Royal Exchange General Insurance makes new executive appointments

Royal Exchange General Insurance Company (REGIC) has announced the appointment of Oyetunji Oshiyoye as executive director Business Development; Uyi Osagie as chief financial officer and Alfred Tabiti as assistant general manager/head, Retail & E-Business. These appointments took effect from January 2, 2022.

Oshiyoye with his extensive experience and knowledge of the insurance industry will seek to drive the continuous growth and profitability of REGIC, while seeking new markets for the company as the head of Business Development.

Oshiyoye has over nineteen years’ work experience garnered in the FMCG space before moving into the Insurance industry in Nigeria.

Read also: Insurance eye tech, SMEs for growth in 2022

Osagie will drive financial efficiency within REGIC and Tabiti as the head of Retail will ensure REGIC becomes a major player in the retail insurance space within the next few years.

Osagie has over thirteen years hand-on experience in Consulting, Financial Reporting, Business Strategy Formulation, Investment Management, Treasury Operations, Risk Management, Credit Control, as well as Budgetary Control and Audit Services.

Tabiti has over thirteen years’ work experience in Sales, Product Development, Channel Management, Recruitment, Training, and Partner Acquisition at various levels. Most of these years of cognate work experience was in the Insurance Industry.

The company stated that these appointments were in order to ensure that REGIC continues to exploit the opportunities that abound in the general insurance space and ensure continued growth for the company, especially as it seeks to diversify its revenue streams.