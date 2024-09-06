Aisha Augie, multifaceted force influencing Nigeria’s creative, digital landscape

Aisha Augie is the current Director General for the Centre for Black and African Arts and Civilisation (CBAAC). Prior to this, she was the Special Adviser on Digital Communications Strategy to the Honourable Minister of Finance, Budget & National Planning, Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed. Aisha was the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor of her home state, Kebbi State, Nigeria. She was the CEO of the 1960 Company, a leading media and communications company. With almost two decades of experience in media and communication in both the private and public sector, Aisha is one of Nigeria’s most celebrated creative artists, photographers, filmmakers and communication specialists leading various development initiatives for the advocacy of youth and women empowerment across Nigeria. She has received various accolades both locally and internationally.

Aisha has spoken at over 200 events both locally and internationally, raised awareness and advocated for different causes in her speaking sessions and has spoken on her experiences, learnings, challenges and solutions to enable younger ones have the opportunity to learn, especially because it wasn’t as easy as it could be today in her earlier days.

She has trained thousands in photo journalism, learning through travel, documentary photography and photography for social change amongst other topics. She recently picked up moderating and commenced an interview style podcast titled “I love your work with Aisha Augie” which has over 68 countries represented amongst her listeners.

Over the years, Aisha has founded/Co-founded various companies within the Media & Communications Space. Some are Pixel & Paper, Meermaad Network (now The 1960 Media & Company as CEO) and Amateur Heads Productions. The companies focus on public relations, filmmaking, photography, merchandising, data collection, marketing and communications strategy. She has also partnered with traditional and new media houses, marketing and PR firms and more with a focus on achieving her clients’ goals.

Using her experience and strong social media following, she has been able to personally support and train over 110 Small & Medium Enterprise (SMEs) and a high number of young creative individuals to boost their visibility and sales, support them in designing and implementing their brand identity. Aisha strongly believes in job creation through skill acquisition and value creation. #ChooseNigerian #ChooseAfrican.

As the Director General of the Centre for Black and African Arts and Civilisation (CBAAC), what are some of the key initiatives or projects you are currently working on to promote African arts and culture?

As the Director General of CBAAC, some key initiatives I am currently working on to preserve and promote African arts, culture and civilisation include a touring exhibition showcasing the rich cultural heritage of Africa through art, music, and performance especially with our archive of over 20,000 items from over 56 countries and many black nations kept in trust at the Centre received during FESTAC 77. We have a cultural exchange programme that allows us a collaborative initiative with international cultural institutions to promote cross-cultural understanding and exchange. The centre receives researchers from all over the world focused on Africa and its history. We also receive students, young and old with a focus on teaching them about who we are as a people. We plan to have an African Artists’ Residency Programme, providing opportunities for emerging artists to develop their skills and showcase their work globally.

CBAAC is not represented properly online, yet. We are working on creating an online platform to preserve and make accessible Africa’s cultural history and heritage. Our annual celebration of African music, dance, theatre, and visual art through the Festival of African Arts and Culture continues to promote job creation and understanding within the African context. We have an African Cultural Heritage Preservation Project working with local communities to preserve and protect Africa’s cultural heritage sites, indigenous skills and traditions. We will soon be launching the Pan African Indigenous Skills Development Programme (PAID) to develop the next generation of African artists, artisans, creative and cultural leaders with a focus on job creation, technological integration and impact across Africa. These initiatives aim to promote African arts and culture, foster cultural exchange, and preserve Africa’s rich cultural heritage for future generations.

CBAAC is charged with the responsibility of promoting and propagating Black and African cultural heritage in its totality. If you stood in front of a sea of people curious to know about Nigeria in this context, what would you say?

I stand before you today as the Director General of the Centre for Black and African Arts and Civilisation (CBAAC), with the privilege and commitment of sharing the rich cultural heritage of Nigeria and the African diaspora.

