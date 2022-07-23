How we are redefining women empowerment through our Foundation, by AWHPI chief executive

Moradeun Ogunlana, founder/CEO of African Women’s Health Project International/ AWHPI Global Foundation, and president/CEO of the Innovative Global Consulting (IGC) Group of Companies, in this interview with OBA MICHAEL SOYEBO, spoke about her journey in business, charity, including her recent effort as the convener of the First Ladies Forum and Economic Development Summit Dubai 2022. He also spoke on sever Excerpts:

How did year 2022 start up for you?

The Year 2022 started off with the launching of our highly acclaimed First Ladies Forum and Economic Development Summit Dubai 2022 which commenced in Dubai UAE from May 14th through 19th with over 300 powerful high-level global women leaders from around the world to participate in a curriculum designed around the concept of ‘Whole Woman, Whole Leader, Whole World.’

Participants will return to their countries, communities, organisations, and businesses ready to achieve unprecedented results as newly minted leaders: The Councilwoman! The five-day event of power-packed activities and presentation sessions as well as hands-on community participation was met with lots of enthusiasm and all around approvals from the leaders both local and international.

At the conclusion of the second day, the beautiful city of Doha Qatar has been announced for the 2023 Edition of the First Ladies Forum and Economic Development Summit with much enthusiasm.

What should people expect for the second phase of the year?

For the second phase of Year 2022, the conversation continues on with our programs for the African Continent which was launched last year when I was a Guest of Honor at ADIPEC Oil and Gas Conference in Abu Dhabi UAE.

During that Conference, I launched the Africa 2-5-9 Project aimed at developing a climate action plan for the Continent of Africa, while utilising the UN Sustainable Development Goals in its strategy.

How would you describe life before relocating from Nigeria?

Actually, I came to the United States of America during my teenage years after completing my Secondary School education. My older brother (US Retired Army Olakunle) was the first to come to the USA, followed by me, then my younger brother (Dr. Babajide) followed years later.

Life in Nigeria was full of love and close-family knit with my mother Alhaja Jemilat Adeola and my grandmother Alhaja Falilat who initially was the one that raised us while my mother and father were both in Canada before my mother relocated back to Nigeria in 1978.

While growing up did it ever cross your mind you would be involved with charity efforts?

I always knew I wanted to change the world. It actually makes sense now, but I remember that I used to always think that I wanted to have lots of money so I can help people.

I remember that when I was in primary and secondary school, I used to use all my money paying for anyone that did not have enough money for school lunch.

I would use all my money paying for everyone’s lunch, then at the end of the school day; I would not have any more money for bus fares. As far back as primary school when both my older brother Olakunle and I were both going to the same school: Ago-Ijaye Methodist Primary School in Ebute-Metta, Lagos.

At that time, my older brother Olakunle always knew that I would have used up all my money “doing charity”, so he would skip lunch and not spend his lunch money, but would keep it for me to pay my bus fare home.

Even at such tender age as that, he recognised that it was in my nature, and my path in life. When I was young, it was to never see any of my friends hungry, and as I grew up it metamorphosed into bigger objects and goals.

How is life as an entrepreneur especially outside the shores of Nigeria?

My mother was an entrepreneur with a thriving “cold-room” frozen fish business in the town of Funtua, outside of Zaria, in the northern part of Nigeria.

And I remember that my brothers and I used to go on vacation with my mother in the north, and we were part of the selling and buying going on in Zaria.

It was very enriching times, and I think subconsciously, I picked up those traits watching my mother negotiate buying and selling, most especially while speaking in Hausa as well as Yoruba simultaneously. I was intrigued, and learned a lot of valuable lessons and customer service and care from her.

Fast forward years later in America, when I graduated from the University of Arkansas in Little Rock, Arkansas with a degree in Journalism, with emphasis on Public Information, and wanted to get a job on TV, it was hard to get a job fresh out of graduating from University then, so I decided to go the route of entrepreneurship and I must say, it was the best thing for me at that time

. And the lessons learned from both my mother and my grandmother, were both things that propelled me to great business outing such as my first clothing store in the University Mall called: De African Clothing Boutique in Little Rock.

As a successful Africa-American would you say your environment influenced your success in business?

