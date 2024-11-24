Our goal is to create agile, innovative workforce, equipped to thrive in digital economy – MTN Nigeria

MTN Group recently released its first-ever people’s report. Key highlights of the report shows that MTN Nigeria has achieved a sustainable engagement culture of 87 per cent and an inclusive culture experience of 89 percent in its 2023 Happy People survey sentiments. In this interview, MTN Nigeria senior executives of Karl Toriola, CEO; Paul Norman, Group Chief Human Resources Officer, and Esther Akinnukawe, Chief Human Resources Officer, MTN Nigeria, all spoke to the driving force behind the Telcos’ happy people scorecard. Excerpts by JOHN SALAU

What inspired the conception of the MTN Group People Report, and can you provide an overview of its key highlights and findings?

Paul: The people agenda has gained immense attention and differentiated focus, particularly over the last decade. Powerful economic forces, the global pandemic, technology and environmental disruptors, market changes, social movements, ESG consciousness and AI continue to influence the future of work, workforce and workplace. Like others, we at MTN have been shifting gears to move towards a sustainable, inclusive and experience-led human capital ecosystem. Our inaugural People Report aims to speak to the transformative evolutions we have made to keep pace and stay ahead of the global changes that continue to impact us all.

This report reflects our 30-year legacy that continues to be powered by the strength of our people, culture and organisation. In the report we showcase our perspectives, achievements and forward-looking talent, as well as to highlight our organisational and cultural practices, all in context of our Ambition 2025 strategy and various globally relevant imperatives.

A key differentiator is the dedicated segment on our markets and businesses which demonstrates our rich cultural vibrancy and the unique talent practices that shape our diverse footprint. The MTN Group People Report is an ode to our big, bold Y’ello Family. It equally aims to shed light on the richness of our African talent landscape that is poised for an incredible future ahead.

Can you speak to some of the issues the report highlighted?

Paul: As MTN, we hope that the efforts we have demonstrated in our People Report will serve as testimony of our commitment to building the best talent and culture on the continent. We believe in the immense potential of Africa, and as such, our aspiration is that this report will also shed light on the limitless talent capital across the African diaspora. We hope to contribute to broaden conversation on the future of talent, culture and effective organisation models.

The Fourth Industrial Revolution continues to usher in dramatic advances in technology and AI. Equally, growing complexities and the sustainability imperative in areas such as health and safety, human rights and climate change, have rewritten the principles of responsibility, empowerment and engagement. Our report reflects on how we are keeping pace with these changes through our Employee Value Promise (Live Inspired) and equally sharing our views on the people agenda we need to be driving as we prepare for an evolutionary world where change will be the only constant we know.

Our workforce comprises over 17 500+ people, 70+ nationalities across 4 generations. It has been our mission to ensure we create an inspired work experience, tailored to the diverse people who make us who we are. Keeping our diverse workforce has required innovative methods. We deep dive on a lot of these methods in the report- but some include how we’ve used the power of storytelling from our employees for real change in the DEI landscape, our strategy on employee wellbeing, and we further share insights on our innovative upskilling and reskilling programs that are preparing people for the future of work.

You talked about scarce skills gap and the redundancy of old skills as the pace of change quickens. Do the findings of this report address and resolve these scarce skills gaps, and what are the critical skills set identified in the report?

Paul: Well, does the report solve Africa’s skills gap problem? No, but it’s a step in the right direction. We’ve identified some critical skill sets that are crucial for success in today’s economy. Think digital literacy, data analysis, data science, Business intelligence (BI), strategy and transformation, cloud and big data, information security, problem-solving, leadership, and communication skills – these are the essentials. And let’s not forget soft skills like collaboration, creativity, and emotional intelligence. By highlighting these skills, we’re giving our employees the tools they need to thrive in a rapidly evolving business environment.

But here’s the thing – identifying the skills gap is just the beginning, we are exploring actionable insights and creating strategies based on our findings, to develop upskilling and reskilling programs that actually work. The report is about turning these existing skills gap into an opportunity for business growth. We are not claiming to have all the answers, but we are committed to finding innovative approaches that work. This way, our people can stay ahead of the curve.

