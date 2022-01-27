I am going to give Abia Central quality representation in 2023 – Ikoh

Henry Ikoh, from Ahuwa Oboro in Ikwuano Local Government Area of Abia State, is a former commissioner for Industry in Abia State and founder of Harmony Foam Nigeria Limited, is aspiring to represent Abia Central Senatorial Zone at the Senate in 2023. He spoke with ZEBULON AGOMUO on his aspiration and what the people of his constituency stand to gain by his representation. Excerpts:

You are aspiring for Abia Central, how would you rate the representation since 1999?

Well, that’s absolutely correct. I am running for Abia Central Senatorial District. However, let me start by saying that since this democratic dispensation, 1999 till date, Abia Central Senatorial District has had an excellent and quality representation by the crème of all those distinguished men and women who have been elected by the people to represent them at the National Assembly. There is no gainsaying the fact that these worthy representatives with sterling credentials gave a good account of themselves and still doing so courageously and in other aspects of public service.

It will be better, however, with my election to the Senate. I am going to the Senate to give the people hope in all facets of Constitutional democratic representation in 2023.

There is massive unemployment among the youth; how would you help to change this narrative in your constituency?

If the truth is told, no single individual or group of individuals no matter how highly placed can take all the blames for youth unemployment. Massive unemployment among the youth is a result of global micro and macroeconomic policy failures, global economic recession, and their attendant effects on the productive sectors of global economies. This makes it difficult for manufacturing concerns to remain in production and getting on to continue to employ the teeming unemployed youths. Upon my inauguration at the Senate l shall initiate vibrant debates and join other active ones on the floor of the Senate targeted toward revamping industries within the country to ensure that they are given tax rebates and tax-free windows creating an impetus for them to consolidate on their productivity and leveraging on same to employ youths roaming our streets and taking to crimes and criminality.

l will make sure that l deploy the wealth of my wisdom and intellect, consummate experience, coming from the productive sector, to ensure that youths are engaged in skilled and semi-skilled training programmes especially in the Agro-Allied Sector.

In the estimation of many analysts, Abia Central in particular appears to lack proper representation and it seems the seat is vacant. What is your take?

That opinion is personal, hollow and lacking in merit. It does not hold water because Abia Central Senatorial District has always been fortunate with the most outstanding representation at the Senate from the onset. All the men and the most distinguished lady who have represented our people have been quite ingenious, very dutiful. They have always given their very best in rendering dedicated service at the National Assembly.

It is said that Abia State generally has no vibrant representatives at the National Assembly except Enyinnaya Abaribe. What do you hope to do differently?

In attempting an answer to this assumption, it is important to consciously make an effort to take you around the fundamental constitutional duties of a Senator or Legislator at the National Assembly. Their duties are about making laws for the good governance of the nation, standing in the gap for the people as their elected representative at the National Assembly during debates, and finally taking part in oversight functions to ensure the smooth running of affairs. Having submitted the highlights above, it is, therefore, important to ask ourselves one pertinent question. Are these functions technical or mechanical?

These are indeed obvious technical and specialized duties in form and functions because they have to do with the aggregate welfare of their constituents and if they don’t exert their best of capacities in doing them, no one does them. No one senator or representative overlaps or swaps functions with the other of his colleagues. It further buttresses that every senator or representative has been elected to speak for his people and they have all been doing justice to the mandate they have in custody for the people.

If you go round every constituency, you will readily attest to the fact that these distinguished men and ladies on the ground gave and are still giving a wonderful account of themselves. Abia has a retinue of diligent legislators up there at the National Assembly who have won the hearts of their constituents and is credited with national accolades. Getting there at the National Assembly, l will be adding value by contributing my quota from where they stopped because the government is a continuum. No one government can do it all or answer all questions bothering the people. That is why l am going to the Senate to add my exposure, energy, and experience, coming from both the private and public sectors.

Development should be a major reason for contesting elections, but it does not seem so in Abia. The state is lagging behind peers. Ebonyi State is doing great infrastructure-wise whereas your state is decaying. You have been part of the political elite in Abia, what is actually the problem?

This question lacks merit and portrays obvious elements of bias because l know that every state government has its peculiarities, and hence, we can draw lines between them as to achievements and targets. Whereas one government seeks to develop infrastructure speedily; the other moves in targeting human resource development according to their priorities. While one government is building housing estates; the other may be targeting agricultural farm estates to provide abundant farm produce to guarantee food security and in most cases exports for foreign exchange. There is no basic yardstick to measure progress in states without finding differentials.

There is this belief that Abia has not been blessed with good leaders since 1999; how in your opinion can this narrative be changed in 2023?

This is not true. It is a mere assumption existing only in the fickle minds of peddlers of the imaginative figments. I must tell you that l for one am very satisfied with the Abia Project. I said that to reassure everyone that Abia State is a Project in Steady Progress. We have recorded quite a huge chunk of percentage in every stratum of growth and development. Every government comes on stage at the inception of its tenure and exits at its expiration. None stays longer than necessary. That is why l said the government is a continuum. Abia is moving at a good speed on the superhighway of governance. Nothing, absolutely nothing, shall deter this pace of work on the Abia Project from moving forward from strength to strength. It is also sad that mischief-makers will never appreciate the sincere and honest devotion of every government in power.

One of the reasons many Nigerians are no longer interested in voting is that they believe their votes will not count; some also believe that politicians abandon them as soon as they are elected into office?

Voting during elections is one of the constitutional civic duties of every Nigerian up to age eighteen plus (18+). Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is the body statutorily vested with the responsibilities of conducting free, fair, and credible elections in the country. This means that as citizens of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, every citizen is expected to register and also vote during elections. They cast their votes for their preferred candidates. Finish.

Their votes must count. INEC over the years has been carrying out its responsibilities creditably; hence, we are confident that votes count. Those who say their votes won’t count are those who are ignorant of the workings, processes, and procedures of elections conducted in this country. Those who do not believe in the credibility of such elections have another option of seeking redress in law courts; l mean courts of competent jurisdiction or Election Tribunals. Once elected, the electorate (body of voters) should hold their elected representatives, and all those elected into public offices responsible to account for their mandates. This can be monitored by asking constructive questions at scheduled Town Hall meetings.

You have served in various capacities in Abia; how would you convince Abia Central people to vote for you?

Yes. I am a household name; and foremost industrialist, founder of Harmony Foam Nigeria Limited. I am coming strongly from the private sector. I am coming to lend my resourcefulness, enormous energy, and valuable experience to nation-building. My people recognise my valuable services to humanity and are willing to pay back in quantum of votes.

Are you really interested in running or you are being used to destabilise some other people for certain gain?

My dear brother and friend, Project Henry Ikechukwu Ikoh for Senate 2023 is indeed a very profound project the time of which has come for the good of the people. My aspiration is entirely borne out of popular demand by the people who believe that I will represent them well given my past records. The people are confident that I who built industries in 1996 and employed their kit and kin; paid them living wages, provided reticulated water in the entire villages in 1993; gave electricity to lkwuano communities over thirty years ago in the prime of my youth, will not let them down. When elected into the Senate, I will do more for the public good, and the welfare of the people will be my driving force. They know me and believe that any vote for Henry Ikechukwu Ikoh is a vote of the people, by the people, and for the aggregate good of the people.