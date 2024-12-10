‘Africa’s blue economy requires comprehensive policy, investment in ocean governance’

Peter Busumprah, CEO of Ocean Rock Base and coordinator of ECOP Africa Ghana. In this interview, he shared insight into West Africa’s growing influence in the global maritime industry and its contributions to innovation and ocean conservation.

He highlighted the role of BOOT Düsseldorf 2025 as a key platform for showcasing maritime advancements, fostering collaboration, and driving sustainable change.

He also spoke on the intersection of technology, sustainability, and regional contributions, positioning BOOT Düsseldorf as a central hub for shaping the maritime industry’s future and promoting ocean conservation. Ifeoma Okeke-Korieocha brings the extract.

“The Nigerian Node of ECOP Africa is among the earliest national nodes established. At present, over 80 ocean professionals from Nigeria are associated with ECOP Africa”

What does winning the prestigious Ocean Tribute Award mean for ECOP Africa, and how does it reflect the organisation’s contributions to ocean conservation?

Receiving the award marked a substantial achievement for ECOP Africa. It has demonstrated to many within our network that our work in providing innovative solutions to ocean challenges can be acknowledged and appreciated.

In your view, how does Africa compare to developed regions in terms of sustainable strategies for managing its waterways, and what gaps need to be addressed?

Significant gaps remain in Africa’s approach to managing waterways when contrasted with more developed regions globally. The continent requires a comprehensive policy and substantial investment in ocean governance that considers all sectors rather than favouring one or a few over others. I believe the necessary strategies should align with the African Union’s Agenda 2063.

What deliberate policies or frameworks are critical for advancing sustainable ocean management across Africa?

The African Union has delivered a crucial policy document aimed at promoting sustainable ocean management in Africa. With the UN Decade of Ocean Science underway, Africa is presented with a unique chance to adapt and use frameworks and relevant policy documents shared with its members by UNESCO-IOC.

As CEO of Ocean Rock Base, how do you address the UN Ocean Decade challenges, particularly in climate resilience, ocean conservation, and sustainable ocean use?

As the CEO of Ocean Rock Base and the project lead for the Ghana Ocean Climate Innovations Hub, an endorsed project under the UN Ocean Decade, my primary goal is to engage with relevant stakeholders to co-design and implement technology-driven, nature-based solutions for climate remediation in Ghana and West Africa.

This initiative specifically targets UN Ocean Challenges Five and Six, which focus on Climate Change and Coastal Resilience.

In my role as a member of the UN Ocean Decade Vision 2030 Process Challenge eight, I had the distinction of being the sole African co-author of a strategic roadmap paper addressing the Digital Representation of the Ocean.

I have organised numerous meetings with local chiefs, assembly members, fisheries experts, youth leaders, and community members to raise awareness about ocean conservation.

Additionally, I led beach cleanups in Prampram, a town in Ghana, and initiated community-led mangrove planting and shellfish restoration projects to boost coastal resilience and combat climate change.

Furthermore, I played a leading role in developing a multifunctional ocean application that maps fisheries species in Ghana and records their capture locations using GPS technology.

This application includes exclusive features aimed at promoting ocean literacy and educating local coastal communities, indigenous fishermen, and various ocean stakeholders on the sustainable use, preservation, and protection of the ocean.

Could you tell us about ECOP Africa’s mission to support and mentor the next generation of ocean professionals across the continent?

The goal of ECOP Africa is to provide its members with valuable professional and networking opportunities that facilitate discussions and actions aimed at achieving sustainable ocean practices beyond the Decade.

We aim to accomplish this by acting as the primary organisation that enhances the engagement of Early Career Ocean Professionals (ECOPs) in Africa during the United Nations Decade of Ocean Science, while also building capacity for them to network and actively participate in ocean conservation efforts beyond this period. Given the varying regional policies, practices, capacities, and challenges, establishing this regional hub is essential for addressing the specific needs and priorities of ECOPs in Africa.

Furthermore, with the region’s extensive distribution and diversity of ECOPs, the ECOP Africa node will promote awareness and engagement among its members regarding the Ocean Decade agenda and identify their potential and insights for application in other regions.

