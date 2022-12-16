RITA OPIAH is imprinting her mark in the hospitality industry

Born in the south-eastern part of Nigeria in the early 80s and fourth from the family of five children, Rita Opiah grew up practicing her religious faith from the Catholic church.

She had secondary education in a seminary school in Abia state, Nigeria before graduating with a Bachelor of Science in Marketing from Enugu State University of Science and Technology, Nigeria.

Albeit her denial for admission to study law in her preferred university, Rita’s passion for law and civil duties did not deteriorate. She bagged a Master’s degree in Internal Relations from the University of Lagos in 2019.

Firm, enthusiastic, altruistic and passionate for service, Rita has emerged in numerous leadership positions in her professional career.

She worked as a receptionist at the Victoria Crown Plaza and was recognised for the charisma and enthusiasm she possessed. Rita moved to Protea hotels in 2009 to further her experience in the hospitality industry and was swiftly promoted as a reservationist after few months of working in the reception. In less than a year, she was promoted to the Sales and Marketing Manager.

Her dexterity and leadership qualities inspired the management to engage her in an executive role after few years of service. Rita worked in this capacity with the Protea Hotels and Marriott Hotels before she became the Deputy General Manager with Bon Hotels.

Being the first female Nigerian general manager in the history of Radisson Hotel Group, her tenure as the general manager was blessed with numerous accolades. Her vision and talent management skills translated to growth in operational standards and about 90% growth in annual revenue projection within 4 years.

Rita and her team were awarded by the Radisson Hotel Group as the only hotel that exceeded the Gross Operational Profit budget during the Covid-19 pandemic season and the hotel has exceeded the annual budget expectations in Gross Operating Profit by at least 25% annually.

Her passion for excellence has translated to global recognition and awards.

Tell us more about your formative years

My formative years was amazing, and indeed a humble beginning. I come from a family where human values and integrity are prioritised over materialism. This ideology is the most potent within my consciousness towards approaching daily life endeavours.

You wanted to study law and didn’t happen. Looking back now with all you have achieved, what are you grateful for?

Law is a vital part of my passion. My interest in law was fuelled by genuine desire to support and protect the rights of the voiceless in the society.

Though I was denied admission to study law initially, the passion continues to exude hence the master’s degree certificate I bagged in international relations some years ago and my constant research through personal studies on litigation.

You started as a salesperson and grew in ranks to get to where you are today. How important is it to go and grow through processes to become who one desires to be?

Desire and upholding strong values with integrity are fundamental in my quest. It would be dishonest to assume the journey was a jolly ride, but the challenges were well embraced, and they also served as opportunities to learn the skill of navigating life through grace.

What advise do you have for those who prefer to jump processes?

Processes cannot be skipped. It takes night to run its course before the sun shines.

From receptionist to sales and marketing manager. Take us through that process

To paraphrase, it was not an intentionally designed process, but grace lifted me through.

In hindsight, I believe perseverance, integrity and desire to unlearn and learn were some of my attributes the management valued which was consistent over time.

Tell us about being Deputy GM at Bon Hotels and your experience

It was a rewarding experience. As with all experiences, there are always lessons to learn. My experience as a deputy manager was a career leap to swiftly embrace new challenges which was demanding but valuable.

How were you able to lead the team to commission the Park Inn by Radisson Serviced Apartments, Victoria Island, Lagos?

To be candid, the team were ready and extremely supportive through the process. I tell them always that they are the drivers of success.

The process was alien to us at that point, involving lots of operational technicalities but my team by God’s grace weathered the storm through their tenacity and altruism. Having the right team to work with is a big-time motivation. It makes the process seamless and results unstoppable. Even when obstacles show up, because we are a team, there is a common goal and so, we conquer together.

Tell us about being the first female Nigerian general manager in the history of Radisson Hotel Group

It is a blessing honestly. I feel overwhelmed and grateful always for the privilege. It could have been anyone, but God’s favour found me. Everyone who knows me can attest to the fact that I do my job with diligence and focus. When it is time to work, we work, when it is time to let our hair down, we do. I believe in giving my all to whatever I do, and I am grateful to God and management that they found me worthy to be the first female Nigerian general manager in the history of Radisson Hotel Group. Hard-work pays, work more I most, there are greater heights to conquer.

Share with us on growth in operational standards and about 90% growth in annual revenue projection within 4 years. How was this achievable?

During the hotel transitioning from Bon Hotels to Radisson Hotel Group, we had a clear-cut strategy on improving our service standards from being good to being great and also increasing the hotel revenue.

To achieve this, we needed to revamp the hotel product to meet with our newly standardised service demands and the owning company were very supportive to embrace a total upgrade of the hotel facilities.

The renovation plan was to ensure hotel operations were ongoing during the refurbishment exercise. The task was demanding but necessary to achieve our goal.

With pressured operational challenges this decision could attract, we were inspired to embrace proactive and empirical approach with our revenue strategies which was pivotal to our success. We thank God for the success.

Tell us about being awarded by the Radisson Hotel Group as the only hotel that exceeded the Gross Operational Profit budget during the Covid-19 pandemic season

The COVID-19 period caused a major shake in every sector of the economy and even the hospitality sector had its challenges as a result of this, but we rose up to the challenges and I am grateful to God that we pulled through. It was very uplifting to us as a team that we won. It meant that our hard-work paid off. We are very grateful to the Radisson Hotel Group for the recognition and continued support through the pandemic season and even till date.

How did you weather the COVID-19 storm?

It was a draining process for all and sundry but the rare opportunity to learn new approaches to business presented itself. I believe as a team, we embraced the challenges and opportunities the pandemic experience presented effectively as it has hoisted our standards significantly.

How were you able to exceed the annual budget expectations in Gross Operating Profit by at least 25% annually?

Unambiguous consistent strategic approach from top to bottom on revenue optimisation and cost control policies did it for us.

How can the hospitality industry in Nigeria be best improved?

It is imperative to acknowledge the growth within the industry which contributed 3.6% to Nigeria’s GDP in 2021 and believed to have grown further this year. The hospitality industry is attracting the right investments globally and within the country.

Government support through policies that would encourage fiscal growth as the ingredient needed to elevate the hospitality industry is very essential. and must be followed through.

Why did you choose to pitch tent with Radisson? What makes it tick?

Their value for people and desire to consistently improve in creating the best memories for guests and all stakeholders makes them tick. It is also, amongst so many other reasons, that I chose to pitch my tent with them.

What plans do you have for your guests this festive season?

Our hotel is offering discounted packages on our rooms for families and individuals all through the festive season.

We would also be having an amazing feast of the best local and intercontinental cuisines on Christmas day for the buffet brunch with music and other entertaining side attractions to serenade the event.

It promises to be fun and we look forward to welcoming everyone to have a feel of a fulfilling experience at Park Inn by Radisson Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

What should anyone who intends to go into the hospitality industry know?

The hospitality industry is one of the fastest growing industry globally and in Nigeria, which promises amazing career opportunities to learn and grow significantly.

In conclusion

I thank my creator (The Almighty God) for how well I have come and grateful for the amazing moments ahead.

I am also forever grateful to the Park Inn by Radisson, Victoria Island, Lagos team and all stakeholders that have been supportive to the hotel’s growth.

Thank you so much Kemi for the privilege of this interview. I hope my story inspires someone out there to know that no matter how low or small you start, you can achieve great things if you believe.