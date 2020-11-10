‘Reviving ailing education sector demands redesigning content to address Nigerian needs’

The global recognition of the teaching profession in Nigeria and indeed Africa is gaining traction on the back of Varkey Foundation Global Teacher Prize. OPEIFA OLASUNKANMI, the first teacher from Nigeria and West Africa to ever make it to Top 10 finalists for the Varkey Foundation Global Teacher Prize, in this interview with KELECHI EWUZIE, shares his optimism about the forthcoming Global Teacher award, the impact of Maltina Teacher of the Year initiative and the future of education vis-a-vis the teaching profession in Nigeria. Excerpt:

You were recently shortlisted among the top 10 finalists for the Varkey Foundation Global Teacher Prize, how optimistic are you of your chances to claim the coveted prize, considering the competitive nature of the prize?

Having realised that as one of the Top 10 finalists I cannot participate in any future contest of GTP anymore, I have set my eyes on the ultimate prize. I am very hopeful and optimistic, though the competition seem very tough. However, it is significant that the country celebrates this feat or landmark given that there were numerous applications. Having said that, I think, for me, making it this far is worth a celebration. This is the first time a teacher from Nigeria and West Africa will ever make it to Top 10. You must realise that this feat is coming from a public school where a lot of resilience and uncommon creativity have to be employed to foster learning.

Nevertheless, I am very hopeful considering the fact that I meet all the criteria published on Global Teacher Prize website.

It must be very tough being a teacher in Nigeria especially at this challenging time. What are the major challenges you have encountered carrying out your duty especially in the COVID-era?

There is no doubt that it has been quite challenging for every teacher. One of my major challenges was lack of technological devices for both teachers and students. Education was thoroughly locked down and we couldn’t help.

Now that we have resumed, the big challenge is multiple classes because of social distancing but lack of enough teachers. Currently, my health is getting challenged because I talk more as I now teach more classes.

Presently, how has your emergence in 2018 as Maltina Teacher of the year helped broaden your capacity as a teacher?

A big thanks to Nigerian Breweries Plc-Felix Ohiwerei Education Trust Fund for providing the platform. The 2018 Maltina Teacher of the Year award made me to know my worth as a teacher. It made me realize that I had developed myself enough beyond my local environment. Today, I champion several developmental initiatives for teachers and students.

As an educator involved in development of human capital, how best do you think the Nigerian education system need to be managed to achieve productivity and competitiveness?

For me, I think if we are keen on enhancing productivity and competitiveness, the sector needs to do a lot to attract young people into the education industry especially our classrooms. Aside that, all classes, not just in urban areas, need to be fully equipped with technologies for learning. By so doing, this would attract dynamic minds into the profession.

The promised Teacher Salary Scale needs to be fully implemented in no time. Teachers should not be seen as paupers or third class. Our welfare package should be paramount in the minds of administrators. Interestingly, when this is done, I bet it, many of us will still reinvest this into our students directly or indirectly.

Looking at the policy of education in Nigeria, do you think it is working? What is the way forward?

Personally, the framework of the policy is okay. I still however think we need to look at the content and the ultimate goal of the policy. Often times, the goals seem not SMART enough. Can we have a Specific Measurable, Accurate, Reliable and Time-bound goal as a nation and build our education policy around it?

What are some of the strategies you think manager of Nigeria’s education system need to put in place to boost opportunities for teachers, students to achieve their full potential?

Basically, I will advise that for our students to achieve their full potentials, we need to be very intentional with the curriculum. We cannot be doing things the old way and expect a new result. It’s time we sat down again and redesigned our curriculum to meet the need of the emerging society and the need of the generation coming. If you are quite observant, you would notice that there is a shift. Unfortunately, our curriculum focuses on hard skills that Artificial Intelligence can provide in nanoseconds. So, we need to integrate essential skills (soft skills) in our students. If that is not done, the students will continue to see school as a scam as our energy would be dissipated on what they don’t need.

Finally, I will advise that the curriculum should focus more on talent/self discovery. I imagine Simi, Davido, Wizkid etc for instance were groomed by a music school from primary school. With their achievements now, they would beat several world records and still give values.

I think the only strategy is refocusing our curriculum to be need-based, self-discovery driven and to address the current shift. The earlier that steps are taken, the better. This is because a new generation is birthed already.

In Nigeria reading culture is an issue, how best do you suggest creativity be deployed to achieve a better learning outcome?

Do you think this generation don’t read? Must they read like the older generation that boast of reading pages of hard copies and pride themselves over books arrangements on their shelves?

21st Century children are digitally wired. I think we have to take our books to them where they can be found. Our books and methods of writing them have to adapt to the language and style of their communication (not necessarily the bastardized shorthands). We have to write for them and the world imagining. Enough of empty motivations, boring stories of the past, or stale scientific facts. Let their literatures reflect their society and you will see them having interest

What are the key drivers of the successes you have attained in your career as a teacher currently?

I think, the most important thing driving me has been God Almighty. Away from that, I have imbibed a sense of focus with diligence, creativity and collaboration with great minds in the teaching industry.

What can be done to revive the ailing education sector in Nigeria?

One key thing to do now is to sit down and redesign our own education to the extent that it can address our needs and the needs of our children.

What are the things that motivate you in life and in your career?

Seeing my students improve motivates me a lot. Also, having unlimited access to technologies ‘intoxicates’ me.

Where do you see yourself in the next five years?

I am still a teacher. I see myself as an owner of a fully digitised school by God’s grace. I see myself as a convener of the largest collaborative space for teachers all over the world. We can watch out for this.