Facility management key to reducing environmental impact, addressing climate change – Erubami

Paul Erubami, President of the Association of Facilities Management Practitioners, Nigeria, and Managing Director of Max-Migold Ltd in this interview with ABUBAKAR IBRAHIM, speaks about the challenges with facility management in Nigeria, sharing insights on building collapse, affordability, investment, climate change and sustainability in the continent. Excerpts;

Can you explain the role of facility management in boosting Nigeria’s economy?

Facility management is essential in boosting Nigeria’s economy by ensuring that infrastructure and buildings operate efficiently. This sector helps in reducing operational costs, increasing the lifespan of physical assets, and enhancing productivity and well-being for people.

By maintaining high standards of safety and functionality, facility management supports business operations and attracts investments, which in turn stimulates economic growth. Additionally, facility management creates job opportunities across various skill levels, contributing to employment and skill development in the country. It is the economic sector that impacts most of the other sectors because it is a strategic enabler providing well-being improvements, workplace productivity, spaces, and services for human accomplishments in all endeavours.

How does effective facility management contribute to operational efficiency and cost savings for businesses in Nigeria?

Effective facility management streamlines maintenance processes, ensures compliance with safety regulations, optimises resource utilisation, and by so doing contributes to operational efficiency and cost savings for the business.

By implementing preventive maintenance and efficient service delivery, it reduces downtime and the need for costly repairs. Furthermore, facility managers use data analytics and smart building technologies to monitor and control energy consumption, leading to significant cost savings. These holistic approaches not only lower operational costs but also enhance the overall efficiency and productivity of businesses.

What are the common factors leading to building collapses in Nigeria, and how can facility management practices help prevent these incidents?

Facility management is responsible for the occupation, operations, and maintenance of the built environment, which when handled by qualified professionals applying global best practices, ensures that there is no overloading, unsupported activities don’t take place and proper maintenance with regular audits including structural, electrical and ambiance integrity tests are conducted regularly through commissioning activities.

Common factors leading to building collapse in Nigeria include the use of unqualified professionals, poor construction practices, the use of substandard materials, lack of regular maintenance, and non-compliance with building codes and other statutory regulations.

Facility management can help prevent these incidents by conducting regular inspections, ensuring compliance with safety standards, and implementing rigorous maintenance schedules. Additionally, facility managers can advocate for the use of quality materials and proper construction techniques, thereby reducing the risk of structural failures.

What challenges does the facility management industry face in Nigeria, and how can they be overcome?

The facility management industry in Nigeria faces challenges such as inadequate regulatory enforcement, lack of awareness by the general public about facility management, insufficient training for those practicing as well as those aspiring to become facility managers, and limited access to advanced technologies.

To overcome these challenges, it is crucial to establish a robust regulatory framework that enforces standards and practices. Raising awareness about the importance of facility management through education and professional development can also help. Investing in training programs and adopting innovative technologies will enhance the capabilities and credibility of the industry.

How does facility management contribute to Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Facility management contributes to Nigeria’s GDP by enhancing the value of real estate assets thereby creating wealth for individuals, corporate organisations and governments who invest in real estate. Facility management also supports the GDP growth of the nation by improving the efficiency of infrastructure and supporting all sectors of the economy. By ensuring that buildings and facilities are well-maintained, it attracts investments and stimulates economic activities.

The sector also creates employment opportunities, contributing to the overall economic growth. Facility management is an economic growth stimulator especially for tourism, while for all other sectors, worker productivity and profitability of corporate organisations result in a ripple effect of continuous investments. Through effective resource management and cost savings, facility management enhances the profitability of businesses, thereby boosting the GDP.

In what ways can the facility management sector attract more investment and create job opportunities in Nigeria?

When all our buildings start to receive the appropriate maintenance and care, jobs for artisans, custodial and utilities staff will result in employment opportunities for millions across the country. To attract more investment and create job opportunities, the facility management body is showcasing its value proposition through successful case studies and best practices to both governments and the private sector.

With the renewed push by the government to implement the policy and executive order on public building maintenance, we should see a lot more investments in developing facility management capacity by SMEs.

Implementing advanced technologies and sustainable practices can attract investors looking for innovative and efficient solutions. Additionally, promoting professional certification and training programs can help build a skilled workforce, making the sector more appealing to investors. Collaborative efforts with government and private entities can also foster a favourable investment climate.

What metrics or indicators do you use to measure the economic impact of facility management on Nigeria’s economy?

Facility management is a data-driven profession and we encourage the use of metrics for establishing baselines and measuring continuous improvements as well as impacts of sustainability and energy efficiency initiatives.

The economic impact of facility management is measured using metrics such as cost savings, return on investment (ROI), asset value appreciation, job creation, and energy efficiency improvements.

Additionally, metrics like tenant or building user satisfaction, regulatory compliance, and downtime reduction are also important indicators. These metrics help quantify the benefits of facility management in terms of financial performance, operational efficiency, and overall contribution to the economy.

How can facility management practices help in addressing climate change issues in Nigeria?

The built environment is responsible for almost 40 percent of environmental impacts from construction to operations and maintenance. The use of unsustainable building materials and refuse disposal of construction waste into dumpsites, as well as operations and maintenance practices including the use and disposal of toxic materials and energy waste, all produce negative consequences for the environment.

Facility management practices can address climate change issues by promoting energy-efficient building designs, using sustainable materials, and implementing waste reduction strategies. Facility managers can also encourage the use of renewable energy sources, such as solar power, and adopt green building certifications. Through regular monitoring and maintenance, facilities can minimise their environmental impact, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and contribute to climate change mitigation efforts.

What role does facility management play in improving energy efficiency and reducing carbon footprints in buildings?

As custodians of the built environment, facility management plays a pivotal role in improving energy efficiency by implementing energy management systems, conducting regular energy audits, and optimising the use of resources.

By monitoring energy consumption and identifying areas for improvement, facility managers can reduce energy usage and operational costs. Additionally, adopting energy-efficient technologies and practices helps in reducing the carbon footprint of buildings, contributing to environmental sustainability.

Can you discuss any innovative energy management solutions that have been implemented in Nigeria through effective facility management?

In Nigeria, innovative energy management solutions include the installation of energy management systems for monitoring energy use and cutting out waste, smart building systems that automate essential building operations making the building responsive to user needs, solar power systems, energy-efficient lighting, and building automation technologies.

These solutions have significantly reduced energy consumption and operational costs. For example, solar power installations have provided reliable and sustainable energy sources for facilities, while energy-efficient lighting has reduced electricity usage. Building automation technologies enable real-time monitoring and control of energy systems, enhancing efficiency and reducing waste.

How do you see the future of facility management evolving in Nigeria over the next decade?

Over the next decade, the facility management industry in Nigeria will grow astronomically because of the increasing awareness among key stakeholders and property owners, and the increased adoption of technology and sustainability practices.

Smart building technologies, integrated facility management approaches, and data analytics will become more prevalent, enhancing efficiency and service delivery. There will be a greater focus on sustainable practices, including energy management and waste reduction. The industry will also professionalise further, with increased emphasis on certification and training programs to build a skilled workforce.

What advice would you give to young professionals aspiring to enter the facility management field in Nigeria?

My advice to young professionals is to pursue continuous education and certification in facility management. Staying updated with industry trends and gaining practical experience through internships and entry-level positions is crucial.

Networking with industry professionals and joining relevant associations can provide valuable opportunities for growth and development. Embrace technology and innovation, as these will play a significant role in the future of facility management.

