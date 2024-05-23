Nigeria can boost chocolate production with adequate funding, awareness – Thompson

Dokun Thompson is the Oloni Eti Oni of Osun State and the founder of Gureje IV Chocolate Bars. In this interview with Bunmi Bailey and Feyishola Jaiyesimi, he spoke on the state of Nigeria’s cocoa industry and his organisation’s recent partnership with a UK firm to boost local chocolate production.

Can you tell us about the International Cocoa Diplomacy?

I am a traditional ruler. I am the custodian of the oldest cocoa plantation in Nigeria, and when I became an Oba in 2008, one of the things I needed to do was to see how we could work to harness our resources in terms of humans, our land and even natural resources which is cocoa.

We looked for ways to harness these resources to transform our community which is basically rural and most times when you look at rural communities in Africa, they go line in line with poverty. How do we change that? The only way we change that is to define the purpose of value creation, and wealth creation.

Another way is to have a good understanding of what we have in our hands and for us it is cocoa – which led us to create the cocoa festival in Osun State to begin to recognise farmers’ work, appreciate them and look for ways in the renewal of mindset because a lot of the farmers are old. Many are averagely above 50 years and the next generation of farmers does not want to have anything to do with cocoa.

So how do we create sustainability by transforming our community? We have to look for ways of returning the farmers’ self-worth, dignity and pride, which was what led to the International Cocoa Diplomacy. So what we are doing is to create a culture of value that people can begin to understand and appreciate raw materials as they are and also understand the value that can be extracted from them. If we are not participating in the entire full value chain, we will be losing a lot and that is what my work is about – trying to bridge the gap between what we call producing and consuming the value of any product in its consumption state.

We are looking at ways to bridge that gap which leads to creating platforms whereby we can exchange ideas with those who know. We can also begin to exchange culture and provide opportunities for networking, partnerships, and collaboration. This is the simplest and easiest way I can describe it for now and probably be able to go into more detail as this interview progresses

You recently were in a partnership with a UK firm in March. Can you tell us the purpose of the partnership?

We have a challenge in Nigeria and Africa regarding raw materials. We see our raw materials as finished products, that’s why we cannot extract their full value. So what we did made the company seek me after my presentation at the London Chocolate Forum in 2018.

They wanted to partner with us and over the years they started coming up with different models until we reached a workable one which is the Gureje IV Chocolate Bars. My great-grandfather is Gureje 1. He was the one who started cocoa production in 1896 in Eti Oni. I am Gureje IV and that’s the reason for having that chocolate brand as Gureje IV. It is a luxury chocolate brand which is finished in the UK. The process starts in Nigeria where we produce, we process into semi-finished products, and then go into the UK to mould them into chocolate bars.

This is only the beginning, we are going to move into different chocolate products. We have Bonbons, Truffles and different kinds of chocolate-finished products that the market will appreciate not just because it’s delicious but because there is an ethical component behind it.

The proceeds from the chocolate are fully brought back to Nigeria to begin to work to transform our community, which is the main objective. It’s about transformation. It’s not about me or the farmer but it’s about the entire community.

What are the challenges limiting cocoa production in the country?

Nigeria produces 300,000 tons tops on average and earns less than a billion dollars in cocoa. We also have a few craft chocolate makers in Nigeria. When we look at the global value, the value of artisans or craft chocolate makers is only about one percent of the entire cocoa value, and we are talking about 7,000 different individual small companies or more. But when we talk about the major independent or big players, we’re talking only about 100 organisations or less sharing 99 percent and about 7,000 small organisations sharing one percent.

This is why the market needs a lot of understanding to see how it can be exploited, which is by collaboration and partnerships, to be able to have a full view of the value chain.

There are also infrastructure limitations like how in Africa we don’t have the facility to pasteurise milk, which keeps or preserves the shelf life of any milk product by a year.

What do you think can be done to solve these challenges and increase our production and value?

When we founded the International Cocoa Diplomacy, it was to address issues like this, by creating awareness and teaching people how to make the best of what they have. In January, we had the international cocoa and chocolate forum chaired by the minister of finance and the coordinating minister of the economy.

We had several speakers like the minister for budget and planning, but most interestingly we had the chief trade negotiator of Nigeria and from the communique, we sent a proposal to the Nigeria office for trade negotiations to see how we can begin a trade dialogue series. A trade dialogue series will begin to explain what trade is about because currently, Nigeria does not practise trade in the sense of trade based on domestic consumption.

So the trade infrastructure, the trade systems were created to address the importation of several things or to stop it not to see how you can exploit trade in terms of exports because then Nigeria will be more into how to ensure there is collaboration, partnerships and that’s what Europe or North America has been able to do with so many things in terms of cocoa or chocolate or any other product. We also have to rely on foreign organisations, and international bodies to provide us with even our population projections to drop a development plan. Development plans are usually done over 30-70 years.

Do you see more chocolate makers springing up in Nigeria?

The way it is right now, the sector needs a lot of funding. You cannot be a craft chocolate maker and be able to scale up, it’s not possible and before you can scale up, you will need a lot of funding. You also need a lot of awareness and that’s what we call creating the cocoa culture which is a culture of consumption and appreciation.

The challenge is that we don’t have milk, we don’t have sugar. When we have these two, they are not consistent in production, and we are talking about people with highly developed tastes. When there is inconsistency in taste, we lose them.

Children in the UK know more about cocoa than Nigerians. We see it as a tree, but they see it as a raw material to be harnessed. What about the packaging? What about the ink? Chocolate is a very sensitive product, one needs to be careful of the materials used in production.

Then there is the issue of how to get things out of Nigeria. I can’t move things from Nigeria to Ivory Coast by sea. We don’t have a sea route along the west coast of Africa. So I have to ship it to Europe and then move from there.

These are the major problems. And they are problems that we can resolve. They are not insurmountable. They are man-made and can be solved.

What role do you think the government and the private sector can play in terms of boosting local production and what are the opportunities?

Let’s talk about the opportunities and the potential because that’s the easiest way. We have the potential of fast-tracking our economy to reach a trillion dollars easily in one year. That’s the potential. The opportunities now create jobs to start developing and transforming our communities. The largest chunk of Nigeria’s wealth is in the rural community.

The government is very particular about food security at the moment, so obviously there are many opportunities and potentials in that area and the only way we can do anything is to ensure farmers and rural communities get the right incentives. The government should create opportunities and access to credit at about single-digit figures.

I’m happy that some share capital has been increased. Some of them have been increased to 500 billion, at least it will create some avenue for the government to raise some funds but it’s not a case of them now passing it to those account holders. There has to be proper banking. We must return to traditional banking.

We must return to partnership developmental banking. Banking should be done properly, not the way it’s been done. The private sector is doing everything it can but without funds, there’s nothing they can do. It’s a renewed hope for us all and I think we’re on course but we need to do more in terms of trade. Security is another problem, a major issue in certain areas where farmers are displaced and food production. A thriving economy, transparency, well structured and accountable corporate governance, are important.