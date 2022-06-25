I want to change the negative story about Abia – Ibe

Gregory Ibe, a professor, an entrepreneur, philanthropist and humanitarian, in this interview spoke on his governorship ambition; his vision and mission to liberate Abia people from perceived bad governance, poverty and hopelessness. He also said that the All Progressives Congress (APC) under President Muhammadu Buhari leadership has thrived under divide and rule. Saby Elemba brings the excerpts:

So far, how far have you gone to seek to realise your ambition of becoming the next governor of Abia State in 2023?

So far; so good. It is a herculean task leaving the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to a new party. But I thank the Almighty God who does everything in his terms and ways, so the rest is news now and I am very hopeful that at the end of the governorship election in 2023, the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) will become victorious in Abia State and in other states of the country.

How far has APGA, your party, gone in resolving the governorship crisis between your group and that of Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe camp?

I don’t know of any crisis. There was no crisis and I don’t believe in the English Language you use. Can you reframe it?

The question is; there is a faction in APGA supporting Enyinnaya Abaribe and another faction supporting you. What is the true position of things now?

Our dear Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe is from Abia South, and whereas I am contesting for the governorship seat from Abia North. So, there is no crisis at all.

So, what is your mission and vision of running for the governorship seat of Abia State?

I want to make the state (Abia State) to be the best in terms of development both in human capital and the economic development of the state and that is what is taking me there. I want to see a new Abia where you treat people according to the definition of democracy.

So, I am prepared and ready to make sure that power return to the people and the people will manage their resources through their Chief servant whom they have recruited to handle their finances for the given period of the years I will be there so that they can thank God Almighty for the choice they have made.

What will you do to handle the infrastructural development of the state if elected governor come 2023 because Abia State is rated the most backward in infrastructural development in Nigeria?

Well, this is contained in my blueprint as I have a pedigree and have conquered where there was nothing before. And I surely believe that I am going in there to return the past glory of Abia State and to return the dream of every Abian because I have the experience that befits a worthy life before now.

That is exactly what I am doing now; so, I am not afraid because I know I will do it. I have so much experience in the construction industry; consulting for ECOWAS-speaking countries, Central Africa, Great Lakes, UNPD, African Development Bank and the Federal Government of Nigeria.

Looking at the other candidates in the race from PDP, APC and other parties, what are your chances at the election?

Well, I have to sound very modest to say that I am a candidate of choice to every Abian because I am the highest investor in Abia State; I have been supporting governments since the past twenty four years and the reason I choose to govern Abia State is because I am an investor in human capital development in Abia State.

I have grade in Abia State; so, if I tell Abians that I will bankroll myself so they will have a place to hold on. So, I don’t even have any thought of failing rather I am already running and assuring myself that we must hit the road running and make emergencies where necessary.

Like in Aba, we are declaring state of emergency in education, unemployment. I can assure myself of sustained progress before I leave that area.

How will you rate the performance of the the current Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu in the last seven years of his administration in Abia State?

You see as World Bank, UNDP and ECOWAS consultant, I place some yardsticks and implications that I used to rate him in the past.

And generally, I look at one or two key areas he is trying to perform but that notwithstanding to Abian anymore because what he is doing is not commensurate with what Abian expected of the government of somebody of his type and that is why I will focus my campaign on issue-base.

What is your take on the performance of the All Progressives Congress (APC) under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari administration?

Well, generally the government was having problems with insecurity, lack of money; divide and rule have become the order of the day and total neglect of some people from a certain region.

But every average person is scared of each other. They are scared of the Igbos and the Igbos are worried about the north and you cannot follow through with any discussion. You might be scared.

There is nothing to rate in this situation because the four essentials of life which are food, security, water and housing are lacking; so there is nothing to rate therefore, they have performed very low as the case may be.

Finally, what is your message to Abia people as the election is drawing closer?

My message to the good people of Abia State is that everybody should get his or her PVC. The government should be taken over by Abians and hand it over to whom that will do their bidding and that person is Professor Gregory Ibe.

I will do the bidding of lovers of democracy with the wealth of knowledge I have over the years so that every household, every community, every child who has been left behind in the past will not be left behind again. So, they should expect a total change through Christ our Savour.