Nigeria, with over 250 ethnic groups, is a microcosm of Africa’s diversity. Our cultural heritage is a treasure trove of traditions, customs, and art forms that have been shaped by our history, geography, and resilience. From the Nok terracottas to the Benin bronzes, to the walls of Zaria, Kano and Benin, our ancient civilisations have left an indelible mark on human history. Our music, dance, and art have influenced generations of artists globally.

At CBAAC, we are dedicated to promoting and preserving this cultural heritage, not just for Nigeria, but for the entire African diaspora. We believe that our culture has the power to unite, to heal, and to inspire. We are harnessing the power of our culture to build a brighter future for ourselves and for generations to come.

The recent renovation of the National Theatre by the Bankers’ Committee, what does this milestone mean for CBAAC and you?

Officially, as the DG CBAAC, I can say that the renovated National Theatre serves as a cultural hub, enhancing CBAAC’s capacity to promote and showcase African arts and culture through collaborating with the newly named Wole Soyinka Centre for Culture and Creative Arts (National Theatre). The upgraded facility enables CBAAC to host diverse cultural events, festivals, and exhibitions, fostering greater engagement with local and international audiences especially since our headquarters is based in Lagos, Nigeria, host to the theatre. This collaboration with the bankers’ committee demonstrates the power of public-private partnerships in driving cultural development, helping to solidify CBAAC’s role as a cultural catalyst.

Personally, witnessing the National Theatre’s renovation is a source of pride, as it aligns with my vision for CBAAC to lead Africa’s cultural renaissance. I was once on the stage performing at the theatre as a child in primary school, so this is a dream come true for me to witness its re-emergence. This milestone motivates me to continue innovating cultural programming and advocacy, ensuring CBAAC remains at the forefront of Africa’s cultural landscape. I am thankful to the bankers’ committee for their investment in cultural infrastructure and to our team at CBAAC for their dedication to the preservation and promotion of African arts and civilisation. In 2027, FESTAC 77 will be 50 years old. Walking into CBAAC to see all documents, communiques, art/artefacts, photographs, sound, video and music from the month long festivities in 1977 was super inspiring. I knew I got the right job because of the inspiration I felt learning from our African history.

How important is it for Nigeria to see the value of arts to the extent that it also carries economic value aside oil that we have focused on through the years?

It is crucial for Nigeria and Nigerians to recognise the value of arts beyond its cultural significance, as it also holds substantial economic potential. The creative and cultural sector can diversify the economy, reduce dependence on oil exports and explore alternative revenue streams. It is an avenue to employ opportunities and create jobs in areas such as music, film, visual arts, and performance. It also promotes tourism, showcasing Nigeria’s rich cultural heritage, attracting tourists and generating foreign exchange. The sector encourages innovations, it drives entrepreneurship, leading to the development of much needed products and services. Showcasing Nigerian talent globally enhances our global reputation and it improves the country’s international image while preserving our cultural heritage. We must protect and preserve Nigeria’s cultural legacy for future generations.

By acknowledging the economic value of arts, Nigeria and Nigerians can invest in arts education and infrastructure, provide support for artists and creative industries, develop policies promoting arts-driven economic growth and encourage public-private partnerships in the arts sector. By doing so, Nigeria can unlock the vast economic potential of its amazing creative and cultural sector, contributing to a more diversified and sustainable economy. I am a product of the creative and cultural sector, I have earned and survived through it and I am sure that millions of Nigerians can benefit from it too.

As former Special Adviser on Digital Communications Strategy to the Honourable Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, what were some of the key focus areas and challenges in this position?

As former Special Adviser on Digital Communications Strategy to the Honourable Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, some key focus areas included developing and implementing a comprehensive digital communications strategy to enhance the Ministry’s online presence and engagement. We leveraged social media and digital platforms to promote the Ministry’s policies, programmes and initiatives, providing real-time updates on budget and economic developments to stakeholders and the general public. We collaborated with other government and development agencies to ensure consistency in digital communications, thus enhancing transparency and accountability through digital channels.

The challenges faced in this position included limited digital literacy and infrastructure within the Ministry. It was also hard to balance the need for transparency with sensitive information. Misinformation, fake news and negative narratives on social media was a huge challenge to manage. It was a 24-hour job just to manage this. My team and I contended with a high level of stress due to this. These focus areas and challenges required strategic thinking, creativity, and collaboration to effectively communicate the Ministry’s work and policies to diverse audiences.