Yes, much quite so. But also the training that I received, though subconsciously back in Nigeria, prepared me for what was to come. Then of course, your attitude matters a great deal.

Also, make a conscious effort to connect to the environment where you find yourself is the key. I made lots of friends ( I call them “friends-like-family”) over in Arkansas, and I think this really propelled my direction to success effortlessly.

I had this; what someone may call winning attitude, and a very positive outlook at everything. I remember a very good long time American friend and sister Marilyn Falls used to call me hopeless optimistic!

Why did you venture into charity?

I believe that charity work is my calling in life. It is not something that I ventured out to do; it was a calling that gently kept nudging at my heart since I was a little girl. And it has propelled every decision that I ever made in life.

What have you been able to achieve so far with your foundation?

My foundation has achieved so much since its inception, but I am more excited to see where God is taking us in higher heights and greater impacts globally as we give voice to the voiceless!

Operating in and Serving Nine Countries in Africa that are in-need; distributed over $5 million in supplies and equipment to date; assisted in supplying shipments to mission teams and individuals; set up donation programmes in surrounding hospitals throughout the area.

I have also guided hundreds of volunteers and groups; on average, local volunteers contribute over 200 hours a quarter packing and sorting products for distribution. And I believe the best is yet to come.

As one of the few Princesses that is keen on the Yoruba cultural values, what efforts have you been making to ensure the preservation of the Yoruba tradition?

As a Yoruba Royal, I believe instinctly that you grow up with a certain sense of responsibility to everyone, most especially to the less fortunate. It is something that I have carried on my shoulder since I was young which eventually grew into the work I do now.

I believe that the role of a Princess is to serve for the good of humanity, with morals, purpose and cares about the world. As a Yoruba Princess, I believe we are the ones to tell our story of Africa, and introduce Africa to the world.

I have been working as an activist on behalf of children, women, families, entire nations and the good of the world. To me being a Princess means also being self-sufficient both in character and indeed, educating myself and leading by example.

You are no doubt a fashionable woman of repute, what informs what you wear?

How I feel! I wear only clothes that connect to my heart. I believe that clothing speaks to you. You just have to be still enough to hear it. Once you listen to it, you will always step out on point!

It does not have to be expensive as I do not wear clothes because of a certain brand. I guess because I believe that I am a brand in itself. I believe clothing that complements you is very important as well as elegantly radiating.

How would you describe the acceptance of your campaigns in reducing the number of people affected by the dreaded Cancer?

My foundation African Women’s Health Project International #AWHPI just recently launched the AWHPI Learn Pink Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign Initiatives which has gained an enormous attention globally with our partners in the UAE, UK, India, the Caribbean Islands, etc. because of the impact of this dreaded disease effect not only on the women but their family and community as a whole.

While the majority of people who live in poor nations of the world have been preoccupied with the struggle for basic necessities of life (food, water, clothes, and shelter), cancer has silently grown to be an enormous problem, specifically – breast and cervical cancer.

Each year over 500,000 women are diagnosed with breast and cervical cancer, and 80% of them reside in developing countries. The majority of these women die within a short period of time due to lack of adequate medical care. Most are young, married and have children.

Thus, in Africa where mothers are relied upon to provide for and raise the children, cancers not only steal their lives, but tragically disrupt the entire family.

Can you imagine a mother of 10 children never in her life having seen a doctor for pre- natal or post-natal care?

A woman in her 40’s not having heard of a PAP smear?

A child with a minor cut that turns into serious infection for lack of an antiseptic?

Such situations are common in impoverished areas of West Africa. The African Women’s Health Project International (AWHPI) is making a change in the lives of many of these families by getting needed medical care and medicines to them.

This is what we do! And because Breast cancer treatment and management is a big challenge in African countries largely due to limited resources.

And that is why the African Women’s Health Project International is committed to saving women’s lives by aiming to provide FIVE Mammogram Machines annually by the time we set off for our next annual Charity Medical Mission in 2022.

We are looking for sponsors or donor for the Mammogram Machine.

How do you relax and how often do you touch base in Nigeria as a royal blood?

Actually my relaxation really comes when I touch the soils of Africa. And I try to touch base as often as possible. It is very important for me to always be connected to the root, and as such, I make it as much as possible.

