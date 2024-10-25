Olabisi Dada, transforming Africa’s rich natural resources into global skincare solutions

Olabisi Korede Dada is the Managing Director/Founder, Toke Cosmetics, which she founded in school. It is a Nigerian brand that manufactures natural skin, hair, and baby care products using ingredients like shea butter, black soap, and seed oils. They harness the richness of Africa’s botanical bounty to craft gentle, effective skincare, haircare, and baby care products that nourishes the skin, celebrates your individuality, and empower you to radiate confidence from the inside out.

Olabisi is passionate about agriculture, manufacturing and fast-moving consumer goods. She has worked in various organisations including Nivea, GSK, among others.

She holds a B.Sc in Industrial Chemistry from the Osun State University, and has been a beneficiary of several business scholarships in renowned institutions such as Fate Foundation, Oxfam, Lagos Business School, MTN-funded Business Training for Women, among others. She has acquired deep knowledge of SME business management and belongs to major business associations within the country.

Korede-Dada is resourceful and well-grounded in the manufacturing and marketing of products, including how to run a business based on a ‘Lean principle’ and a growth-oriented approach. She is happily married, with two beautiful daughters.

What motivated you to start your own cosmetics company Toke Cosmetics, while you were still in university? What were some of the key challenges you faced in the early stages?

Toke cosmetics was born in 2013 when I was an undergraduate at the Osun State university out of the need to provide natural and healing products for the skin from baby to adulthood, add value to vast resources available in Africa, and create employment for youths and women at the base of the pyramid. The inspiration to create a natural, safe and effective product, provide jobs and elevate the benefit of agricultural produce for skin led me to start my cosmetics company. Take for instance the shea butter, black soap and other farm products for skin. Because of its smell and appearance, refining is important. That is where I come in. As an industrial chemist, I was inspired to add value to these agricultural products to solve major skin concerns in babies and adults. In the preliminary of the business, I was summoned with structure, capital and staffing, market accessibilities but the vision and passion for impact kept me going. Like they say, the rest is history.

You have a background in Industrial Chemistry. How has your scientific expertise helped you in developing innovative, high-quality cosmetic products for your customers?

Honestly, industrial chemistry was not my first choice course. I wanted to be a nurse, nevertheless the experience and internship I garnered in chemistry helped majorly in developing products that provide solutions to skin concerns like rashes, eczema, hyperpigmentation and acne. Over the years I’ve been able to acquire more knowledge and certification in cosmetics chemistry.

Can you share some insights into your experience working with global brands like Nivea and GlaxoSmithKline? How did those experiences shape your approach to running your own business?

Working with giants like Nivea and GlaxoSmithKline was a transformative experience. At Nivea, I saw firsthand how they connect with consumers through storytelling, emotional branding, management of supermarkets and other distribution chains. I vividly remember a campaign that focused on celebrating natural beauty—this inspired me to infuse a similar ethos into Toke Cosmetics. It taught me that beauty isn’t just about the product, it’s about how it makes people feel. I’ve carried this lesson into our marketing strategies, where we aim to tell the stories of our customers and their experiences with our products, which is formulated to meet the needs of babies in terms of skin smoothness and being free of rashes.

You’ve received various scholarships and training opportunities from respected institutions. How have these learning experiences contributed to your growth as a business leader and your ability to manage the strategic growth and operations of your business?

As a business owner, one thing one has to keep doing is to be informed and knowledgeable. This training has exposed me to different areas of business that has led to growth over the years in terms of leveraging technology, human resources and operations management. Take for instance, in terms of accessibility and reach, based on the training received, we have been able to reach our consumers far and wide Nigeria, United Kingdom and United states. Our products are found majorly in baby care stores across the nation as well as online and social media.

Toke Cosmetics has expanded beyond Nigeria’s borders. What strategies did you employ to showcase your products at trade fairs in the UK and Europe, and how did this international exposure impact your brand’s growth and competitiveness?

Expanding Toke Cosmetics internationally was both exciting and challenging. At trade fairs in the UK and Europe, we showcased our products with vibrant displays that highlighted our African heritage. For example, during a recent trade fair, we featured a pop-up booth that celebrated our shea butter sourcing directly from our plantation. This approach not only drew attention but also helped potential partners understand our story and commitment to quality. The international exposure has significantly boosted our credibility and opened doors for collaborations that have accelerated our growth. There is something Africa has that is not available to the rest of the world. The healing benefit of nature is our unique offering and this has given us leverage in the stiff market competition globally.

As an active member of business associations in Nigeria, how do you contribute to the dialogue on entrepreneurship and women’s empowerment?

One lesson that has struck me so far is, creating products that are fit for global markets. Every woman entrepreneur ought to ensure that they are refining their skill and knowledge to compete globally.

