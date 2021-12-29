Universal Insurance unveils Shop Insurance Product, partners T.A. Braithwaite

Underwriting firm, Universal Insurance Plc has launched its first ever Shop Insurance Retail product in conjunction with T.A. Braithwaite Insurance Brokers.

The relationship according to the company is aimed at opening more avenues for the sale of its fire & Special perils products.

The Company said developing the product became necessary considering the fact that most shop owners do not embrace insurance and need to protect their goods and properties against Fire & Special Perils.

In his speech at the occasion, Benedict Ujoatuonu, managing director of Universal Insurance Plc promised prompt payment in line with the Company’s tradition and urged shop owners to take advantage of benefits provided by the unique product.

In his remarks, Akintunde Aturu, managing director of T.A. Braithwaite Insurance Brokers, thanked Universal Insurance for the opportunity to partner with the Company and also expressed his belief that shop owners stand to benefit a lot from the Shop Insurance product.