Given your experience in the media and communications sector, both in the private and public spheres, what are some of the notable changes or trends you’ve observed over the years in the industry in Nigeria?

Based on my experience, some notable changes and trends in Nigeria’s media and communications industry include the shift from traditional print and broadcast media to online and social media platforms. More Nigerians have access to information via online platforms. Social media has empowered individuals to become news sources and influencers. Audiences now expect real-time information, interactivity, and personalised content. They now play a significant role in shaping public opinion and marketing strategies. More private-owned media organisations have emerged, increasing diversity in perspectives and coverage. Economic pressures, advertising decline, and funding constraints affect media outlets’ viability. Nowadays, the government’s effort to regulate social media and online content raises concerns about press freedom and censorship. There has been an increased focus on local content, with emphasis on promoting Nigerian stories, talent, and cultural heritage. These changes reflect the evolving media landscape in Nigeria, presenting opportunities and challenges for practitioners, policymakers, and consumers.

You’ve mentioned that you’ve founded and co-founded various companies within the media and communications space. Can you elaborate on the core focus and objectives of these companies, and how they’ve evolved over time?

I’ve founded and co-founded several companies and organisations in the media and communications space and also non-for-profit organisations in the past, each with its unique focus and objectives. As a media and communications professional, it was important to have firms and support others that focused on problem solving solutions through strategy. One I am particularly proud of is the Centre for Art and Creative Talent (C-FACT). A non-profit I founded in 2012, focused on bridging the gaps between talent, financing and intellectual property law after my experiences as a photographer and creative artist. I felt the younger generation didn’t have to make the same mistakes like I did and many have become successful in their own endeavours.

On supporting and training over 110 Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and young creatives, what has been the impact of these initiatives, and how have you been able to leverage your platform to empower others?

The impact of supporting and training over 110 Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs) across Nigeria and thousands of young creatives in my lifetime has been profound. I’ve supported them with skills and knowledge in business management, marketing, and creative production. In also includes connecting them to my vast network while helping them to grow. I realised through my photography and social media that I had a voice and what I shared increased value. Everyone who knows me knows I patronise Made-In-Nigeria and Africa products. Sharing with followers while also supporting some of the entrepreneurs behind the scenes has been fulfilling. I stay in touch as much as I can, ready to mentor and support young people and women because I’ve always felt I lacked the support I needed when I commenced as an entrepreneur. The beauty of it all is that I also get to learn from them while constantly being reminded of why I have a passion for the creative and cultural sector.

Throughout your career, you’ve had the opportunity to work in various capacities, from the private sector to the public sector. What are some of the key lessons or takeaways that you’ve learnt, and how have they shaped your approach to your work?

Throughout my career, I’ve learnt valuable lessons that have shaped my approach to work. The easy blend across sectors (private, public, developmental and entrepreneurial) has allowed me build bridges that didn’t exist before. Creative integration is needed regardless of sector focus. I am able to support change and be flexible in a rapidly evolving environment. My network globally is phenomenal and sometimes I ask myself how this all came to be. Being able to work across sectors has given me a chance to experiment because that’s what we do as creatives. Getting paid to do what I love doesn’t feel like work and I am happy that I’ve remained committed to storytelling, narrative building and communications as part of my work flow.

These lessons have shaped my approach by embracing a collaborative and adaptable mindset, fostering innovation and creativity. It has helped me prioritise empathy and understanding because most people tend to see things from their own perspective and/or experiences. I think in the long-term now, patience is now a habit. I am a lifelong learner, my background in communications with an appreciative and investigative approach has ensured I never see things from a single perspective. By applying these lessons, I strive to make a positive difference in my work and contribute to meaningful change.

How did your love for photography begin? As DG, are you still able to flame your flair?

