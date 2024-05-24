Oluyemi Obadare, CEO, Certification Partner Global, West Africa

Oluyemi Obadare is the Chief Executive Officer, Certification Partner Global West Africa (CPG). CPG is a full-scope certification body accredited by JAS-ANZ, SAC, EIAC, SANAS and APMG, certifying organisations, businesses, hospitals and government departments to both national and International standards, and delivering trainings across the wide array of ISO management systems. Their technical expertise and customer focus, coupled with innovative creation of new management programmes and a proven track-record in management, ensures that CPG continues to deliver significant contributions to the world of standards and accreditation.

As the CEO, CPG West Africa, Oluyemi has the responsibility of managing and directing CPG programmes across the West African region, strengthening customer experience for sustainable interactions and deepening business relationships, whilst, opening new frontiers across the region.

Furthermore, she coordinates CPG WA technical expertise and customer centric curricula within the region to ensure CPG continues to deliver significant contributions to the world of standards and accreditations.

Prior to joining CPG, Obadare worked in the capacity of the Acting Chief Risk Officer and Head, Information Security and Business Continuity for the Nigerian Exchange Group and its affiliates, with oversight of the Group ERM department, comprising of risk management, internal control, information security and business continuity management. She had the responsibility for all risk management decisions and issues that impact the strategic objectives of the group and its entities.

As the Head, Information Security and Business Continuity, Oluyemi coordinated the team responsible for maintaining the global standard for information security management system for the Nigerian capital market and the ecosystem.

She has the depth of capacity in developing business impact analysis, risk assessment, business continuity management, disaster recovery, contingency plans and procedures to minimise disruptions to business-critical services.

In the period of COVID-19, the global pandemic, Obadare coordinated the cyber security, business continuity and disaster recovery management team at the Exchange, and the wider capital market. The team achieved a seamless transitioning to remote working and remote trading for the capital market, and deepened the market cyber awareness.

The business agility and resilience demonstrated earned Nigerian Exchange Limited (NSE) the best performing stock market across the world in the year 2020, the year of global lockdown, economic downturn and business collapse. In the same trajectory, emerged as a finalist in 2021 International Organisational Resilience Awards.

The NGX Limited was also rated above the region of operations (Africa) and the Americas Exchanges in the 2021 World Federation of Exchanges Cybersecurity Maturity Ranking.