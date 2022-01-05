To attract aviation investment in 2022, insecurity must be addressed – Olowo

Gabriel Olowo is the executive director, Bellview Airlines, and the president, Aviation Safety Round Table Initiative (ASRTI/ART), an aviation based Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) established to advocate Air Safety. In this interview with IFEOMA OKEKE, he assesses Nigeria’s aviation sector in year 2021 and gives projections for year 2022.

How will you assess the aviation sector in 2021?

Aviation in 2021 started with fresh hopes as the devastating effect of Covid 19 (which hit the world economy between February/ March 2020) began to show gradual decline and airports opened in phases. Thanks to medical researchers, discoveries and advancement in medicines for vaccines, protocols and other remedies.

Aviation business was beginning to crawl between 10 percent and 30 percent Year On Year in first quarter till mid second quarter of 2021. Third quarter was growing steadily to almost 75 percent Year on Year when different variants of Covid 19 known as Delta and now Omicron raised its ugly head. Discriminatory border closures, visa regimes and Covid protocols disrupted growth once again; another big disincentive to travel and travels began to nose dive once again.

Sadly, Performance returned to first quarter levels especially during December, (fourth quarter), and one only hopes the decline does not continue into 2022.

What do you think has improved and what is left undone?

I will imagine nothing has been left undone, as people all over the world yearn to have their lives back but for the so called global disaster called Covid-19. Riots & protests have been witnessed in economies where you least expect. Total closure of airports and borders is daily resisted as if people prefer to die rather than go hungry. There’s Covid fatigue everywhere. The football premiership in Europe for instance and economics of full stadia every other day have been affected.

What are your expectations for 2022?

One should positively look forward to 2022 with great hopes that Omnicron variant will not metamorphose into another variant or any other plague as such will impact life and travel so negatively like Covid 19.

How would you advise government on attracting investment in the aviation industry in year 2022?

Government should continue to address issues of insecurity and its adverse effect on Nigeria. The country’s risk speaks volume on economic index measurement. For instance, exchange rates, insurance premiums, pricing, inflation, etc.

Government should also stay clear of doing business but provide business friendly environment and ease of doing business. The language is on the lips but experience shows the situation is growing worse (home and abroad). Government agencies see business tasks as a disruption of their schedule rather than a fulfilment of it. How can one explain passport renewal taking forever to process for instance? Aside internal trade, businesses cannot thrive without inter economy movement. This should however, not be taken in isolation.

Businesses hitherto under ‘exclusive clause’ should be open to investors, anything short of this will continue to encourage illegal practices.

Government should also prioritize spending on security and thereafter on welfare of citizens, such as spending on health care, infrastructure deficit in housing, roads and education.

Recurrent expenditure spending should be cut and made lower than capital expenditure which demands huge reduction in the size of governance. Also, our media should make deliberate effort to sell the destination Nigeria, rather than its challenges which is not uncommon in any economy.

Do you think government can achieve unveiling a national carrier by April 2022 as claimed?

I’m not worried about time of entry of any carrier, my earnest desire is to see the emergence of strong, efficient, globally competitive Nigerian Flag Carriers. The weight thrown by Government on Air Peace/ Emirate commercial negotiations in UAE disagreement is a confirmation that Nigeria already endorsed the flag carrier by throwing its weight behind them. A commendable aero politics indeed. It was so with Arik Air before it suspended international operations. I am trusting that the same efforts will be deployed to sanitize all the routes which pose negative trade balance to Nigeria and Bilateral Air Service Agreement (BASA) till date.

Government should go its full hog to all destinations served by all countries hitherto in preparation for additional one or two more Nigerian flag carriers.

Finchglow Travels celebrates yuletide with children at motherless babies’ home

Finchglow Travels, Nigeria’s indigenous Travel Management Company (TMC) with offices across the country has brought cheer to children and employees of the Lions Village Motherless Babies Home, Lekki, Lagos with a visit.

The visit which is in celebration of the yuletide was themed ‘Box of love’ where Finchglow Travels donated foodstuff to the motherless babies home which houses over 57 children. The home was created to provide care and protection for abandoned, abused, orphaned, and homeless children recovered around Lagos State, Nigeria.