There is something in the air that just really beckons on you and fills you with unlimited spiritual upliftment that cannot be easily explained. I always say casually that God is in Africa, and the more I think of it, it is actually true as our very being, when connected to the soil, is what propels us to do great and mighty things.

Every time I visit home, I always love to pay homage and greetings to our Royal houses most especially to the Obas Palaces as I spent most of my childhood at my grandfather’s Iga Obanikoro and Iga Idunganran with my beloved Aunt, Olori Abioye Oyekan.

Tell us something about your Foundation: African Women’s Health Project International AWHPI Global Foundation?

My Foundation is based in Little Rock, Arkansas, with offices in Houston, Texas, AWHPI is a 501(c)3 non-profit foundation dedicated solely to this mission. At AWHPI, we believe that Healthy Women transforms into Healthy Families which ultimately evolves as Healthy Societies.

The Foundation’s work is focused on strengthening the capacity of women to actively participate in local, national and international development and to positively transform the societies.

We do this by providing more information on health care needs of women, establishing Scholarships and training programs to provide the skills women needed to succeed and to enter new fields, creating Life skills, employment and entrepreneurship programs to enable women to improve their lives, incomes and the community, and finally, enhancing educational opportunities for youths to ensure more promising futures for the next generation. Save lives and give the opportunity for a healthy future to underserved people by joining us.

What should we expect from your stable come 2021/22?

AWHPI, was passionately borne out of a spiritual calling that kept pulling at my heartstrings. Today, it is active in 12 major American cities, while plans are underway to build Local Community Clinics as part of a major health-care initiative for 2025.

My mission continues to seek to improve the health care status, and by natural extension, the quality of life of women and children in impoverished communities around the world, one of the major platforms being the coordination of free health screenings in rural communities across America and various countries in Africa, in partnership with major healthcare professionals and corporations.

In Africa, where homeland resources fall short, my fervent hope is to fill the gap with outside donations of funding and medical services, including supplies and equipment.

I run international offices in Nigeria and Ghana that organise free medical clinics, and distribute medicines, medical equipment, and supplies to women and children in impoverished areas around the world.

2021/2022 activities includes lots of travel (covid-19 permits), several launching of various AWHPI initiatives, meeting with collaborative partners, and the official launch of AWHPI Channel podcasts as well as the AWHPI Friends of Africa global video production and placements on major networks like Netflix and Hulu.

What are those regrets you have mostly as you embark on your charitable efforts?

Not so much with regrets, partly because I do not believe in regrets. But we look for solution to some of the most pressing need as it arises.

Each Spring, AWHPI embarks on a 12-day Medical Mission to Africa, and conditions that we witnessed impacted on our minds the need for this organisation: Along the clinic walls, women struggle in labour on stained, makeshift beds; ill and premature babies lay in rickety paint-chipped cribs and deteriorated incubators; an old man, weak and near lifeless, is carried in on a makeshift stretcher; doctors and nurses work steadily through the night, doing what they can for every patient.

But the clinic is under-equipped. Medications and dressings must be carefully rationed. Operations are delayed or cancelled because there are no sutures. A rusted van with no life-saving equipment serves as an ambulance.

These are the medical hardships healthcare providers and their patients face every day in many areas around the world. With ongoing donations of functioning but unused medical equipment, supplies and funding, and that is why AWHPI is helping span this healthcare gap.

Take us through your memorable moments?

One of my memorable moments include when I achieved one of my childhood dreams of being an author. When I was a young girl, my constant companion had always been a book as I was an avid reader.

So in 2018 when I published my book, it was a dream fulfilled. As one of my dearest Royal brothers Dr. Yomi Garnett says, “Princess Moradeun has always been a role model for members of the feminine gender.

Quite predictably, she has decided to take her Mentorship to a stellar level by publishing a motivational book that will simply have no choice than to snugly fit into its own incontestable niche as a global literary masterpiece.”

My book, “THE ACHIEVER’S POWER – 50 Golden Nuggets To Becoming An Unstoppable Achiever,” whose Foreword was written by Her Excellency Dr. Joyce Banda, Former President, Republic of Malawi, proclaims that some are born great, while some achieve greatness. Yet, some have greatness thrust upon them.

