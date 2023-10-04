Pension operators seek end to workplace bullying, harassment

Determined to ensure safety, respect and integrity in the workplace, the Pension Fund Operators Association of Nigeria (PenOp) has called for an end to bullying and harassment in the work environment.

According to them, in the hushed corners of workspaces, behind closed doors, and within the invisible boundaries of online spaces, a silent epidemic continues to cast a dark shadow over the lives of countless individuals in the workplace.

They noted that as an association they recognize the importance of curbing the practice of bullying and harassment in the workplace, and have organized the webinar titled “Workplace Bullying & Harassment and How to curb it”

The online session was designed to shine a light on the topic, unmask the face of workplace bullying, dissect its various forms, and its effects on the workplace and empower pension professionals and organizations on how to confront it head-on.

Adaobi Okoye, PenOp’s training and people lead in her opening remarks highlighted the need to identify & curb workplace harassment, at the event which has over 500 pension professionals in online attendance.

Adetunbi Ashaye, group head, Collection Contributions, Fidelity Pension who facilitated the webinar, drawing on his years of experience in the cooperate work environment urged attendees to reflect on a sobering reality, he said, “at some point in our lives, we have either directly engaged in or witnessed acts of bullying or harassment within the workplace”

Diving deeper into this topic, Ashaye emphasized that workplace bullying and harassment, although distinct in some aspects, often share common characteristics. Both are fundamentally rooted in power dynamics, where one party seeks to exert dominance over another, resulting in physical or emotional harm. Harassment on the other hand, often hinges on unwelcome behaviour driven by factors such as race or gender, making it not only morally reprehensible but legally punishable.

Ashaye spoke on some of the adverse consequences of bullying and harassment, ranging from anxiety, distress, and physical ailments to reduced work performance, low morale, and even employee disengagement. Such behaviours can lead to depression, can damage self-esteem and overall well-being and in extreme cases, suicide.

One of the major highlights of the session was the emphasis that tolerating workplace bullying and harassment isn’t just a matter of human decency, it profoundly impacts an organization’s culture, productivity, and employee retention. It’s a stark reminder that organizations must actively address these issues to maintain a healthy and respectful work environment.

In conclusion, the knowledge-sharing session equipped attendees with a comprehensive understanding of workplace bullying and harassment, offering actionable insights and strategies to create workplaces that are safe, inclusive, and nurturing for all employees. It is a collective call to action, urging individuals and organizations to stand against these behaviours and champion respect, dignity, and inclusivity in every workplace.

The webinar was part of PenOp’s ongoing monthly knowledge-sharing sessions. These sessions provide a platform for professionals in the pension industry to network, exchange ideas, and listen to subject matter experts discuss relevant topics.

Pension Fund Operators Association of Nigeria (PenOp) is an independent, non-governmental, non-political and non-profit making body. It was established to promote the operations of the pension industry, provide for self-regulation and ensure that international best practices relating to the industry are observed by the operators registered in Nigeria. It is the umbrella association for all the Licensed Pension Fund Custodians, Pension Fund Administrators and Closed Pension Fund Administrators (PFCs, PFAs and CPFAs) operating in Nigeria.

Its role internally is to add value to its members across all levels; information, education, visibility, networking, strategy, product development, etc. Externally its role is to increase the awareness and visibility of the pension industry and enable external stakeholders to understand and participate in the development of this financial sub-sector wherever and whenever possible.