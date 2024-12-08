I am driven by the love of connecting with people and crafting memorable experiences – Savage

Remy Savage, Martell’s Global Mixologist, is a trailblazer in the mixology industry. Known for his innovative cocktails and global influence, he brings Martell’s heritage to life with modern, creative experiences. In this exclusive interview with IFEOMA OKEKE-KORIEOCHA, he shares insights into his journey and the art of mixology.

How did your journey in this industry begin, and what led you to where you are today?

When I was younger, I was deeply passionate about Philosophy and planned on studying it. However, I realised that it wasn’t the most lucrative path. To support myself, I began working in Irish pubs at around 17 years old, making beer for customers and soaking in the lively atmosphere.

Those years in pubs weren’t just about earning money—they became a formative experience. I fell in love with the idea of serving people. Bars are unique spaces that allow you to interact with people, even if you are naturally shy. You have to step into a role, connect with others, and create a positive experience for them.

After I finished my Philosophy degree, I decided to explore how I could bring the concepts of art and ideas into creating enjoyable experiences for others. That blend of passion for service and philosophy shaped my journey into this industry. Now, 17 to 18 years later, I am still driven by that same love for connecting with people and crafting memorable experiences.

Have you ever integrated the knowledge you gained from studying Philosophy into your current work?

Yes, I do find ways to infuse the knowledge I gained from studying Philosophy into my work. Philosophy has taught me to approach things with a deep curiosity and a critical eye, which is incredibly valuable in my role.

As Martell’s Global Mixologist, I use this mindset to explore cultural elements and how they can be integrated into mixology. For example, when working in Nigeria, I look for local traditions and flavors that could bring people closer to the brand in a meaningful way.

Similarly, at my bar, I create menus that are deeply thought out, often based on specific ideas or themes, such as cultural symbolism. The focus is on the details, whether it’s inspired by a particular country or a cocktail style. This approach helps me connect with people on a deeper level, ensuring their experience with the brand is both enjoyable and personal.

What drew you to Martell, and what makes it special to you?

Two things stand out to me. First, Martell is the oldest of the major cognac houses, which makes it a cornerstone of culture. Growing up in France, Martell was everywhere—whether through vintage advertisements or seeing it on restaurant menus.

The moment I truly fell in love with Martell was a personal experience. Years ago, a bartender asked me what my favorite cocktail was. I didn’t have an answer at the time, so he handed me a bottle of a special Martell blend and said, *”Experiment with this and see what you enjoy most.”* That experience was transformative—it showed me how versatile Martell can be.

Cocktails, to me, are a form of self-expression. With Martell, you have a spirit that allows endless creativity without overwhelming the drink, unlike some heavier, smokier options. Whether it’s a simple mix with coffee or a more elaborate creation like a Martell Expresso martini, Martell Nigerian Swift Sour or a Martell Piña Colada, Martell adapts beautifully to different moods, occasions, and needs.

There’s also a cultural and sensory element to Martell. It’s about exploring flavor pairings, much like perfumery. For instance, orange blossom and chili don’t grow in the same regions, but they work beautifully together in a fragrance. Similarly, Martell opens up opportunities to create new, unexpected combinations, transcending traditional cultural boundaries. It’s about discovering what works, simply because it does.

How does the ‘Be the Standout Swift’ campaign by Martell resonate with you, and how do you see it connecting to your personal journey?

When we talk about creativity, it often begins with understanding the fundamentals. You can’t generate new ideas out of thin air; you need to first learn the basics and grasp how things work. Once you have that foundation, you can truly be a standout swift.

For me, it’s more of a guiding principle than a strict rule to follow. To become a standout swift, it’s essential to master the essentials—whether it’s creating something people will enjoy or taking care of those around you. It’s about building the right knowledge and mindset.

Once you have grasped the classics—flavors, aromas, and the technical details—it becomes easier to add a cultural touch. For instance, the drinks that resonate with people in Lagos might not be the same ones that capture hearts in Bogota, Colombia, and that’s perfectly fine. Understanding local preferences and being relatable is key.

What inspired you to become Martell’s global mixologist?

When I first started as a bartender, I viewed brand partnerships as a separate and somewhat mysterious role. I knew I was good at bartending, but representing a brand felt like a completely different challenge.

My dream was always to work with a cognac brand, and that dream was realised when I fell in love with Martell. It wasn’t just the category, but the unique distillation process and the distinct aging methods that fascinated me.

What really set Martell apart was the exceptional quality, especially Martell Blue Swift. I had the chance to taste it, and it was a life-changing experience. While it’s not available here in Nigeria, for me, it was a profound moment, much like a memorable first date—it’s not about where it leads, but about the connection you feel. That moment sparked a deep desire to learn more, and that’s when I knew I had to work with Martell.

You’ve mentioned your passion for pushing boundaries. Can you share a specific instance where you took a risk that ultimately paid off?

Certainly. If I’m honest, the first example that comes to mind is one that didn’t exactly pay off, but it taught me a crucial lesson. Back in 2017 or 2018, I was in a transition phase, diving deeper into my passion.

I felt confident in my abilities and was eager to express my ideas, but I learned the hard way that what matters isn’t just the knowledge you have, but how you communicate it.

I created this complex menu that no one could really understand. It felt like a failure at the time. People thought I was being pretentious and questioned my intentions.

However, that experience humbled me. The next year, I took a similar approach, but this time, I realized that no matter how much effort I put into the content, I needed to focus just as much on how I presented it. I made sure to communicate it more clearly and engage with people in a way that they could connect with.

To my surprise, it worked—despite the complexity and the risk involved. Even though it was still a bit ambitious, the genuine passion behind it, combined with improved communication, turned it into a success.

