We aim to achieve 1.5GW installed solar capacity, contribute 10% energy mix, Says Skipper Green Group President

With over two decades in the Nigerian energy sector, Skipper Green Limited, has impacted the sector with alternative energy sources, especially solar.

In this interview, Jitendra Sachdeva, the Group President of the company, speaks on the growing relevance of solar in the energy market, feats, challenges, regulations and policies, amid other related issues.

How would you assess the current state of the solar energy market in Nigeria?

Although the Solar energy market in Nigeria is largely untapped and under developed, it is evolving rapidly driven by increasing demands for clean energy& favorable government initiatives amongst other reasons.

What are the biggest challenges facing solar energy companies in Nigeria today?

The solar energy companies are facing quite a number of challenges which we hope will phase away with time.

Some of them are; financing constraints, high import duties/taxes, currency fluctuations, infrastructure limitations and energy storage challenges.

Others are: regulatory uncertainty, bureaucratic permitting processes, security risks, technical capacity gaps and public awareness/education.

How do you perceive the impact of government policies and regulations on the growth of solar energy sector?

Government policies and regulations like the Renewable Energy Policy (REP) that sets an ambitious 30% renewable energy target by 2030 and the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission’s (NERC) net metering regulation which will enable grid connectivity hold the key to unlocking Nigeria’s solar energy potential. While progress has been made, consistency and clarity are essential to drive growth and attract investment.

What technological advancements are you seeing in the industry, and how are they affecting your operations?

In Nigeria’s solar energy industry is witnessing significant technological advancements. Advanced solar panels design has led to more efficient and larger panels, enabling more energy generation per unit. There are also improved battery technologies that are addressing the intermittency of solar energy and ensuring a stable power supply, enhanced smart grid systems and inverters optimize energy distribution and consumption are reducing losses and increasing efficiency, while innovative solar-powered water pumps are boosting agriculture and irrigation, particularly in rural areas.

There are also advancements in Off-Grid and Mini-Grid Solutions technologies that are providing energy access to remote, unserved and underserved communities.

These technological breakthroughs are positively impacting our operations in several ways including; increased efficiency, improved reliability, expanded reach and competitiveness.

How does Skipper Green differentiate itself from other lead solar companies in Nigeria?

At Skipper Green, we stand out from other leading solar companies through our unmatched legacy of over two decades in Nigeria’s power sector, localized presence with showroom, factory, and warehouse in Lagos, quick access to localized stock, certified service engineers for after-installation and aftersales support.

This means that our customers benefit from expertise honed over decades, faster response times, enhanced support and maintenance and peace of mind with local presence.

What strategies do you employ to increase customer adoption of solar energy solutions?

At Skipper Green, we drive customer adoption of solar energy solutions through awareness and education, financial Incentives, convenience and support and customer engagement.

By implementing these strategies, we make solar energy accessible, affordable, and supportive for Nigerians.

Who are the key partnerships that have contributed to the success of Skipper Green Limited?

Some of Skipper Green’ Key partnerships include but are not limited to; 60 KVA/196KWh/80KWp, PV (Carport) + Freedom Series BESS installed at Commercial Building of Skipper Eye-Q Hospital, Lagos during 2024; 60 KVA/196KWh/80KWp, PV + Freedom Series BESS installed at Commercial Building of Skipper Eye-Q Hospital, Abuja during 2024; 60 KVA/192KWh/50KWp, PV(Carport) + BESS installed at Commercial Building of Skipper House Lagos during 2024 and 105kVA/ 230kW (PV)/350KWh Wukari General Hospital Taraba State Nigeria completed during 2018.

Others are: 105kVA/ 230kW (PV)/350KWh Gembu General Hospital Taraba State Nigeria completed during 2018; 05/10/15kVA (200++) Solar Powered Mini Grids in 23 LGAs, Kaduna State completed during 2024; Solar Powered Stand-Alone Street Lights in Kaduna State (over 1000 Nos) completed in 2021 & performing satisfactorily till date and 400KW/480Kwp (PV)/1.01Mwh Life Forte School in Ibadan (Oyo State) under commissioning stage will be completed in October 2024.

What is your vision for the future of solar energy in Nigeria over the next five years?

By 2029, Skipper Green envisions:- 20% of Nigeria’s renewable energy target, 50% reduction in energy costs for Nigerian households and businesses and 100 MW of installed solar capacity.

What is your long-term vision for Skipper Green Nigeria in thecontext of renewable energy goals?

In line with Nigeria’s renewable energy goals, Skipper Green Nigeria aims to become a leading solar energy solutions provider, serving 500,000 households and businesses.

We aim to achieve 1.5 GW of installed solar capacity, contributing 10% to Nigeria’s renewable energy mix, expand local manufacturing capabilities and collaborate with government agencies, international organizations, and financial institutions.

By 2030, Skipper Green Nigeria envisions 30% of Nigeria’s energy mix coming from solar, 50% reduction in energy costs for Nigerian households and businesses and carbon emissions reduced by 20%.

