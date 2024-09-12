Universal Insurance appoints Ogueri Duru as executive director

Universal Insurance PIc, a non-life insurance company in Nigeria, has announced the appointment of Japhet Ogueri Duru as the executive director of technical, effective August 22, 2024.

According to the company, Duru is a chartered insurer, risk analyst, and administrator with a record of accomplishment in an executive board role and management skills with over three decades of experience in the insurance industry.

He holds a BSc (Hons) in both Economics and Insurance from the Imo State University Owerri and St Monica University, Cameroun; a Master in Finance (MSc) from the Lagos State University and a PhD in Business Administration from the Charisma University in Turks and Caicos Island.

Duru is a Fellow of the Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria and an Associate member of the Nigeria Institute of Management (Chartered), Certified Pension Institute of Nigeria, and Chartered Institute of Administration.

He started his insurance career at Valid Assurance Company Limited and has worked for various insurance organisations like Linkage Assurance Plc, International Energy Insurance Plc, Stanbic IBTC Insurance Brokers Ltd, Heirs Insurance Brokers Ltd, and so on, where he gained experience in underwriting, risk management, reinsurance, claims administration, business development, insurance broking, and customer service.

He has worked as the head of underwriting, head of technical operations, executive director (Technical)/chief operating officer, and Ag. managing director/ CEO.

Duru was the executive director of technical/ chief operating officer at Heirs General Insurance Limited before joining Universal Insurance Plc.

He was once a chief examiner of the Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria (CIN) and a part-time lecturer at the Lagos State Polytechnic, where he also served as the external examiner.

Duru was a council member of the Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria (CIN), a motivational speaker, and a facilitator of insurance and management courses.