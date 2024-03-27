WAICA strengthens capacity with new firms

Efforts at repositioning the West African Insurance Companies Association (WAICA) for better value addition recently received a major boost as Noor Takaful, Universal Insurance, Heirs General Insurance and Jomola Insurance Brokers formally joined the sub-regional body.

This is as the declared their support for the initiatives of the new leadership aimed at repositioning the Association to serve the insurance market better.

The story is not different in Ghana and other WAICA member countries where companies, which had hitherto stayed away from WAICA activities, are now associating with the subregional and offering ideas on how to move the subregional body forward.

Davis Iyasere, WAICA secretary general/CEO speaking on the joining of new members, WAICA welcomed them to the Association and promised that WAICA under his leadership would continue to offer value to members, provide the required leadership, add impetus to the activities and profile of the Association, as well as pursue its mandate as set forth by the founding fathers by fostering regional integration towards building a strong, virile and impactful Association and a highly vibrant insurance market which will be the envy of others.

He called on other insurance companies and brokers to join the Association as the benefits of membership are now being enjoyed through value adding initiatives and collaborations, adding that WAICA has formed a strategic partnership with the Organization of Eastern and Southern Insurance Companies (OESAI) to enhance upskilling and capacity building for insurance practitioners among others.

He thanked the Nigerian insurance market for the massive support extended to him since his appointment and promised to keep flying the Nigerian flag very high as a worthy ambassador of the insurance industry.