So, Esther, as the chief human resource officer for MTN Nigeria, what are the strategies you have taken to address skills gaps, adopt new skills and promote lifelong learning?

Well, we’re taking a multi-faceted approach. First, we’re investing in upskilling and reskilling programs that cater to different learning styles and needs. In fact, a McKinsey report shows that 87 per cent of firms anticipate having a skills gap in the next few years, and 43 per cent currently report having one. So, At MTN Nigeria, we’re prioritising digital literacy, data analysis, data science, business intelligence (BI), strategy and transformation, cloud and big data, information security, problem-solving, leadership, and communication skills, as well as soft skills like collaboration, creativity, and emotional intelligence.

Also, we are implementing mentorship initiatives, leadership development programs, and digital learning platforms for easy accessibility and usability. For instance, our digital learning platform has seen a 70 percent increase in employee engagement since its launch. We’re leveraging online self-sponsored programs, reverse mentoring, secondments, and project participation to give our employees a range of experiences.

And of course, building skills is not a one-size-fits-all approach. We need to consider our employees’ learning styles and preferences. Our employee persona research shows that 40 percent of our employees prefer hands-on learning, while 30 per cent prefer visual learning. In view of this data, we’re tailoring our interventions to meet their needs.

Our goal is to create a workforce that’s agile, innovative, and equipped to thrive in the digital economy. We’re using a talent management framework to identify our talent needs and develop strategies to address them. It’s about building, buying, borrowing, binding, boosting, and bouncing – the 6Bs of talent management to ensure we have the skills to deliver on our strategy.

We are also very keen on succession planning and targeted learning interventions to promote future-fit competencies. According to a Deloitte poll, 75 per cent of CEOs agree that developing and retaining talent is a critical business issue. So, we’re prioritising leadership development and succession planning to ensure our employees are equipped to succeed in the digital economy.

In fact, our succession planning programme has resulted in a 25-percent increase in internal promotions, and our leadership development programme has seen a 90-percent participant satisfaction rate. We’ve been intentional about creating a culture where MTNers can learn, upskill, reskill and grow, and we’re seeing the results.

This report seems quite wholesome. Does this mean it’s a one-stop gap to fix the skills gap challenges, especially in Nigeria?

Esther: Absolutely not! Like Paul said, this report is just the beginning. Fixing the skills gap challenges, especially in Nigeria requires a comprehensive approach that involves multiple stakeholders. MTN is constantly working with stakeholders in government, educational institutions, and other partners to develop a strategy that addresses skills gaps, promotes lifelong learning, and supports workforce development. Either through the MTN Foundation’s digital skills platforms/programmes, ICT skills training for women or through focus discussions on education, all of which we are committed to constantly doing.

As you know, skills gaps have always been a challenge globally and not just in Nigeria. But with the rapid changes in the business landscape, it’s more critical than ever to address them. According to the World Economic Forum, 50 per cent of workers globally will need retraining to succeed in the modern workplace.

We’re not just talking about a skills gap; we’re talking about a talent crisis. I mean, CEOs are telling us that a lack of workers and skills is a major limitation on their business strategy. So, we need to think differently about how we develop our workforce. This is why we’re using the 6Bs of talent management to develop a competitive edge. We’re building skills through training and development programs, buying skills through recruitment, borrowing skills through partnerships, binding skills through retention strategies, boosting skills through leadership development, and bouncing skills through performance management.

It’s a complex issue, but we’re committed to finding solutions. This report is the starting point for a broader conversation about how we can work together to address skills gaps and create a more prosperous future for Nigeria and Africa by extension.

Back to you Paul; being the chief human resources officer across the Group, you have the global perspective of about 18 markets within the MTN footprint. What can you say is a strategy to promote lifelong learning for talent?

Thank, you. Well, at MTN, our people are at the heart of it all, and ensuring we have the right technology in place for our employees to thrive is crucial. We’ve created a digital learning ecosystem that’s all about giving our employees access to unlimited learning opportunities. It’s aligned with our Employee Value Promise (EVP) which we call Live Inspired and it’s designed to cater to different learning styles and needs.