The mission is to promote ocean sustainability by building capacity for ECOPs in Africa to network and engage actively in ocean conservation efforts beyond the decade. The objectives of ECOP Africa include but are not limited to mobilising resources and coordinating the implementation of capacity development activities for members, such as online short courses, in-person training sessions, shipboard training, and the execution of business ideas and other conservation initiatives.

It also develops capabilities for sub-regional and local ECOP networks to encourage more responsible early-career ocean professionals, ethical corporate practices, and local conservation efforts tailored to their specific themes, areas, or concerns.

It collaborates with ECOPs in other regions and task teams to ensure the overall success of the ECOP Global Programme.

Read also: The coast guard debate: Nigeria’s awareness of 2016 maritime procedures

Are there any participants from Nigeria involved in ECOP Africa? Could you share insights into their contributions and drive to further this cause?

Yes, Indeed Numerous participants are engaged in ECOP Africa. The Nigerian Node of ECOP Africa is among the earliest national nodes established. At present, over 80 ocean professionals from Nigeria are associated with ECOP Africa. Nigerian ocean experts have taken on prominent roles within the organisation.

Until recently, Olusola Adeoye, the founder of the Coast 2 Deep-Sea Initiative and the head of the Coast and Ocean Programme at Nature Cares Resource Centre, served as the ECOP Africa Coordinator for West and Central Africa.

Currently, Isa Elegbede is in charge of the region. The Nigerian node of ECOP is led by Anthony Akpan and others. These professionals, along with many others, are spearheading various initiatives that directly contribute to ocean conservation in Africa. Their efforts include promoting ocean and deep-sea literacy, mediating conflicts in marine spaces, conserving endangered species, raising awareness, and providing technical training and support for those involved in Nigeria’s marine and blue economy.

What are ECOP Africa’s most notable success stories, and how has recognition from platforms like BOOT Düsseldorf and the Prince of Monaco Foundation amplified its mission?

The greatest strength of ECOP Africa includes its ability to mobilise talents, create platforms for collaborations and provide networking opportunities within and outside Africa. These strengths are the most notable success stories since its inception.

The recognition from platforms like Boot Düsseldorf and Prince of Monaco Foundation can help reward and encourage ECOP members who are committed to its core mission of developing innovations to address ocean challenges in Africa.

What unique maritime advancements and contributions are emerging from West Africa, particularly in marine conservation?

Focusing on young innovators, notable progress is being made in West Africa, particularly in marine conservation efforts. The Ocean Rock Base organisation has created a multifunctional ocean application that maps fish species in Ghana and tracks their capture locations through GPS technology.

This Multifunctional Ocean Application boasts several distinctive features, allowing users to document details such as the catch, location, fishing effort, duration of trips, scientific classification of species, sea conditions, sizes of the fish caught, and the GPS coordinates of where the captures occurred.

The NGO organised an event for local fishermen, during which they installed fish mapping technology on their phones, enabling them to document the locations of their catches. This initiative is instrumental in developing a fisheries atlas in Ghana, incorporating local indigenous names and insights into ecosystem diversity, including specific habitats and GPS coordinates of fish populations.

The outcome of using this multifunctional app includes the creation of a Fisheries Atlas for the landing beaches of West Africa, which offers recommendations to the government on areas that need Marine Protected Areas (MPAs).

It also promotes seamless data sharing among local fishermen, raising awareness about the UN Ocean Decade, and establishing a data repository for various fish species, among other initiatives.

Additionally, the application features tools for ocean literacy that educate Ghana’s fisheries stakeholders on the importance of ocean protection.

In partnership with local fishermen, Ocean Rock Base has compiled a Fisheries Atlas showcasing indigenous names for fish species and is expanding this project to Cameroon, Nigeria, Sudan, Madagascar, Liberia, and Tunisia, aiming to create similar regional fisheries atlases throughout Africa.

Why is collaboration between businesses, governments, and NGOs critical for ensuring the long-term sustainability of marine ecosystems?

A strong partnership among businesses, governments, academic institutions and NGOs is essential for the sustainability of marine ecosystems, their services, and the communities that depend on them. Conservation of marine ecosystems is necessary, and typically, NGOs take the lead in these efforts, while governments create supportive policy frameworks and businesses contribute the necessary funding.

Presently, Ghana Ocean Climate Innovations is working with over 51 stakeholders in seven West African countries to promote the sustainability of marine ecosystems.

Share