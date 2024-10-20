How tourism can boost Nigeria-Ghana relations, cultural exchanges – Nsiah

Tourism offers a powerful historical experience that can connect Nigerian and Ghanaian tourists visiting each other’s countries to, among others, the broader West African narrative of colonisation and exploitation and ultimately strengthen people-to-people relations between both countries, Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA)’s deputy Chief Executive Officer, Ben Anane Nsiah tells MARTIN-LUTHER C. KING in this interview in Accra. Given the cultural similarities between both countries as well as their shared love for music, food, and the arts, he says this year’s December in GH ceremonies, a treasure trove of over 70 fun activities scheduled to take place in Ghana late-November to mid-January next year, presents a golden opportunity for Nigerian tourists to share in the unique celebrations this December. Excerpts:

Kindly tell us how Ghana investing in its tourism infrastructure to better serve international visitors?

Ghana is taking bold steps to elevate its tourism infrastructure, making it an even more enticing destination for international visitors, including those from Nigeria. The country’s key areas of focus are sure to captivate travelers. From internationally recognized hotel chains to charming boutique lodgings that embrace local culture, Ghana is witnessing a surge in the construction and enhancement of diverse accommodation options to suit various budgets. Efforts to enhance road networks and public transport systems are underway, promising smoother travel experiences within the country. Notably, upgrades to the Kotoka International Airport are set to accommodate more international flights and provide an improved passenger experience. Ghana is investing in the preservation and promotion of its rich cultural heritage, particularly historical sites like the Cape Coast and Elmina castles. These sites are being developed to entice history and culture enthusiasts.

Initiatives like the Year of Return have notably piqued interest from the diaspora and regional tourists. The government and private sector are dedicated to investing in training programs for tourism professionals, aiming to elevate service quality and ensure visitors feel genuinely welcomed and valued. Collaborations between the government and private sector are driving investment in tourism-related projects, bolstering infrastructure, and promoting sustainable tourism practices. Leveraging technology, Ghana is set to transform the tourist experience through advanced online platforms for bookings, information sharing, and promotional activities. With these initiatives, Ghana is not just improving its tourism landscape but also extending a compelling invitation to travelers to explore its vibrant culture, Ghana offers several exciting events and festivals in the coming months that are likely to attract Nigerian tourists, given the cultural similarities and shared love for music, food, and the arts.

Are there upcoming events or festivals in Ghana that you think could be attractive to Nigerian tourists?

Nigerian tourists will likely be drawn to Ghana’s upcoming spectacular events and festivals tagged December in GH. This lineup of more than 70 activities honors Ghana’s holiday season with concerts, parties, and cultural exhibits. The December in GH calendar features nightclub events, music festivals, and cultural exhibitions that draw people from all over the world, particularly Nigeria. It is a popular time for Nigerians to visit because of important events like Afrofuture (formerly known as Afrochella) and street parties.

What specific historical attractions in Ghana do you believe can resonate most with Nigerian visitors?

Several historical attractions in Ghana would likely resonate with Nigerian visitors due to their shared cultural heritage and history. These reflect deep African history, colonialism, and the struggle for independence, experiences which are also significant in Nigerian history. For instance, there is the Cape Coast Castle a UNESCO World Heritage site which was one of the major departure points for enslaved Africans during the transatlantic slave trade. Nigerian tourists, like many from across Africa, may find the historical significance of the castle emotionally moving, as it represents a shared past of enslavement and resilience. Another major slave-trading post, Elmina Castle was built by the Portuguese in 1482 and is the oldest European building in sub-Saharan Africa. It offers a powerful historical experience, connecting Nigerian visitors to the broader West African narrative of colonization and exploitation. There is also the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park: Dedicated to Ghana’s first president and prominent Pan-Africanist Kwame Nkrumah, this park celebrates African unity and independence. Nkrumah’s vision for a united Africa strongly influenced many independence movements across Africa, making it a meaningful visit for Nigerian tourists. And, the W.E.B. Du Bois Centre, dedicated to African-American scholar and civil rights activist W.E.B. Du Bois who spent his last years in Ghana. It highlights the global African diaspora’s role in the fight for independence and could resonate with Nigerians interested in Pan-African history. These sites help Nigerian visitors connect with the shared history of West Africa, from colonialism to the fight for freedom, fostering a deep sense of cultural identity.

