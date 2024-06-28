Over $5billion raised, impressive client retention rate, Mojisola Hunponu-Wusu’s success inspires

Mojisola Hunponu-Wusu, born in Lagos, Nigeria, moved to the United Kingdom at the age of 15. She attended Adesoye College, Abbey College in Malvern, Worcestershire and Coventry University, before launching her career in the City of London.

She is the founder of Woodhall Capital and the Woodhall Capital International Foundation, embodying values of diligence, professionalism, and integrity.

With an impressive background in investment banking spanning 25 years, Hunponu-Wusu commenced her illustrious career in London before relocating to Nigeria. Within a brief span, she founded Woodhall Capital Limited, a distinguished financial advisory firm specialising in raising international funding for government agencies, large corporates, financial institutions, and sovereigns. Her adeptness in high-stakes contract negotiation and project management is evident through the successful completion of numerous pivotal projects.

Since its inception in 2014, Woodhall Capital has steadily expanded its global footprint under Hunponu-Wusu’s visionary leadership. Over the past decade, she has overseen the establishment of Woodhall Capital offices in key international hubs such as the United Kingdom and United Arab Emirates. With a track record of raising over $5billion, Woodhall Capital has not only achieved remarkable financial success but has also maintained an unparalleled level of client satisfaction, boasting a 100% retention rate.

In a testament to its growth trajectory, Woodhall Capital recently opened its fourth office in Abuja in 2024, following successful openings in London in 2019 and Dubai in 2020. Hunponu-Wusu’s unwavering commitment to excellence and her exceptional leadership have been instrumental in Woodhall Capital’s ascent to prominence on both the local and international fronts.

What experience of your childhood would you love to share that has impacted you positively till date?

I grew up with my mother and four siblings. Watching the power of what a woman can do if she puts her mind to it was inspirational. There was never an option not to work. I learned the value of hard work and adding value wherever I go. This mind-set eased my transition into a world of business and entrepreneurship.

What were the key milestones in your career journey from investment banking to founding your own financial advisory firm?

I started my career at BNP Paribas in London. I then moved through roles at Goldman Sachs, Credit Lyonnais, Deutsche Bank and was eventually recruited from London to head an International Funding Desk in Nigeria for a Commercial Bank. In 2014, I founded Woodhall Capital in Nigeria and subsequently established a foundation in 2016. We expanded Woodhall Capital to London in 2019, Dubai in 2020 and then Abuja in 2024.

What are some of the unique challenges you’ve faced in transitioning from a large investment bank to running your own boutique advisory firm?

Since relying on the bank’s reputation wasn’t an option anymore, I had to establish my own reputation and build a track record for Woodhall Capital. Retaining clients was tough; we had to prove we were in it for the long haul, not just a one-time deal. I will say human capital has been our biggest challenge so far.

Can you share some insights into the process of raising international funding for government agencies, large corporates, financial institutions and sovereigns? What are some best practices and common pitfalls?

As I said earlier, your track record is crucial; clients need to trust you not just to do the job, but to do it ethically. Raising international funding involves leveraging market insights and building strong relationships with funders.

Drawing from my experience in setting up a firm that connects local African entities with global financial institutions, it is essential to understand the importance of aligning local funding demands with international investment criteria and structuring financial solutions to meet clients’ needs is key to being able to raise funding for them.

How has your investment banking background and expertise helped you in advising clients on complex cross-border funding transactions?

I think my background in investment banking made me more technical than I perhaps would have been and more analytical. It allows me to analyse client needs deeply before approaching funders, understanding the underlying transaction and ensuring that I can actually bridge the gap between requirements of the suppliers and what documentation the demanders have for that.

What trends and shifts have you observed in the international funding landscape over the past decade? How has your firm adapted to these changes?

When I started Woodhall Capital ten years ago, 90% of financial advisors were international banks, not only could they fund, but they had advisory teams that would facilitate between their bank and the demand in local banks. So in effect, Nigerian banks used international banks to raise funding and they were the biggest players in the international advisory market. However, with economic shifts, a lot of Nigerian players including Woodhall capital realised, ‘No one can tell the African story like an African’ and that’s where it all changed. With the 2016 recession, many of the clients that we now serve, realised there were Africans that could make the case as passionate as the international banks, if not more passionately.

