How I aim to revolutionise the event planning industry in Nigeria – Chef Onukagha

Chef Onukagha Ezenwa Justice is a culinary expert and founder of Eze Gourmet, a revolutionary event planning and catering company. He spoke with Ayo Oyoze Baje on his journey to catering and event planning business, his offerings, tips to ride the challenging operating environment and his vision for the company.

What gave you the inspiration to venture into the event planning and catering business?

The spark that ignited my passion for event planning and catering was a conversation with an old friend who had recently gotten married. Unbeknownst to him, I had become a chef and events planner. He shared his shocking wedding expenses with me, and I was taken aback. He spent ₦240,000 on makeup and hair styling alone, whereas I could have offered him a superior service for ₦100,000. Similarly, he paid ₦500,000 for a DJ and MC, while I could have provided him with a more comprehensive package, including comedians, for just ₦120,000. The more he shared, the more I realised how much he had overspent on his special day. I felt a deep sense of empathy for him and knew I had to take my event planning business to the next level. I decided there and then to make it my mission to provide affordable, high-quality events services, ensuring that no one else would have to go through what my friend experienced. And so, Eze Gourmet was born.

May we know your dream for Eze Gourmet?

With Eze Gourmet, I envision a world where everyone can experience unforgettable events, weddings, and occasions without financial stress. My vision is to make high-quality event planning and catering services accessible to all, regardless of budget constraints. I aim to revolutionise the event planning industry by providing customised, affordable, and stress-free solutions that exceed expectations.

I’ve shared my inspiring story, culinary expertise, and innovative approach to event planning with a wide audience, showcasing my passion for making high-quality events accessible to all. With my extensive experience and commitment to excellence, I will continue to shape the culinary and event planning landscape.

What problem do you intend to solve in the industry through your business?

One. Exorbitant costs: I aim to provide affordable event planning and catering services, making high-quality events accessible to a wider audience.

Two. Lack of transparency: By offering clear and comprehensive packages, you intend to eliminate hidden costs and surprises that often accompany event planning.

Three. Inefficient planning: My expertise and attention to detail will help streamline the planning process, reducing stress and ensuring a seamless experience for clients. There won’t be any case of ‘I no see Food Chop.’

Four. Limited options: Eze Gourmet will provide customised solutions, catering to diverse tastes, dietary restrictions, and cultural preferences, ensuring that every client finds something that suits their needs.

Five. Poor quality services: By prioritising quality, professionalism, and creativity, i aim to elevate the standards of event planning and catering, exceeding client expectations. Guest must be treated as they are King and Queen.

Six. Remains: It’s important to return all remaining materials as it’s not our right to keep possession of it.

Seven. Free service: We’ll also offer one-week free honeymoon cooking service if couples are interested!

What is the response of clients so far?

The responses I’ve received so far have been overwhelmingly encouraging! People are thrilled about the introduction of Eze Gourmet and the affordable, high-quality event planning and catering services it offers. Many have expressed their gratitude and admiration, with some even offering prayers and blessings for my success.

I’ve received numerous messages from excited individuals who are eager to learn more about my services and how they can benefit from them. Some have even regretted not knowing about me sooner, wishing I had planned their weddings or events. Others have already expressed interest in booking my services for their future events.

The most rewarding aspect is that I haven’t received a single complaint so far! Every client has been satisfied with the exceptional service and value they’ve received from Eze Gourmet. This positive feedback has not only validated my vision but also motivates me to continue delivering exceptional experiences for my clients.

Food items are currently costly, so how do cope and how do you think that will impact on the business?

To address the current high cost of food items, Eze Gourmet already implemented some strategies. I will share some with you.

One. Sourcing and supply chain optimisation: Establish relationships with wholesalers to negotiate better prices and ensure a steady supply of fresh ingredients.

Two. Food cost control: Implement inventory management systems, reduce food waste, and optimise portion sizes to minimise unnecessary expenses.

Three. Economies of scale: Take advantage of bulk purchasing and discounts for large orders to reduce costs.

Four. Value-added services: Offer additional services like decor, after party and entertainment to increase revenue and offset food costs.

Five. Flexible pricing: Introduce tiered pricing or packages to accommodate different budgets and client needs.

Six. Partnerships and collaborations: Eze Gourmet already partners food manufacturers, distributors to leverage costs.

By implementing these strategies, we can mitigate the impact of high food costs and continue to offer affordable, high-quality services to clients.

What are your plans for the weekends?

Eze Gourmet aims to make the most of weekends by hosting and catering events, such as weddings, birthday parties, and corporate gatherings, to increase revenue and visibility. We plan to offer special weekend brunch and dinner services at our venue or through partnerships with restaurants and venues.

How do you relax?

I relax by meeting new Executive Events planners, creating new recipes as inspiration comes in, and cracking jokes.