Meet Olabode Fayemiro, the marketing and brand innovator

Olabode Fayemiro is the founder and chief executive officer at Buzz Media Africa, a creative design and marketing agency that leverages technology to transform Africa’s communication and marketing industry.

He is a communication expert with 10 years specialised experience growing and managing media businesses.

Fayemiro possesses interdisciplinary experience having worked in the agricultural, marketing, media, public relations and communication sectors.

His decade-long career in the media and communication industry has made him work with a broad range of organisations in the industry from start-ups to enterprises and cultivated multiple market segments from the base of the pyramid, all the way upstream.

“It’s ten years already, who would have thought? I am thankful for the privilege to be doing this, the exposure, opportunities, challenges and blessings – can’t take any of it back. It has been a journey I am grateful for,” he said.

“My first major project was a partnership Buzz had with the Students Union Government of the University of Ibadan when we were contracted to cover the school’s Students Union week,” he said.

“Our published magazine at the time was bought and distributed to the attendees of the Grand finale of the event. We were paid around N250,000. This was as far back as 2013,” he noted.

He added that working with a good number of brands, personalities and organisations during his decade-long career in the media and communication industry is something he is proud of.

“Having high-profile brands, personalities, and organizations across industries entrust you with handling their Marketing Communications does not come cheap. I am thankful for that,” he said.

Fayemiro, a thoroughbred professional, was inspired into entrepreneurship at an early age.

“During my A-levels after high school, I ventured into some petty business endeavors. I ran a poultry farm and even though I barely made any profit from it, I enjoyed it.”

“Thankfully, I have a very supporting Dad who would always come through with moral and financial support.”

He said the business of media and communication is very critical for the survival of any nation, especially when it is intertwined with technology.

Fayemiro has taken Buzz to a whole new level since its launch. “We have been part of projects across almost the 36 states of the country, had Campus tours, Naija tours, and recently, we launched an Africa Tour,” he said.

“One of the projects I am also privileged to have executed is the Buzz eyeCON awards, which is a platform to reward youths, especially students for their crafts, talents, skills and excellence. It feels great having a platform that encourages and promotes excellence amongst the youth.”

“We have organizations in the UK and the US who trust us to manage their marketing communications too. It is a big deal and an achievement for us.”

Growing up, the young entrepreneur was inspired by several personalities across industries. Kanu and Okocha were his inspiration in sports and his dad was in the banking industry.

“At the moment, Elon Musk is that one person whom I’d say is that Business tycoon role model for me. Also, I love the ingenuity of Mike Adenuga, the versatility of Aliko Dangote, and the poise of Tony Elumelu,” he said.

On his advice to other entrepreneurs, he said, “Take risks, calculated risks. Remember, no guts no glory. Nothing beats fulfillment.”