What this translates to, in rather simple terms, is that everyone of us can still find a platform for individual emancipation, empowerment, accomplishment and transformation.

Put in quaintly different terms, regardless of place and circumstance of birth; regardless of disability, tragedy, trauma, past blunder and current limitation, each one of us can still fulfill an authentic destiny to live life at the highest potential.

My fervent wish is that as one reads and meditates on these invaluable nuggets of wisdom, not only will one be refreshingly enlightened, but one will be able to fulfill one’s dreams, while helping others to fulfill theirs!

Can you take us through your educational and parental background?

I graduated from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock (UALR) in 1991 with a B.A. in Journalism, with specialist emphasis on Public Information.

I also completed Graduate and further IT studies in International Consulting, and Public Health Policy from the Southern California University for Professional Studies in Santa Ana, California and University Arkansas at Little Rock respectively. My degree in journalism has been an uncommonly rich asset in my very rewarding foray into journalism.

I am publisher and chief editor of both the spiritually-based publication, Virtuous Woman Magazine, and Kingdom Kids Magazine. In the realm of journalism, further served as Editor of numerous other publications such as the Little Rock Sister Cities Commission’s Communiqué Newsletter, The Councilwoman’s Journal and the AWHPI News Digest.

I can also gratifyingly submit that my various educational degrees and honors have equipped me to run both my global consultancy, and my foundation’s Health Programs and Initiatives, with a rare competence.

My parental family background is from one of the oldest and most distinguished Royal family lines in Lagos, Nigeria. I am the granddaughter of His Royal Majesty, David Ajasa Ogunlana, the 10th Obanikoro of Lagos, in Nigeria, who ruled from 1938 to 1969. I am also the great-granddaughter of the ninth ruling King of Remoland, Ogun State, Nigeria, His Royal Majesty, Oba Liyangu Owabagbe Adenuga, Akarigbo of Remo, Ogun State of Nigeria.

So, you see my father was the son of the 10th Obanikoro of Lagos who was also a Kingmaker and his mother was the daughter of Oba Akarigbo of Remo. My mother was a Yoruba Amazon Princess whose mother (my grandmother) was from Ajashe in the Republic of Benin and her father was Yoruba and Fulani mix from Ilorin, Kwara State.

So, I plan to continue those conversations at the ADIPEC conference 2022 in the UAE as well as at the Egypt COP-27 Energy programmes this Fall.

Profile: Moradeun Ogunlana?

Moradeun Ogunlana has carved a niche through her humanitarian initiatives. A global leader, who is descended from one of the oldest and most distinguished Royal Family lines in Lagos, Nigeria, she has over the years showed a strong passion for the empowerment of women. Moradeun is the Founder/CEO of African Women’s Health Project International/ AWHPI Global Foundation, and President/CEO of the Innovative Global Consulting (IGC) Group of Companies.

As the Founder/CEO of the African Women’s Health Project International (AWHPI), she leads an international non-profit group that focuses on empowering women globally through access to healthcare, economic empowerment, agriculture and trade associations, cultural developments, and partnerships.

In her capacity as the Chair of The Global Summit Group, Inc – UN Global Compact participating member, she works on economic equity issues affecting women through groundbreaking research and training programs. Her commitment to women’s economic empowerment has extended to the global arena, where she has provided an ongoing empowerment forum through the Global Council of Women for Development.

Long known for her coalition work, Princess Ogunlana has served on numerous boards of directors and advisory boards. She serves as the Vice President of the Houston Abu Dhabi Sister Cities Association, and hosts the annual Global Women Empowerment Summit at the UN on business, agricultural, education, health and economic development.

Princess Ogunlana’s commitment to promoting citizen diplomacy through culture, nationally and internationally, stems from her decade-long involvement with the Sister Cities International, both as a commissioner and a global citizen. She is the author of the bestselling book: The Achiever’s Power – 50 Golden Nuggets to Becoming an Unstoppable Achiever.

She is a graduate of the University of Arkansas system, and has a Master’s in Public Health and PhD in International Relations. She has received numerous humanitarian awards, philanthropic commendations, and Congressional citations, the Arkansas Governor’s Excellence Award, and most recently the Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award in Leadership Excellence from the President of the United States of America President Joe Biden in April 2022. She lives between Arkansas, Texas and Nigeria.