The best part is it’s accessible on any device, so our employees can learn on the go. And we’re not stopping at providing access – we’re also tracking progress and measuring impact to make sure our efforts are delivering real business value. We’re always looking for ways to improve and stay relevant, whether that means comparing ourselves to industry benchmarks or just continuously iterating on our approach.

I think we’re in a great place when it comes to addressing skills gaps, but we’re not resting on our laurels. We’ve been investing in our people for close to three decades, and our Employee Value Promise, Live Inspired has been a key part of that. It’s all about helping our employees find meaning and purpose in their work, and our refreshed values, Live Y’ello, are all about driving that forward. We’re creating a culture that inspires us, our customers, and our communities – and lifelong learning is at the heart of it all.

The EVP is a tool that drives our Ambition 2025 strategy. It is designed to help employees work with meaning, connect to develop, grow with purpose and thrive in positivity. Our refreshed values, “Live Y’ello,” stem from this premise and aim for action-oriented and correlative behaviours that enable us to transform and establish a culture that inspires us, our customers, and our communities.

Back to you Esther: while addressing scarce skills gaps, how does your team ensure satisfaction and engagement?

Well, as Paul rightly said, our Employee Value Proposition is at the heart of it all. But the stats speak for themselves. We conduct regular employee surveys, and the results are impressive. We’re talking about high scores in Sustainable Engagement (87%), HR Service Experience (82%), Inspiring Leadership (87%), and Inclusive Culture (89%). These metrics help us measure our strategies, gather feedback, and adjust to keep our employees satisfied.

We employ open feedback/ communication; we operate on a first name basis to factor the growing age group in the workforce and allow anonymous surveys when appropriate.

We also offer a range of Beyond Work initiatives to support our employees’ overall well-being. From physical wellness programs like gym access and to family support initiatives – career break policies and on-site crèche, we’ve got our employees’ backs. With financial benefits like employee discounted clubs and discounted share acquisition schemes (with a 70% uptake), we’re helping our employees thrive outside of work too.

Let’s not forget the importance of providing emotional support. We offer robust medical schemes and mental wellness sessions to ensure our employees are taken care of. The surveys help us identify areas where we need to tweak our strategies, and we’re always looking for ways to improve.

We’re committed to creating an inclusive culture, with a focus on diversity and inclusive opportunities. With an Inclusive Culture score of 89 percent, we’re proud of our progress. With initiatives like women’s empowerment programs- the Women at Y’ello Initiative and leadership development opportunities, we’re ensuring everyone has a chance to succeed. So, it goes beyond filling scarce skills gaps but creating a workplace where our employees can truly thrive.

Thank you, Esther! We saved the best for the last. Karl, based on current economic realities, how can Nigeria’s digital ecosystem evolve to accommodate the needs of the younger talent in the workforce, and what roles can telcos play in driving this growth?

Well, at MTN Nigeria, we believe everyone deserves the benefits of a modern connected life. This is why we’re investing heavily in digital infrastructure, promoting innovation, and encouraging collaboration between telcos, startups, and government agencies.

We’re driving growth by providing access to affordable connectivity, supporting innovation and entrepreneurship, and investing in digital skills development. It goes beyond providing access – we’re working to ensure that our networks are reliable, fast, and secure. Because let’s face it, in today’s digital age, connectivity is key.

We’re working collaboratively with other stakeholders to develop strategies that promote digital inclusion, support local content development, and encourage the adoption of digital technologies. We believe that by working together, we can create a vibrant digital ecosystem that empowers young talent to drive economic growth and innovation in Nigeria. And speaking of young talent, we’re committed to empowering the next generation of leaders. Through the MTN Foundation, we’ve developed ICT and digital skills training programs to equip younger talent with the skills they need to succeed in the digital economy. We’re talking about programs that focus on coding, data analysis, digital marketing, and more.

Our goal is to create a pipeline of digitally savvy professionals who can drive innovation and growth in Nigeria and provide opportunities for young people to showcase their skills and innovations. Through our partnership with the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), we’re supporting the development of tech hubs and innovation centres across the country. These efforts are about creating opportunities for growth, innovation, and success. And we’re humbled to be a part of it.

