Government should acknowledge film industry as driver of employment as well – Tosin Igho

Tosin Igho, is a talented Nigerian filmmaker who believes that AI filmmaking will revolutionize our film industry. Tosin has become a key figure in Nollywood, known for his unique storytelling and dynamic visual style.. He has produced several acclaimed shows. Tosin has continued to push the boundaries of filmmaking, creating compelling stories and building a lasting legacy in the industry. Daniel Obi brings excerpts of an interview with him.

What initially sparked your interest in filmmaking, and when did you realize it was your true passion?

Growing up, I watched my father create and produce countless projects, which left a significant impression on me. After school, I ended up at NTA, where I witnessed the entire production process firsthand. As a child, I would often sneak into my dad’s studio, switch on his cameras, and perform in front of them. This world fascinated me, but it took me time to find my unique voice in storytelling. It’s been a journey of discovery, and with every story I tell, I get closer to understanding the magic of filmmaking.

In today’s digital era, what key skills or techniques do you believe are vital for filmmakers, and how have you developed and sharpened those skills over time?

At the heart of filmmaking is a compelling story and authentic performances. However, mastering the tools of storytelling is equally important. If you’re working with a camera, you need to understand the language of film—how lighting, sound, and framing can shape your narrative. For example, coming from the music video world, I was accustomed to focuse on aesthetics. But in film, it’s about capturing reality, making every frame feel lived-in and true. This transition taught me to balance drama with authenticity. I’m also exploring AI filmmaking, which I believe will revolutionize our craft. It’s essential to stay educated and evolve with these advancements.

How would you assess the current state of Nigeria’s film industry, and what role do you think the government could play in further promoting its growth?

The Nigerian film industry has seen tremendous growth, largely driven by international platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, and YouTube. Yet, while we have a budding cinema culture, it’s not where it could be. The government has an opportunity to recognize the vast potential of this industry—not just as a source of entertainment but as a significant driver of employment and education. Our filmmakers possess immense talent and drive, but the industry is almost entirely independent. With proper support and investment, we can rise beyond being the third largest independent film market to becoming a global powerhouse.

Could you share the most intriguing or memorable film you’ve produced so far?

One of my most memorable projects is a movie titled “SEVEN.” It was a labor of love that earned seven nominations at the 7th AMVCA and won two awards. It starred legends like RMD, Efa Iwara, and Uche Montana. The film holds a special place in my heart because it showcased the power of storytelling and the depth of talent we have in Nigeria.

Are you currently working on any new projects? If so, could you give us some insight into what you’re developing?

Yes, I’m excited to announce that I have an Amazon Original set for release in November 2024. Our promotional campaign kicks off in October. The project is entitled “Suspicion,” and it’s unlike anything we’ve seen before in Nigerian cinema. It’s bold, it’s daring, and I can’t wait for audiences to experience it.

What has been the most challenging project of your career, and how did you navigate and overcome those obstacles?

Apart from filmmaking, I also work as a producer. I’ve produced two telenovelas for Africa Magic—”Venge” and “Dust,” each spanning around 250 episodes. It was an intense journey, demanding relentless dedication. But we persevered by building a team that was equally passionate and hardworking. Every challenge became a stepping stone, and together, we overcame obstacles that seemed insurmountable.

Where do you envision yourself within the film industry in the next five years?

In the next five years, I envision myself consistently releasing films that resonate with audiences. I have many stories that I need to bring to life. I draw inspiration from directors like Christopher Nolan, Steven Spielberg, Tim Burton, and in Nigeria, Kunle Afolayan. I aspire to carve a space where when you watch a Tosin Igho film, you know you’re in for an unforgettable experience.

Through your work, what kinds of messages or themes do you aim to bring to life?

For me, storytelling is about evoking emotion and reflecting the complexities of the human experience. Life isn’t simply black and white; there’s a delicate balance between good and bad. I often explore characters that grapple with loss and face hard truths, showcasing that life is a spectrum of emotions. We live in a world where light and darkness coexist, and through my films, I aim to reveal the beauty and pain of that reality, allowing audiences to connect with stories that feel real and relatable.

