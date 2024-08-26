From hair loss to hair hero: A trichologist’s journey to empowering women – Bamigbowu

In a society where luscious hair is often seen as a symbol of beauty and femininity, hair loss can be a devastating experience for many women. For Bamigbowu Oluwaseyi, a passionate trichologist, this personal struggle became the catalyst for her mission to empower women and transform the hair care industry in Nigeria.

Oluwaseyi’s journey began with her own battle against hair loss, a challenge that led her to delve deep into the world of hair and scalp health. Inspired by her own experiences, she decided to dedicate her career to helping others overcome similar struggles. In an exclusive interview with BusinessDay’s Oluwafemi Mayowa, Olusola, a trichologist, Oluwaseyi, spoke on the ongoing efforts to help in the battle of hair loss revival amongst women. Excerpts…

What inspired you to focus specifically on hair and scalp health?

My major inspiration came from my damaged hair experience in 2014-2015. Despite having a good gene for hair growth, I suffered terrible hair loss and breakage due to bad hair practices, which led me into cutting my hair to start all over while I also searched for the solution, and it took me three years to recover fully from it, and that also led me into becoming a trichologist.

Why did you choose to focus on a women’s only service?

Having experienced three different forms of hair loss in the past 10 years, I know the psychological and physical trauma that comes with hair problems, and research has it that at least one out of 10 women will experience one form of hair loss in their lifetime, but so many are covering up this hair and scalp problem for the fear of being judged and to protect their self-esteem. I choose to help these women who don’t know where to go to find a permanent solution for their hair and scalp issues. As a trichologist, I don’t only help solve hair and scalp problems; I also provide a shoulder for these women to lean on and also help to restore their confidence.

What are some key milestones and challenges you faced starting such a brand in Nigeria?

Trichology is a field so many people don’t know it exists. Firstly, there was no school in Nigeria that offered a course in that field, so my major milestone was getting certified and becoming a member of the World Trichology Society based in Texas, United States of America. Secondly, was to get these women who are already used to covering up their hair problems to open up and seek help to get permanent solutions, which was a bit difficult when I started in 2019, but 5 years down the line, I can boldly say awareness is better with the help of the internet and social media.

What sets Caremore Naturals apart from other players in the hair care market?

For Caremorenaturals, our approach to hair and scalp treatment is holistic; we look into your health, lifestyle, family history, etc., to help our clients get to the root cause of their hair issues and provide permanent solutions through our treatment protocols as a holistic hair loss practitioner.

Can you share a recent achievement in Caremore Naturals that you are particularly proud of?

We recently collaborated with one of the Skills Acquisition Centres under the Lagos State Ministry of Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation to absorb and provide job opportunities to some of their trainees in the Cosmetology and Hairdressing Department and also mentor and guide them to grow in the industry.

What are some important tips for hair care and health you always advised women on?

Firstly, I will say women should stop ignoring their hair and scalp problems till it gets so worse, seek help early before it gets really bad. Secondly, we all need to understand that our hair says a lot about our overall health, whether we know it or not, it’s important to maintain a healthy lifestyle and lastly, let’s give our hair the right care and also avoid damaging hair styles.

Looking ahead, what are your top priorities for Caremore Naturals?

My priority for Caremorenaturals is to continue to be that safe place for African women who desire healthy hair and scalp. Also, one of my focusses for the brand is to transition to a full wellness centre for women; with this, we will be able to help our clients better.

Do you have any upcoming initiatives you are excited about for Caremore Naturals?

Yes, we planned to start a hair loss advocacy for young girls in secondary school in the coming year. We are also looking into hosting a Trichology Summit in partnership with other top industry leaders, and I am also excited about our expansion, which is already in progress.

Looking back on your career, what advice would you give to aspiring entrepreneurs in the hair care industry?

I will say never stop learning; continue to build the capacity required for your growth, and don’t ever forget what makes you different from the next person; that’s your superpower.