Can you highlight other unique destinations in Ghana that could be particularly appealing to Nigerian tourist?

Quite a number, from nature to culture, that could appeal to Nigerian tourists, including the Paga Crocodile Pond, located in northern Ghana. This sacred pond is home to friendly crocodiles that tourists can safely interact with, under the guidance of locals. It’s a unique wildlife experience that will intrigue visitors interested in local myths and fauna. The Kakum National Park, in the Central Region of Ghana, is known for its dense rainforest and the famous Canopy Walkway. Kakum offers a thrilling experience for nature lovers. The walkway is suspended high above the forest floor, providing stunning views of the wildlife and forest canopy. It’s perfect for adventurous travelers, families, or groups seeking an eco-tourism experience. Lake Bosomtwe, in the Ashanti region, is Ghana’s only natural lake, formed by a meteor impact. It is surrounded by villages and offers peaceful water activities such as canoeing and fishing. The lake offers an ideal spot for relaxation, fishing, or cultural exchanges with the locals. Also, there is the Nzulezo Stilt Village, a unique village built entirely on stilts over Lake Tadane in the Western Region. Visitors can tour the village by canoe and learn about the community’s history and way of life. The village’s fascinating structure and lifestyle offer a memorable cultural experience and a glimpse into Ghana’s diverse community. These destinations provide a mix of adventure, nature, and cultural immersion, making Ghana an attractive choice for Nigerian tourists looking for something different.

What makes the festive atmosphere in Ghana during December unique compared to other destination?

Ghana in December is a treasure trove of fun-filled celebrations and events. From Christmas festivities to traditional festivals, there’s never a dull moment. This makes December an excellent time for immersing oneself in the local culture and experiencing the warmth and hospitality of the Ghanaian people. One of the most popular events during this time are, December in Ghana with over one hundred and sixty events, listing Afrochella (now Afrofuture), Festival of Plays at the National Theatre, GUBA (Grow, Unite, Build Africa) Conference, AfroNations etc.

Kindly provide an overview of the December in GH 2024 celebrations and what it aims to achieve?

The December in GH 2024 celebrations are set to be a vibrant, culturally rich event series that will take place across Ghana from late November to early January. This initiative, led by the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), has been developed as part of the Beyond the Return campaign, a follow-up to the successful Year of Return program that started in 2019. The celebrations will feature more than 70 official events, from cultural displays and music festivals to culinary events, community service projects, nightlife, and fashion showcases. These events, spread across various regions in Ghana, are designed to give locals and international visitors a unique taste of Ghanaian culture and heritage. Highlights include music concerts, fashion shows, art exhibitions, scenic tours, and adventure activities. The initiative aims to boost tourism and highlight Ghana as a premier destination during the festive season, capitalizing on its rich history, arts and entertainment scene. The celebrations also offer significant economic benefits, particularly in the hospitality industry, where hotels experience nearly full occupancy during this period. It aims to enhance Ghana’s global appeal, welcoming visitors from the African diaspora and beyond. Overall, December in GH serves not only as a festive celebration but also as a key driver of cultural exchange and economic growth, contributing to Ghana’s long-term goal of becoming a leading tourism hub in Africa

How can this year December in GH facilitate cultural exchange between Nigeria and Ghana?

December in GH can foster cultural exchange between Nigeria and Ghana by providing a platform where people from both countries can come together to share and celebrate their cultures. Nigeria and Ghana share similar musical genres like Afrobeats, which can be celebrated through concerts and festivals. Nigerian artists frequently perform at Ghanaian events and vice versa, promoting cross-cultural appreciation.

With events focusing on local cuisine and fashion, Nigerians and Ghanaians can experience each other’s culinary and fashion traditions, helping to bridge cultural understanding. Also, by showcasing art and cultural heritage from both nations, December in GH can highlight the historical and artistic ties between Ghana and Nigeria.

Share