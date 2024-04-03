Premium Pensions MD Umar Mairami becomes PenOp president

Umar Mairami, managing director/CEO of Premium Pension Limited has been elected as the new president of the Pension Fund Operators Association of Nigeria (PenOp). He takes over from Olumide Oyetan, managing director of StanbicIBTC Pension Managers Limited, whose tenure as president ended on March 31, 2024.

Olumide had been the president of the industry association for 2 years, having been elected in 2022. In an online ceremony held recently, the new president, alongside the newly elected executives took their oath of office, pledging to carry on the ideals of the association and work to ensure harmonious relationships within the industry and to continue to maintain high standards of ethics and integrity within the industry.

Read also: PenOp targets improved pension service on data management

In addition to the election of Umar Mairami as president of the Association, the other executives were either newly elected or re-elected to serve a two-year term as members of the executive committee of PenOp.

Joy Ojakovo, the vice president, who is also the general manager of Progress Trust Closed Pension Fund Administrator was re-elected, while Godson Ukpevo, the MD/CEO of Veritas Glanvills Pensions Limited, and head of Legal and Regulatory at PenOp was also re-elected.

Peters Eledu, who is the MD/CEO of Zenith Pensions Limited was elected the new Treasurer, while Donald Onuoha, who is also the MD/CEO of Fidelity Pensions Managers Limited was elected the new head of Media, Branding and Communication.

The Executive team will be in place for the next two years and they work alongside the current CEO of PenOp to steer the affairs of the association.

Speaking on the elections and handover, Oguche Agudah, the chief executive officer of PenOp, said times of transitions and elections can be challenging within the life of an association if not handled well, but we have put in place mechanisms to ensure that it’s smooth, seamless and the strategic direction of the industry is preserved based on a shared commitment.

Speaking on his election, Umar Mairami said he appreciated his colleague for electing the and the other executive members while pledging to work with all stakeholders to ensure that the industry keeps growing and keeps impacting the lives of Nigerians positively.