With the rise of development finance institutions like Afrexim Bank who are determined to raise indigenous African advisors to represent them with their clients, you find there are now lots of African advisory firms that are playing more in the market. As these changes have occurred, we’ve gotten bolder to take more territory and approach tier one banks and government agencies. Technology has also been a huge part of the shift in the international funding space. Solutions are being built to involve tech and make it easier to match funding.

20 years ago, if you had $50 million, you had a propensity to take it to Switzerland or the US, but right now, if you have $10 million and you invest it in international banks, you’re probably not getting the same interest rates. There’s a trend towards retaining wealth on the continent, particularly in Nigeria, increasing available funds for local investments.

How does your firm differentiate itself in a crowded financial advisory market? What are some of the unique value propositions you offer to your clients?

We focus exclusively on raising dollar-denominated international funding, specialising in bridging the private and public sectors. This focused approach ensures we maintain clarity and depth in our advisory services.

Can you share any memorable success stories or case studies of impactful funding transactions your firm has executed for clients?

One of our biggest success stories would be funding one of Nigeria’s largest indigenous oil blocks through raising funding for a bank to participate in the oil and gas acquisition. Retaining our first major client till date has also been a notable achievement.

What advice would you give to other women looking to transition from traditional finance roles into entrepreneurial ventures in the advisory or fintech space?

Be consistent, embrace delayed gratification and build a track record. As women, we need to overcome the stereotypes by delivering consistently and reliably. Prove your reliability and capability by meeting deadlines and exceeding expectations consistently. People feel women are reliable in paid employment, but most people that give women a chance in business hold their breath. They feel that they can’t rely on us when it comes to entrepreneurship. If we can break that stereotype and trust that no matter what, we will deliver without a story and excuses, we’d rise much faster. I think it’s refreshing in the business community, particularly for women when we prove men and ourselves wrong by being effective and producing the work in difficult situations and conditions.

Woodhall has raised over $5bn and 100% retention rate, how were you able to achieve this?

To achieve this, we’ve had to understand the importance of sustaining our client relationships. We are extremely close to our clients, they are like family. The first 20 minutes of any client call, mostly every time, is usually talking personal matters before we bring up transactions and go commercial. I think this aspect of our relationships with clients has been a game changer.

How do you relax? What do you do for leisure?

I love spending time with my husband, whether we are in the same place or not, sometimes we pick a topic and discuss and go back and forth. For me, it’s relaxing, I love looking for his trouble, teasing him and being his gist partner too, and of course spending time with my kids.

What day will you never forget and why?

I think the day I met my husband, I remember it like it was yesterday. The day he came to my school in Malvern, UK. I just remember thinking, ‘why is this guy bouncing?’ My school had told us that a Nigerian guy was starting and they had selected me and another Nigerian girl to meet and greet him after they picked him up from Heathrow. I actually won’t forget this day because I wasn’t interested in him at all when we first met, he chased me down but I guess 10 years later, we ended up getting married.

How will you describe your life as a corporate executive?

I think living in purpose is the best description, I’m conscious about it, everything arranges itself when you’re living in purpose

What is next for you? What is next for Woodall?

Well, Woodhall Capital is 10 years this July, we officially opened our office in Abuja two months ago which is dedicated to raising funding for sovereigns. There’s a lot of expansion going on at the moment. After living in purpose, career success, corporate growth, I’m moving towards focusing on raising funding for the African continent and serving humanity. I’m passionate about building the next generation and raising people. I’ll be hosting a lot of mentorship initiatives through the Woodhall Capital International Foundation.

What is the greatest lesson life has taught you?

Life is a process, there’s a journey and you must go through and experience different things. Know this, everything that happens to you, happens for you. God is more interested in your journey than the destination.

Concluding words

There’s a song that comes to mind, ‘Trust and obey’ I always say this about my life, ‘The stone that the builders rejected, has become the cornerstone.’