms transfer time between battery and AC.

What are the key challenges that Artu Energy faces in expanding its reach across Nigeria, and how is the company addressing these challenges?

We recognise that the upfront purchase cost may present a significant hurdle for some customers. To address this concern, we have collaborated with Access Bank plc on their Switch to Solar Asset finance program. This initiative aims to alleviate the financial burden associated with the initial capital investment required for acquiring our solutions and products, allowing customers to pay gradually while enjoying the advantages of our offerings.

Furthermore, our goal is to broaden our distribution network nationwide beyond its current scope. Progress is underway in discussions with potential distribution partners across the country, and we remain receptive to engaging with additional interested parties.

What is your vision for the future of Artu Energy in Nigeria, and how do you see the company contributing to the broader goals of renewable energy adoption in the country?

Our vision for the future involves offering our solution to assist Nigeria in overcoming energy poverty by introducing innovative approaches that align with Nigeria’s Energy Transition plan.

Our goal is to enhance quality of life by promoting environmental improvement and supporting our partners and clients in managing their energy requirements. Through our innovative products, we aim to benefit the environment and empower end users to control their energy consumption. Our primary objective is to introduce fresh concepts that enable individuals and businesses to have greater control over their energy usage.