With millions of mixologists around the world, what sets you apart, helping you build an international reputation and become a global mixologist for a renowned brand?

For me, mixology is not just a craft—it’s a form of self-expression. Think of it like playing music: you can be a technically skilled pianist, but without soul and emotion behind your playing, you won’t connect with your audience.

Similarly, my passion for philosophy, art, and human connection has shaped my approach to mixology. I use cocktails as a medium to tell stories, much like an artist or musician conveys emotions through their work. I’m not just creating drinks; I’m sharing my experiences, thoughts, and the things that matter most to me.

This unique perspective is what I believe sets me apart and helps me create memorable experiences for others through my craft.

Given that you’ve experienced different cultures, how do you adapt your cocktail creations to fit the diverse tastes and cultures?

It is definitely a challenge to always get it right. Honestly, I don’t think I’ve fully mastered it yet. When I first arrived in Lagos on a Saturday morning at 5 a.m., I hadn’t yet had the chance to immerse myself in the local gastronomy or the drinking habits here, such as the tradition of pairing cake with coffee and tea.

It takes time to observe and understand these nuances. The key is to try as much as possible while recognizing that mistakes will happen along the way. Adaptation is essential, and if people tell you that you’re off track, it’s important to listen, reflect, and adjust accordingly.

You may never get it perfect from the start, but accepting that it’s a process helps you gradually refine your understanding of different palates.

As the global mixologist for Martell, could you share the principles and strategies you follow when developing these cocktails?

When developing cocktails, I consider three main factors. First, I draw inspiration from culture. For example, the “Fine à l’eau” cocktail, made with Martell VS, Verjus, sugar, and syrup, is a modern twist on a classic French drink. It connects with tradition and offers a taste that could have been enjoyed by my great-grandparents.

I also take personal needs into account. Sometimes I enjoy a Martell with coffee for a relaxed experience, or an espresso martini when I need energy to dance. On other occasions, a Martell Piña Colada is perfect when I’m by the beach. The key is matching drinks to different moods and settings.

Finally, I focus on flavour combinations. Sometimes, unexpected combinations of ingredients work together perfectly, even if they don’t have a clear cultural link. Just as perfumery blends contrasting scents like orange blossom and chili, cocktails can be crafted from flavors that complement each other, even if they come from different backgrounds.

How do you envision the future of mixology, and what role do you think Martell will play in shaping that future?

I believe the future of mixology will depend on brands sharing knowledge globally. While I’m not the owner of Martell, I hope brands, both big and small, create platforms for education and collaboration.

In the future, I see mixology as a space for personal expression, where people can showcase their creativity through liquids and creations. I’d love to return to Lagos in three years and see a thriving scene where local ingredients and cultural techniques are celebrated, blending tradition with modern innovation.

Although I can’t predict the exact future of mixology, my focus is on developing my skills and helping others feel confident in their craft, using the products and knowledge they have to truly express themselves.

What is your favorite Martell-based cocktail, and in your opinion, what makes the perfect pairing for Martell cognac?

My favourite creation is the Fine à l’eau. It’s simple, refreshing, and made with grapes, Verjus, grape sugar, and water. It’s a drink I often dream about. For me, the perfect pairing for Martell cognac isn’t necessarily food, but the company you share it with. While cognac is versatile and pairs well with various dishes, the ideal experience is about enjoying it with great people.

What does the phrase “Your Martell Your Way” mean to you?

To me, “Your Martell Your Way” is about creating your own moment of relaxation. We all have a lot to juggle—business, employees, even neighbors who might not appreciate the music we play. But when I sit down for a drink, it’s about enjoying that moment, taking a break, and making it my own. It doesn’t have to be complicated or follow any specific rules.

Find what feels right for you, whether you follow a recipe or not—this is your time to unwind. No one’s judging how you enjoy your drink; it’s about having a good time in your own way. That’s how I approach it.

Can you share an experience of a customer who discovered Martell through your art and performance?

I wouldn’t refer to it as a customer experience, but more of a personal moment with my mom. She’s not much of a drinker—just a little wine here and there. But when she was younger, whiskey was her choice.

Two Christmases ago, she tried Martell for the first time, and she was amazed at how smooth it was. She couldn’t believe it wasn’t mixed into a cocktail. She even thought it was old fashioned or something similar.

Despite knowing nothing about cocktails, she was taken aback by how smooth, aromatic, and flavorful the cognac was. It was a moment where she realized that spirits don’t have to be harsh. They can be rich in flavor and still incredibly easy to drink. In a way, my mom was like my first customer, discovering that cognac can be both complex and enjoyable.

How has your experience been with the Nigerian audience and the country so far, and what experiences are you looking forward to in Nigeria?

I arrived just yesterday morning, so I haven’t had much time to explore outside the Martell Tower yet. But from what I’ve seen, Nigeria seems to have a vibrant celebratory spirit. It feels like there’s always something to celebrate, and that’s exciting to me. I love dancing, connecting with people, and enjoying the simple pleasures of life, which seems to be a big part of Nigerian culture.

I’ve heard Nigerians are known for their love of parties, music, and dance. I am looking forward to experiencing that authentic energy firsthand.

What advice would you give to individuals aspiring to build a career in mixology, both in Nigeria and beyond?

For aspiring mixologists in Nigeria, my advice is to start by mastering the classics. Understanding the fundamentals of classic cocktails is important, as it provides the foundation for creating your own unique drinks. While global trends may introduce trendy cocktails with complex names, like “No-Fashion” or “Between-the-Sheets,” knowing the classic recipes will allow you to understand the balance of flavors and techniques.

Personally, I recommend experimenting with cocktails made using Martell, as they offer a great platform for any mixologist to hone their craft. Master these classics, and you’ll be well-equipped to innovate and stand out in the world of mixology.

