High percentage of women are yet to discover their potentials – Adetunji

Bosede Adetunji is a pastor and the founder of The Esteemed Woman Ministry – a women empowerment initiative. In this interview with JOSEPHINE OKOJIE, she spoke about her ministry and the vision behind it. Excerpts:

Can you share with us your journey into the ministry?

Bosede Adetunji is a woman that has always loved to serve God and wants to be God’s tool to HIS creatures since 1988 when I confessed Jesus as my Lord. I hailed from Ile-Ife, Osun State, and lived all my childhood and adulthood in Ibadan, Oyo State until I got married and relocated to Lagos. I have a BSc in mass communication, majored in public relations, and a minor in broadcasting. My Christian journey is filled with many challenges, triumphs, victories, uphill, and many others that you cannot imagine. But in it all, God has always been faithful and proven His Majesty in each situation. I had always known I would be God’s instrument because of the diverse experiences and encounters I have had. Ever before the opportunity to travel overseas with my husband and children came, I had been shown in dreams and diverse forms. I was a key member of the women’s ministry and my activities were always different compared to other leaders. Even though I served in many ministries, of which I always wanted to belong to the children’s ministry. But never knew that the passion of not being able to withstand a woman crying or being cheated could override that of children.

My husband was graced to bring the entire family to the USA through the visa lottery program. I discovered, after my wedlock, that my husband was a God’s covenant child, it was then many of the aged dreams started unfolding. And after many efforts to avoid the ‘Church’ part of the ministry failed, we succumbed to God’s grip and dived into God’s original intention for my husband to start a church in 2006, in the USA which I co-Pastor along with him.

How did you get the inspiration for ‘The Esteemed Woman’ and what is the vision behind the ministry?

The inspiration came as an instruction from a dream, which I thought was for the church we belong to at that time. I narrated the dream to our first lady, as to the way God wanted the women in the ministry to be handled. But the same dream came with the same instructions three years and six months after we had left ministry and two years after my husband and I had started our Church, which also had its own women’s ministry already! So, it was very tough for me to start or promote or expand it. I have to technically relinquish my role from the church’s women’s ministry, to be an overseer.

Prayerfully, I drafted one of the church leaders to become the president. But I got tongue lashed all the way, because no one was in my hot-shoes to feel the heat; or heard each whisper of the Holy Spirit’s instructions. The vision started as it is with the instruction…‘Lily in His Hands’ …women are as precious as these flowers in My Hands. And that was exactly the registered name in the USA. Until the passion for seniors started coming up, then God approved of the WhatsUp Seniors and Recreation; But reminded and instructed me that women are to be Highly Esteemed in every platform I operate in, thus the birth of The Esteemed Woman and its separation for Lily In His Hands came into being. The vision statement is to help women overcome obstacles of purpose, vision, and mindset into the full potential of success & wealth, irrespective of what their background story is.

Who is your target audience and what mediums are you using to get your audience?

The target audience is women, with their visions, life purpose, and mindsets. And I am not going to change that. But men are always welcome in our conferences. I learnt that men that go or support their wife to conferences grow to be more understanding. I reach women through my podcasts and weekly teachings through Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, also, have a YouTube channel on The Esteemed Woman.

You are so passionate about God and the things of God. Are you a Pastor?

Yes, I am an ordained Pastor

You are also passionate about women; does that mean you are only called for the women’s ministry alone?

Yes, I am passionate about women. But I currently have a bend to the feathers on my cap. It was after the advent of The Esteemed Woman, that I got my certification as Life Coach from LCTI; and Leadership Coach through John Maxwell Team. So, when you listen to my videos or my live broadcast, I combine women to visions, business, and leadership topics. So, my audience determines my pitches and statements.

What are the challenges you are facing in the ministry and how are you managing them?

The challenge is we, the women. And it is more of our mindset, no wonder God is sending more women into the field of empowerment and mind-shift messages. We are the most multitask creature God created. We do and give to other creatures but forget ourselves at the backside. A high percentage of us are yet to discover how valuable we are, thus making our development to be more social (that is, what people can see) rather than our economical and personal developments. In essence, we are more occupied with others to the detriment of ourselves.

Apart from the ministry, do you run a business?

Yes. I am a CPR Instructor. I teach individuals, healthcare providers, and agencies how to do CPR (Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation). I sell my speeches too; I am a public speaker at church events. I also sell my books, through my website and Amazon.

Where do you see the Esteemed Woman in the next five years?

I see the waves of God’s blessing moving The Esteemed Woman across nations. As God has opened the gates and doors of Nigeria, even during the pandemic, I am in no doubt that the same hands of God will bring womanhood to the knowledge of valuing themselves by adding values to their gifts and visions to live in the purpose God has for all.

How are you managing the ministry, business and family?

It was tough at the inception, but God has always been faithful. Aside from granting peace on all sides, He is always been in the business of sending help at intervals, like physical, moral, and financial help from people has been tremendous.

What is your advice to that young person who wants to go into ministry?

My advice for a younger person who’s willing to go into ministry is to be convinced of who she is. This is what will make her self-esteem to be broadened and strong. Otherwise passing through the hurdles of the process, might be strenuous or difficult. Shalom!