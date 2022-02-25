‘Beyond the facilities Lagos Continental Hotel is a landmark for exquisite luxuries’

After over three decades in Africa and managing hospitality brands across the continent, KARL HALA, general manager, Lagos Continental Hotel, is aptly an African hospitality guru.

In this interview, Karl, an Austrian national with a Ugandan wife, unveils to OBINNA EMELIKE the dynamics of hospitality business, uniqueness of Lagos Continental Hotel, and why the hotel is a destination for all now and across the year. Excerpt

For those who are meeting you for the first time, who really is Karl Hala?

I am Karl Hala and I am the general manager of Lagos Continental Hotel. I was born in 1957 in Vienna, Austria; I graduated from one of the best educational institutions in Vienna. I left Austria when I was just 20 years old and I have been in the hospitality industry now for 45 years. But 35 years of my hospitality career has been with the Intercontinental Hotels Group, where I was in charge of our Africa operations for over 10 years and up till about 2017. I came back to Lagos in June 2021.

You sound very enthusiastic about Lagos Continental Hotel. Why?

It is truly a landmark of a place. I remember when the place opened in 2013, I was here then. It has a design, which puts the hospitality industry on its own and that is owing to its uniqueness – the oval shape and the height. It has a sense of arrival, which is very captivating. It is interesting talking about the shaping, and the height and I did say, a sense of arrival that is befitting of the Lagosian lifestyle. It gives you every great feeling that is good, you smile and you feel good. Looking at it, you do not have to watch movies to know about Lagos, you see it all through the 3D windows from the heights.

Truly, it is awesome and then you have the people all around and that is all about our friendliness. What about fondness with the infinity pool. If you stroll by, you can see more than 30 people all at the same time seating. Indeed, it is a landmark of luxury, a feeling and that is why it is so popular.

The view from the rooms is unique and I must tell you, nobody has got that. When you come in, you see the grandeur of the entrance of the lobby; everything there gives you signals of luxury in the waiting. Our warm and friendly people are always on ground to ensure you have a memorable experience.

Hospitality industry was hard-hit by the pandemic with impact still being felt today. What has been your experience during and after the pandemic?

Before the pandemic we were running the business in the normal way. The experience was the same thing everywhere, not just in Lagos, that is what happened throughout the rest of Africa. You have your team base, and you have your connections. The pandemic changed that picture and people’s traveling behavior, not just in Nigeria, but globally.

This means that people no longer feel inclined to travel to attend meetings anymore. The big difference in Nigeria is that Nigerians love to travel, and when they are not traveling, they are in the country, they love to visit friends, do meetings, and go to work. So, when the pandemic came, the travelling enthusiasm of Nigerians that used to be second to none suddenly crashed, and they just have to stay home and do their businesses.

When this hotel opened in 2013 it was named Intercontinental Hotel, and today it is known as Lagos Continental Hotel. What led to the transition?

It is simple, Intercontinental Hotel pulled out and then it was changed to Lagos Continental Hotel. That helped to keep the outfit well in the line. But we have gotten more popular with our guests and the name change is no longer a problem. People are now able to easily get to the Lagos Continental Hotel.

How were you able to take advantage of the transition?

It is just like you going online to do business. I must confess that you do have good press in your country. So, it is a kind of change that has been taking place all along over the years. Even with the pandemic, the damage done was quite huge, but the truth is that whoever you are, the people will still perceive you as who you are. From being Intercontinental Hotel to now Lagos Continental Hotel, whichever way, it is already an entity, it is already a brand, it is on its own. We have not seen anything to hold us back, at least, not in the last six or seven months.

Who are your target audience?

Of course, they are Nigerians and international guests. It does not matter where you go, the people will always do business. As you know, we have different classes of meetings for different individuals, you have the corporate, and you have normal business meetings. We have family and friends come here too for a good time, to do some relaxing, swimming, and then food. Some people just come in with friends just to reunite. So, it has always been between corporate and leisure.

When guests come to the Continental, what should they expect?

They should expect to get the Continental experience. From friendly and courteous staff at the entrance, to comfortable large rooms, to delicious Nigerian and continental delicacies, an infinity pool for your relaxation, to the warm and relaxing environment.

What are your offerings?

We have a couple of other outlets that guests can enjoy. We have Sugar52, Soho, Milano Private bar, a club lounge and also Ekaabo where you can be served Nigerian and continental dishes. Your readers can come around for a treat. We have a variety of chefs from different parts of the world. We have everything to delight our customers. They are very affordable. They are full services as you can see and so they must be affordable.

You are referred to as an African hospitality guru, what attracts you to African hospitality?

I came to Africa in 1985. I spent some time in Kenya before I moved over to Zambia where I stayed for another 5 years. I love Africa and I enjoy the people, the culture and I enjoy the continent. Anywhere I go, I do business with the people, and I see differences in all my interactions with Africans and that makes me happy.

Looking at hospitality businesses in Africa vis-à-vis other continents, what is your take?

There are some people who may say differently, but then, I will say that the African hospitality business is doing very well. I have travelled a lot around many places in Europe and to many other places but when it comes to efficiency and the level of professionalism, it is really a lot better in some places than it is in other areas and that needs to be improved upon. When it comes to educational and vocational offerings Africa is very far below. These are some of the things that we should be addressing. So, in terms of service delivery, the techniques and the leadership, one needs to supervise people to build confidence in them and then go out also to teach them better goals and approach.

What are the most critical needs in the hospitality business?

For me, the skill set is very essential. All I have to do is to work hard and give the team the right tools to perform. The people, in my opinion, come first in all work situations. When things happen that are beyond my control what I do is to approach my friends who are in the field. They provide me with better ideas for me to learn more. I need to go to the depth to speak to people on the ground, give them what they need to perform and give you accountability based on the level of the job. So, people in my own opinion come first.

What are the challenges facing African hospitality?

The interview won’t be complete if I don’t explain the challenges we encountered everywhere we have operations and we continue to manage them. The challenges include lack of tourist sites, electricity, and other basic services. Beyond what I have mentioned, you need other equipment to do the business and minimize the risk of inadequate power. You have to also plan ahead, but power is number one in the hospitality business.

What are opportunities for growth in the hospitality business?

Africa has got growth opportunities but the truth is that Africa has to market Africa. Africa is a beautiful continent. It has genuine culture and people with different traditions. All that needs to be done is to take them along, bring in the professionals that can take this to a destination globally. Africa has its own culture and highpoints; I believe if Africa gets together there will be a deeper continent that people will die to see, to look at its nature and wonders, the cultures, and the different drives.

Whenever you see the ingenuity of Africa as you see in Kenya, Ivory Coast, Egypt, Nigeria and many other countries in Africa, you are tempted to visit the continent. It is a beauty totally undiscovered. But I believe with more marketing efforts and public relations drives the continent will definitely improve for the better.

What do you have in place for the month of February?

There is a song called ‘’love in the air’’; we call ours ‘love in the continental’. It has been with us and we have to talk about this love. In the month of February and beyond, we will be giving lovers the experience they want to remember for a very long time. If you are married, your experience with us will make you want to marry your partner again.

Lagos Continental is prepared to treat our guests in the month of love to a sumptuous time starting with a floating breakfast at the pool, then a candle light dinner, serene environment, a personalized butler service and a romantic room experience. We are the place to go this season and it will be worth the time of our guests.