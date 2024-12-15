From first-class in Engineering to Jollof vendor in UK – Story of youthful Akande

Ayo Akande is a 25-year-old Nigerian entrepreneur with an impressive academic and professional background. Ayo, a King’s College Lagos alumnus and a first-class graduate of Chemical Engineering from the University of Lagos, also holds an MSc in Entrepreneurship from University College London and an LLM in International Business Law. During his time working in London’s financial services sector, Ayo recognised the underrepresentation of African cuisine within the city’s diverse culinary landscape. Inspired to fill this gap, he launched City Jollof to bring the bold, flavourful essence of West Africa to London’s food scene. In this interview with KENNETH ATHEKAME, he spoke about his education, international partnership and the future of global business. Excerpts:

How has life been after school? Has your degree given you a ticket to a better career?

I wouldn’t say my degree has been a golden ticket, but it has certainly opened the door to many opportunities, both directly and indirectly. My educational background (engineering, business and law) gives me a well-rounded view of issues that affect many industries. This diversity makes people want to listen to what I have to offer. It is then up to me to live to the standards and expectations that I have set. Currently, I work full-time as an investment manager—a role that isn’t directly related to the courses I studied in university or during my postgraduate studies. I am able to excel because I have acquired a lot of the foundational concepts over the course of my educational journey.

Can you kindly tell us something notable about yourself? What is different about you from others

I think I can be very resilient. I don’t give up easily, especially in causes that I am passionate about. This has been both a blessing and a curse, but mostly a blessing and evidence of which is the City Jollof brand. I also believe that ‘you don’t have to be great to start, but you have to start to be great.’” I’m quite philosophical and I enjoy making friends with the older generation. I gain a lot from their experiences, wisdom and knowledge. I got into golf a few years ago and my friends thought I was crazy.

One other thing is that, I am quite hands-on, experimental and curious. This is evident both professionally and personally. I was already taking IT certification exams from my secondary days in King’s College Lagos. Although not directly applicable to my current day-to-day, these experiences helped instill resilience (in the face of disinterest) and the willingness to try things out. As a result, I have also managed to gain an experience/knowledge on a wide range of subjects and industries.

In your opinion, how significant is the role of a first-class degree in overcoming socio-economic challenges such as poverty?

As a first-class degree holder from a prestigious university in Nigeria, I would say that such an achievement is not as appreciated in the Nigerian economy as it should be. Unfortunately, a first-class degree is not an automatic ticket to escaping the socio-economic challenges in the country. While it opens certain doors and provides opportunities, navigating these opportunities often requires persistence, strategic thinking, and, ultimately, God’s guidance.

The reality is that systemic issues like unemployment, underemployment, and limited career progression paths often overshadow individual academic achievements. However, with the right network, skills, and attitude, a first-class degree can be a stepping stone to building a better future. The key lies in leveraging that academic excellence to stand out and create value, even in a tough economy.

How well do you think a first-class degree translate into a career opportunity that lifts individuals out of poverty?

I think a first-class degree, like many things, is what you make out of it. Whilst you have lifetime bragging rights, the degree stops to matter after a few years into your career. People are more interested in what you are able to offer and deliver, not your degree class.

In navigating career opportunities, I certainly believe that having a first-class degree makes people want to listen to you. That alone, is worth the sleepless nights required to achieve such a feat.

Looking back, how do you think not having a first-class degree would have impacted your career and personal development?

Looking back, I believe not having a first-class degree would have slightly impacted my career and personal development. It might have limited my ability to make certain requests or pursue particular opportunities with confidence. The achievement has given me a level of credibility that reinforces my seriousness and dedication, which, in turn, has opened doors for me. However, this limitation might have existed only for the first few years of my career. Because I might have proved myself in other ways that display what a typical first-class degree represents – seriousness, dedication, focus, resilience.

Beyond career opportunities, earning a first-class degree also shaped my mindset. It instilled discipline, a strong work ethic, and the confidence to tackle challenges head-on—qualities that continue to influence my personal growth and professional journey. While success isn’t solely defined by academic achievements, having this distinction undoubtedly provided me with a strong foundation to build upon.