Balancing your roles as a business leader, wife, and mother of two daughters must be quite challenging. Can you share some insights into how you manage to maintain work-life balance and continue to drive the success of your company?

Balancing my roles as a business leader, wife, and mother of two daughters is indeed a juggling act. I’ve learnt to prioritise and set boundaries. For example, I dedicate weekends to family time, where we engage in fun activities like cooking or exploring local parks. I also involve my daughters in the business where I can, whether it’s brainstorming new product ideas or helping with packaging. This not only strengthens our bond but also instills a sense of entrepreneurial spirit in them.

What do you consider to be your greatest achievements and the most fulfilling aspects of your entrepreneurial journey so far?

One of my proudest moments was when Toke Cosmetics surpassed one million in total products sold. It felt surreal to see the brand I built with love and hard work achieve such milestones. Additionally, being recognised as the most indigenous product of the year by the Lagos State Ministry of Commerce and Industry was a heartfelt validation of our efforts. The stories from our customers, sharing how our products have positively impacted their lives, are what truly fulfill me.

What are some of the innovative and sustainable manufacturing processes or technologies you have implemented at Toke Cosmetics to ensure the quality and consistency of your products?

Sustainability is at the heart of Toke Cosmetics. Our Shea plantation in Tede, Oyo State, is a source of pride for us. It not only supplies high-quality ingredients but also supports local farmers. We’ve adopted eco-friendly practices, such as planting shea nut trees on a 4 acre plot, which reduces shea nut extinction and provides jobs. It’s rewarding to know that our commitment to sustainability resonates with our customers, who appreciate products that are good for them and the planet.

How do you stay ahead of industry trends and continuously develop new products that cater to the evolving needs and preferences of your customers?

Staying attuned to industry trends requires a proactive approach. I actively engage with our audience on social media, where we have a growing number of thousands of followers. For instance, I’ve noticed a rising demand for natural facial products, prompting us to launch facial products and a retail outlet in Ogudu. We listen to our customers’ feedback and adapt accordingly, ensuring that we not only meet but exceed their expectations.

Can you elaborate on your passion for agriculture and how it has influenced the sourcing and formulation of your cosmetic products?

My passion for agriculture deeply influences our sourcing and product formulation. By cultivating our own shea plantation, we ensure that we use the highest quality ingredients while also supporting local farmers. We continue to invest hugely in developing and cultivating several acres of shea plantation, expected to commence fruit bearing in a few years. I take great joy in visiting the plantation and seeing the positive impact on the community, from job creation to sustainable farming practices. This connection to the land enhances the authenticity of our products and aligns with our mission of empowerment.

As a recipient of various business training programmes, what are some of the most valuable lessons you have learnt about effective SME management and scaling a business?

Through various training programmes, I’ve gained insights into effective SME management. One critical lesson is the importance of agility, being able to pivot quickly in response to market changes. For instance, when the pandemic hit, we adapted by expanding our online presence and launching new delivery options, which helped us maintain customer engagement and sales.

Can you share your vision for the future of Toke Cosmetics? What are your long-term goals for the brand, and how do you plan to achieve them?

My vision for Toke Cosmetics is ambitious yet grounded. I want to expand our product line to include more eco-friendly options while strengthening our international presence. We’re exploring partnerships with retailers in Europe and the USA, and we plan to leverage digital marketing to reach a broader audience. Ultimately, I hope to create a brand that not only stands for quality but also champions’ sustainability and community empowerment.

In your experience, what are some of the key factors that have contributed to the success of female-led businesses in Nigeria’s cosmetics and FMCG sector?

Female-led businesses in Nigeria’s cosmetics and FMCG sector thrive due to resilience, creativity, and a strong support network. For instance, I’ve seen firsthand how women supporting women can create powerful synergies. Programmes that provide mentorship and funding are critical, they help bridge the gap and empower women entrepreneurs to succeed in a competitive landscape.

How are you keeping your business running in present day Nigeria?

Running a business in Nigeria today is certainly a challenge, but it’s also an opportunity for innovation. We focus on building strong relationships with suppliers and diversifying our distribution channels, including e-commerce platforms. This approach helps us navigate economic fluctuations and ensures that our products remain accessible to consumers. Our commitment to quality and customer satisfaction has been key to maintaining our reputation, even in tough times.

Concluding Words

I am incredibly proud of the journey Toke Cosmetics has undertaken and excited about what the future holds. Our commitment to quality, sustainability, and community empowerment drives everything we do. Thank you for allowing me to share my story and vision—I believe together, we can inspire change and empower others to pursue their dreams.

Kemi Ajumobi ASSOCIATE EDITOR, BUSINESSDAY MEDIA LIMITED.

Share