‘Addressing multiple taxation, partnership key to promoting Vodka business’

Ekaterina Kuzmina is the founder of NEFT Vodka, a company that produces premium Vodka (a distilled alcoholic beverage). In this interview with BUNMI BAILEY, Kuzmina discusses the reasons behind the foreign brand coming into Nigeria and how it plans to thrive in the country. Excerpts:

What is the story behind NEFT Vodka; give us a brief background on it?

As a Russian, I understood the importance of vodka to Russians, but decided against having just any vodka, but one that was made from the purest ingredients. So, I sourced natural water from Austrian Alps, found a small private distillery with copper pot stills expertise and sourced the best rye.

The recipe required nothing but the Austrian Alps water. After manufacturing, the company started exporting to 15 markets, which led to them partnering with a US importer. The NEFT global company in May 2021, brought in industry veteran Dan Kleeberg as CEO and Tom Wilen, former president of Jim Beam as advisor to expand into 50 more countries and he picked Africa and Nigeria as the first new market.

In 2011, you formed NEFT Vodka. What have been your challenges, achievements and aspirations so far? If there are challenges, how have you been able to navigate them?

One of the company’s greatest achievements is exceeding the total volume of 2020 in the first eight months of 2021. This led to an expansion of the business with new offices in New York and Amsterdam with the team growing from just a handful to almost a 100.

Nigeria’s tough business environment has made a lot of foreign businesses leave the country. Why did NEFT decide to come at this time?

We decided to come at this time because it’s Africa’s turn and the brand believes in Africa and that Nigeria is its biggest potential market and we picked Enstore as our importer partner.

How does NEFT plan to enter the Nigerian market, and what plans do you have after this entry?

Going by the success of the media launch last month and continued interest by consumers via social media, I would say we are off to a very good start. We definitely have exciting plans in store taking each individual that comes in contact with NEFT on a journey beyond Vodka.

Can you discuss the reasons behind the media launch and why Enstore Nigeria is the distribution company for your products?

The media launch was put together to prepare the Nigerian public, and thereby Africa at large for the product takeover and to formally introduce the NEFT Vodka to the media and create subtle visibility for NEFT Vodka before the public launch. We have the best brand and best packaging that keeps the NEFT vodka cold for up to six hours. And we picked the best importer partner in Nigeria which is Emmanuel and his Enstore team. They have been instrumental in spearheading the introduction and (eventual) distribution of the product in Nigeria and Africa.

Rising prices and low incomes have made people focus on cheaper products. With NEFT Vodka being a premium drink, what type of business model do you plan to use to strive in the market?

We have a unique ebony and ivory sampling pack of two double shot 100ml barrels. This, and the attention to the packaging of the vodka is key as it is a much more compact packaging that should come in handy for the vodka lover who is looking for affordability in his/her quest to find a balance between cost of living and the economy at large.

What would you say is your marketing strategy to survive in this competitive market?

Sun Tsu said every battle is won before it starts – but never tell the competition your strategy. However, our goal is to get the barrel into the hands of vodka lovers, and maybe whiskey lovers too, so they can have a feel of the beauty that is the content of NEFT Vodka and eventually add it to their daily lifestyle. We don’t believe we are in any competition because we have a unique product.

Where do you see your brand in the next five years?

I see millions of happy women over the next five years sharing NEFT with their friends and better halves. I see NEFT on the shelves of exclusive lounges and bars and the drink for lifestyle occasions.

According to data from a 2021 Global Gender Gap Index by the World Economic Forum (WEF), Nigeria ranked 139th position out of 156 countries. As a strong believer in full social and economic equality for women, what do you think about this and how can the country improve in its ranking?

NEFT is a pro-feminist company. It was also birthed in Finland, the first country awarding full suffrage to women in 1906. I will answer this from the brand’s perspective. It’s important to change the perception that women should have certain types of alcohol they are allowed to consume freely without being judged. With our packaging and the way our vodka is fashioned, it’s ideal for everyone, especially women.

On the final note, what would you advise the government or controlling organisations to do to help the industry survive?

We ask for partnership and reduction of multiple taxes not detrimental to investments or creating jobs.