Lessons from Baef, the EcoSpot farmer

Introduction:

Further to our determined quest to meet with young Nigerians, who are actively engaged in modern farming practices and project what they do in our FARMRUSH Series, I hereby present the recent engagement with Mr. Baef Olanlokun, who has unique services to offer.

The interview:

Let us meet you briefly. Give us your profile?

My name is Jonathan Olakunle Olanlokun. I am a technician, humanitarian, environmental activist, social impact person and a farmer.

I’m the founder of Barbara Abike Epperson Foundation (BAEF). Some months ago, I got the idea to start BaefEcoSpot (An offspring of Barbara Abike Epperson Foundation).

BaefEcoSpot is a mini sanctuary, housing plants and crops as available in specific areas. Here, it serves as a center for visitors and community members of Osogbo in Osun state. The goal is to also make BaefEcoSpot a tourism haven and to attract students from far and wide. I want them to come see for themselves, learn and collaborate to replicate BaefEcoSpot in their schools, homes and communities across Osun State and Nigeria.

What gave you the inspiration to venture into agriculture, when and where?

I got the inspiration to venture into Agriculture from the ‘80s to mid ‘90s as an orphan boy staying with my great uncle in Iree, Osun State. We used to do a lot of faming from cassava, to yam, to maize in large scale. We also had farm extension in Ijabe, Osun State, near Oyan the home of sweet potatoes.

I used to join our workers to make big and small heaps, to plant, to clear weeds and to harvest our farm produce. I also got inspiration and had a lot of knowledge from my regular holidays to Bolunduro Oni-Oke via IpetuIjesa/Ilesha where my paternal grandfather owns big Cocoa/Kolanut/Palm/Plantain plantations. My grandfather also planted many other crops like yam, cassava, maize. At Bolunduro I used to harvest cocoa and kolanut.

What aspects of agriculture are you actively engaged in and why do you like them?

For now I’m into urban-farming. I also call it home -farming or creative-farming. We make use of discarded pet plastics bottles, used bottles, wooden crates to plant different crops from vegetables, to herbs and fruits.

I like this method for now because the farm is by the right side of my house, so the farm gets the necessary attention. At the same time we farm to educate people, to grow people to do home- farming by growing what they eat from the comfort of their homes.

What were the initial challenges and how did you overcome them?

My initial challenges were few; getting used bottles was s challenge, because here in Osogbo you don’t get pet bottles in large quantity unlike Lagos. So, the challenge of not getting used bottles in large quantity was sorted out when I engaged my community children to pick good, used bottles for our EcoSpot at the rate of N10 per bottle. Thanks to one of my advisers and supporters who brought the fantastic idea. She also funded this sub-project of bringing a used bottle and getting paid N10. Now, my community children are all happy.

What type of training programmes have you taken part in? And what did you gain from them? What about your staff training?

I haven’t taken part in any training other than that of my past farming experience and new ideas. I do watch YouTube videos. I also use Google to get relevant information. I gained a lot as a person and I think I can still add value in the agricultural world. That’s why I started BaefEcoSpot. For staff training, I’m passing my knowledge to members of my staff and to our EcoSpot Children’s Club.

Could you please list types of your farm produce and their nutritional benefits?

We plant vegetables, herbs and fruits. Vegetables and fruits are good for the body and we are educating homes and individuals to plant what they eat and even make money from their harvests.

What are your marketing strategies and how effective are they?

Our marketing strategy for BaefEcoSpot is that with our home-farm/garden we are nurturing talents in sustainable practices and living. BaefEcoSpot also serves to provide community knowledge for environmental orientation.

What exactly do you want the government to do to assist with your processes?

We want government ministries of Agriculture, Poverty Reduction, Finance and Job Creation Parastatals to support agriculture and for the government to make funds accessible without too much of stress for farmers. We also want funds to expand our farms.

How has COVID-19 affected your venture?

Covid-19 didn’t affect us too much since we farm from home. We only had problem with getting our vegetables and seedlings from Jos to Osogbo due to the interstate transportation ban.

What plans do you have to take your career to greater heights?

Our plan is to take BaefEcoSpot to greater heights. We want to keep moving forward. We want to keep innovating and doing good works.

What is your advice to Nigerian youths on taking agriculture more seriously?

My advice to Nigerian youths is that they should take agriculture as a culture, as a way of life. They should try at all cost to be productive. They should venture into farming and not illegal things so that they can get multiple harvests from farming.

How do you relax?

I just sit down and smile, and also watch Television.