My love for photography began as a hobby, a way to capture moments and beauty around me. I was fascinated by the power of images to tell stories, evoke emotions, and preserve memories. As a photographer, I’ve had the privilege of capturing diverse subjects, from portraits to landscapes, to weddings and documenting cultural heritage. Photography allows me to see the world from different perspectives, appreciate its complexity, and find beauty in unexpected places.

As DG of CBAAC, my role is demanding, but I still make time for photography and art creation. In fact, it helps me relax and recharge. I believe that having a creative outlet outside of work enriches my perspective and enhances my leadership. While my schedule may not allow for as much photography as I’d like, I still pursue some longer term projects and collaborations that align with my passions. I’ve even incorporated photography into my work at CBAAC, using it as a tool for cultural documentation and storytelling. My love for photography continues to burn bright, and I’m grateful to have it as an integral part of my life and work.

You’ve mentioned your work in training thousands of individuals in areas like photojournalism, documentary photography, and photography for social change. What inspired you to focus on these particular areas, and how have you seen the impact of this training on the participants?

My inspiration for focusing on photojournalism, documentary photography (still and motion), and photography for social change as training topics stems from understanding the power of visual storytelling. I believe in the ability of images to tell powerful stories, evoke emotions, and drive change. I wanted to equip individuals, especially from underrepresented communities with skills to share their stories and perspectives. Their stories matter, just as much as ours. I aimed to contribute to positive social change by training photographers and journalists to document and address critical issues.

The impact of this training via getting feedback from participants who have gained confidence in their abilities, embracing their own unique perspectives, has been amazing to experience. Many have developed strong technical and narrative skills, enhancing their visual storytelling techniques while earning a living through these skills. Witnessing the growth and impact of these individuals has been incredibly rewarding, reinforcing the value of empowering others through training and sharing my life’s story.

Given your focus on job creation through skill acquisition and value creation, can you share more about some of the specific initiatives or programmes you’ve been involved in to support youth and women empowerment in Nigeria?

I’ve been involved in several initiatives supporting youth and women empowerment in Nigeria and Africa including but not limited to skill acquisition programmes, mentorship initiatives, women empowerment and gender workshops, youth entrepreneurship schemes, digital literacy programmes, creative and cultural industry development and advocacy, scholarship schemes, intellectual property law awareness programmes, community outreach programmes and health awareness initiatives. These initiatives aim to equip youths and women with skills, knowledge and resources to thrive in their chosen fields, supporting economic growth and social progress in Nigeria and Africa. I believe we have all it takes to get Africa back on top as a continent that can thrive especially with our growing youth population.

What is next?

As I continue to evolve and grow, I’m excited to explore new opportunities and challenges most especially in leadership. I have stopped waiting for others to help us, why not us? The more we focus on problems, the less solution we will actualise. I ask myself these questions, what value can I add to make things easier? What partnerships and collaborations are possible to make dreams a reality? I am a dreamer who has had the chance to live many lives regardless of all the challenges that have come my way. The future holds endless possibilities, and I’m eager to embrace new adventures while making a lasting impact.

Concluding words

As we conclude, I’d like to say that empowering others through arts and skill acquisition, mentorship, and creative expression has been a rewarding journey. I’m proud of the impact made so far and excited for the future. I am particularly grateful to all my mentors (many I will not have the chance to list out ) that have given me the opportunity to serve my nation. From President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to the Minister of Arts, Culture and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa, to United Nations DSG Amina Mohammed for being a great inspiration. From the former Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, to the former Governor of my home state, Kebbi, the now Minister of Budget & Planning, Sen. Abubakar Atiku Bagudu. Without their input, I would not know what it means to be a true Nigerian. Travel and photography allowed me to explore 32 states and counting, but working in the public space has opened up my eyes to issues that I never would have imagined. Let’s continue to uplift and support one another, fostering a culture of growth, inclusivity, and positive change. Together, we can create a brighter, more inclusive world. A united Nigeria and Africa, regardless of race, tribe or religion is one I envision for my children and I am elated to be able to contribute my quota.

Kemi Ajumobi ASSOCIATE EDITOR, BUSINESSDAY MEDIA LIMITED.