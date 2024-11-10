‘Businesses adopting co-location solutions to meet IT needs, cut cost’

Krish Ranganath, regional executive at Africa Data Centers, shares his assessment of this growing opportunity and the future of data infrastructure services in Africa

Businesses in Africa are now embracing co-location services that allow them to rent space in a physical data center to store their servers and other computing hardware to save costs.

He also discussed the solutions his company is providing to businesses to help them optimise costs. Amaka Anagor-Ewuzie brings the report. Excerpt.

How do your co-location services help system integrators and their clients achieve cost efficiency in managing IT infrastructure?

Our co-location solutions are structured to deliver significant cost efficiencies. By eliminating the need for clients to invest heavily in physical infrastructure, we help system integrators, and their clients minimise capital expenses.

How do your services complement and enhance the portfolios of system integrators?

At Africa Data Centres, our services are specifically designed to empower system integrators. By partnering with us, they gain access to a secure, scalable, and flexible infrastructure, which can be seamlessly incorporated into their IT solutions.

This collaboration allows them to offer their customers a robust, end-to-end infrastructure solution, enhancing their portfolios with the reliability and security that Africa Data Centres is known for.

How does the Center cater to businesses of various sizes with different IT demands?

Our services are incredibly adaptable, serving businesses of all sizes from startups to large enterprises. We’ve built our infrastructure to scale effortlessly, which means that as our customers grow, their IT needs are met with ease.

This flexibility allows us to accommodate fluctuating demands, ensuring that companies can scale up or down as needed without compromising on performance or security.

What measures are you adopting to ensure the reliability and safety of the data stored in your facilities?

We prioritise security through a multi-layered approach that includes advanced physical and cybersecurity protocols, 24/7 monitoring, and stringent access controls.

Additionally, our facilities are engineered for resilience with redundant power and network systems. These measures collectively ensure that our client’s data remains secure and accessible, even in the face of potential disruptions.

How flexible are your offerings to meet the IT requirements of diverse industries?

Our services are highly customisable and designed to support system integrators in various sectors, from finance to healthcare to government.

We offer flexible configurations to meet unique industry standards and client-specific requirements. By tailoring our solutions, system integrators can meet their clients’ unique challenges without needing to compromise on quality or efficiency.

How do you ensure seamless integration between your services and their IT solutions?

We are committed to building strong, collaborative relationships with system integrators across the continent. Our dedicated integration team works closely with partners to ensure a seamless alignment between their IT solutions and our services, fostering a smooth transition and robust, interactive operation.

Where do you see the future of co-location services in Africa, in supporting growing needs of cloud and hybrid IT infrastructures?

The future of co-location in Africa is promising, particularly as more businesses adopt cloud and hybrid IT models. We foresee an increasing demand for secure, scalable services as companies seek reliable partners to support their evolving IT needs.

Africa Data Centres is poised to play a crucial role in this shift, providing the foundational infrastructure needed for digital transformation.

Could you share any examples of how your services have enabled system integrators to deliver successful, scalable IT solutions to their clients?

We have seen numerous success stories where our services have enabled system integrators to provide scalable, reliable solutions to their customers, not only in Nigeria but also in Kenya and South Africa.

For example, we have supported integrators working with major retail and financial companies, helping them scale rapidly while maintaining high security and compliance standards.

How do your services ensure that data remains secure and compliant with regional security standards?

Data sovereignty and compliance are central to our operations. Africa Data Centres is fully committed to adhering to local regulations and security standards across all regions we operate in. Our customers can be assured that their data is not only secure but managed in full compliance with regional requirements.