How much do you think your first-class degree shaped your decision making, both in terms of career choices and life goals, comparing with what you studied in school and what you are doing now?

I believe the process of obtaining the degree was more impactful than the degree itself. The journey taught me valuable lessons about discipline, focus, and perseverance. I had to make sacrifices, remain consistent, and navigate through potential distractions. That process not only shaped how I approach challenges but also enhanced my decision-making skills, both in career choices and in life. While my career path may seem unconventional—having studied Chemical Engineering in university, followed by a master’s in Entrepreneurship, and then another in Law—it aligns perfectly with my ultimate goal of becoming an entrepreneur. Each step has added layers of knowledge and perspective, equipping me with diverse skills that support my aspirations. This progression might not follow a linear trajectory, but it reflects my belief in building a foundation that supports long-term growth and flexibility in achieving my career goals.

What strategies or decisions were most impactful in helping you pivot from your past to your present situation and how do you plan to continue that evolution moving forward?

The most impactful strategies in my transition have been field study, asking questions (from mentors and industry experts), and conducting thorough research (mostly with customers). These steps helped me gain practical insights and build a strong foundation. Moving forward, I plan to keep evolving by staying committed to learning, staying adaptable, and continuously engaging with industry trends and customer needs. The Customer is King and Queen.

Would you consider your current position a pitstop or a pause? How do you view this stage in your long-term goals

I strongly believe in the philosophy of “you don’t know unless you try,” and I’m not afraid to take risks. Starting City Jollof was a huge leap of faith, especially for an industry that wasn’t my comfort zone. This stage feels like a pivotal moment in my journey. While I’m confident that City Jollof will grow into a globally recognised brand, it also aligns with my long-term vision of making “Jollof rice” a widely celebrated and appreciated dish across all cultures. My ultimate goal is for Jollof rice to become a staple in meal timetables worldwide, and it would be even more rewarding if it’s City Jollof’s Jollof making that impact. My work wouldn’t be complete until Jollof rice becomes as global as pasta, sushi and pizza.

For now, I view this stage as an exciting step forward, one that will shape my future goals and help me learn and grow in unexpected ways.

What motivated you to transition from chemical engineering to culinary industry? And were there specific factors or experiences that influenced this decision?

The opportunity for City Jollof was too big and impactful for me to pass on. It was a call to action, that I couldn’t refuse. It was an avenue to create something tangible, share my culture, and connect with people in a unique way. Starting City Jollof allowed me to combine creativity with business while building a brand that represents my values and vision. The idea of contributing to something that can leave a lasting cultural impact has made the move worthwhile and exciting.

How have the skills and knowledge you gained in while studying chemical engineering, law and entrepreneurship been applicable or transferable to your work in culinary sector.

It’s quite interesting that little drops of knowledge make an ocean. You learn and grow, often without realizing it.

From Chemical Engineering, I developed a strong foundation in problem-solving, process optimisation, and precision—skills that are invaluable in ensuring consistency and quality in food preparation and operational efficiency. Understanding processes also helps in maintaining standards as the business grows.

My background in Law has been instrumental in navigating the regulatory landscape of the culinary (and any other) industry. Whether it’s handling permits, contracts, or intellectual property for the brand, my legal training ensures that the business operates compliantly and strategically protects its interests.

Entrepreneurship has tied everything together by equipping me with the tools to build and manage a business. It has taught me how to identify opportunities, manage risks, and create a sustainable business.

The combination of these disciplines has given me a unique perspective on the culinary sector, enabling me to approach challenges and opportunities with a well-rounded, strategic mindset.

Where do you envision City Jollof in the coming years?

Just like the name suggests, the vision for City Jollof is to expand beyond the UK and be found in major cities around the world. We aim to introduce more people to the richness of our cuisine through a brand that represents the very best of what we have to offer. Ultimately, we want City Jollof to be a global ambassador for our culture and flavors, bringing people together through exceptional food experiences.

