Oyetola Oduyemi: Senior Director, Public Affairs-Africa, The END Fund

Oyetola Oduyemi is a corporate leader with honed instincts for achieving sustainable organisational success.

She is currently the Senior Director, Public Affairs-Africa, at The END Fund. In this role, she is responsible for driving the sustainability of their work through partnerships, advocacy, public policy influencing and key stakeholder engagement across Africa.

Oyetola also serves on the END Fund’s (Justice), Diversity, Equity & Inclusion working group.

The END Fund is a private philanthropic initiative to combat the five most common neglected tropical diseases (NTDs) that, together, cause up to 90% of the NTD burden in sub-Saharan Africa. Supported by a group of global philanthropists, the END Fund provides financing for nationwide disease control initiatives, creating new programs, supplementing existing ones, and using leveraged funds to extend and deepen the impact. The END Fund provides exceptional return on investment by harnessing the highly scalable impact of low-cost mass drug administrations.

Having worked for 20 years as a business sustainability champion, communications specialist, public policy manager, key stakeholder engagement lead and legal practitioner primarily in the private sector, Oyetola has contributed to the advancement of various industries including financial services, energy and telecommunications. She has also handled regional roles covering different countries.

Her passion is building a robust and vibrant ecosystem that will continually equip Africans with the knowledge and tools for development. Oduyemi’s drive for sustainable development coupled with a broad bank of knowledge and experience, has resulted in some not-for-profit board engagements. In addition, she is on the board of tengvoX.

As the founder of FOM, she has convened an online community that offers information, advice and support to mums of multiples.

Oyetola has also been invited to speak on a number of platforms, including those hosted by the USAID, ESG World Forum, Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG), NigeriaCom, and Ernst & Young in collaboration with the Nigerian Stock Exchange.

Her speaking engagements have covered a range of topics including corporate communications, Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) business pillars, strategic partnerships and sustainable development. Oyetola has also been featured in some publications covering strategic communications, sustainability, and women in leadership.

Her specialties include public affairs, public policy, Corporate Sustainability & Responsibility (CSR), Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) pillars, business purpose, diversity, equity, inclusion & justice, corporate governance, reputation management and key stakeholder engagement.

Oyetola is a qualified member of the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators UK, and also a member of the Nigerian Society for Corporate Governance. She holds an LL.M. degree from the University of Warwick, with dual majors in Corporate Governance and International Economic Law.

She is an alumnus of the University of Lagos and has also attended numerous training programmes at the Lagos Business School.