Commenting on Finchglow Travels’ donation to the orphanage home, Ezekiel Ikotun, the General Manager, Sales & Operations, Finchglow Travels, said the donation was in commemoration of this year’s Christmas and to as well show love to the children and management of the Motherless Babies Home.

“2021 has been a very eventful year, for us in the travel industry, it has been a year of slow but steady recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. As borders have continued to open up, some have closed due to the pandemic, we know travel is not where it used to be but it doesn’t deter us from extending love to our community and those around us.

“Our visit to the Lions Village Motherless Babies Home is in celebration of the yuletide season and born out of our love for humanity as a brand. We are well aware that donations to orphanage homes and many other institutions that rely largely on support from the public may have dwindled drastically because of the pandemic, hence, this also spurred us to action,” Ikotun added.

While thanking Finchglow Travels for this kind gesture via a letter of appreciation, Modupeola Sahid-Adebambo, the Director-in-Charge said, “On behalf of the Management, Staff, and Children of the home, we use this medium to express our gratitude to you for your donation to the children. Your company’s demonstration of compassion and thoughtfulness has indeed made a positive difference in the well-being of our children.”

Finchglow Travels donated foodstuff and relief materials to the Motherless Babies Home. This will help in supporting the feeding of the children at the home. In total, the orphanage helps more than 57 children ranging from just a few days old up to 14 years of age.

Turkey mulls strategies for Nigerians to visit Bodrum in 2022

As part of Turkey’s efforts to develop a stronger relationship with Africa and Nigeria, the city of Bodrum wants to take advantage of this special relationship with Nigeria to drive its tourism.

Recently the President of Turkey Recep Tayap Erdogan visited Nigeria and invited President Buhari to Turkey for the Turkey African Conference in December.

The Mayor of the city of Bodrum, Ahmet Aras also hosted a Nigerian team invited for exploratory meetings led by Abuja based tour operator Cecile Doumbe of CMD Tours. The team included Ambassador Ikechi Uko a travel expert and Adebayo Ajayi, the Travel Sultan of Abay Tours.

According to the Mayor of Bodrum, “Turkey has everything the Nigerian traveller wants. We have amazing shopping of top quality materials, we have wonderful destinations of which Bodrum is the best. The historical legends of Turkey is unparalleled for both Christians and Muslims. Any thing you want, we have more. We want you to come and enjoy our mediterranean culture within Asia.

“Bodrum is home to many ancient civilizations of Greece and the Island of Rhodes. We have the largest underwater museum in the world. AirBnB started from Bodrum over 50 years ago. We had no hotels then and we gave our houses for bed and breakfast. But today we have the most luxurious vacations in Europe. I will be coming to Nigeria to market Bodrum and I invite Nigerians to the Mediterranean Tourism Expo in Bodrum taking place in October.”

Earlier the exploratory team who were invited by Skywings Istanbul were hosted to a city tour of Istanbul, the city of two continents visiting the European and the Asian sides of Istanbul with stops at the world famous Hagia Sophia of Constantinople.

At a meeting with the Bodrum Hoteliers Association, the President, Omer Dengiz told them that Bodrum has a Population of one Hundred and Thirty thousand Citizens (130,000) but receives over 1.3 million tourists every year mainly from Britain and Germany.

Bodrum has over 1000 hotels with about 150,000 rooms and more than 300,000 beds of cost between $50 to $500. There are boutique hotels and luxury collections. Bodrum has been described as unique, chic and special by tourists who troop there from April to October every year.

After facility visits and city tour of Bodrum which included visits to the castle and the museum of Halicarnisus a former ancient wonder of the world the team departed for Antalya.

Antalya is the town where Paul the Apostle started his missionary journey in the Bible. The team from Turkey are expected in Nigeria for a series of road shows to introduce Turkey to Nigerian tour operators and professionals. A series of famtrips are also planned to Turkey in the course of the year.

The Mayor of Bodrum Presented a book on Ataturk, the founder of modern Turkey to the Nigerians. In her response, Team Leader, Doumbe said Nigerians are great travellers and are looking for new destinations and Turkey is perfect.