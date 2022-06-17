PenCom begins online verification for FG employees retiring in 2022

The National Pension Commission (PenCom) has announced the commencement of the online Verification and Enrolment Exercise for retirees/prospective retirees of Federal Government Treasury-Funded Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) that will be retiring in 2020.

The exercise billed to start on 20th June and end on 31st August 2022, will also accommodate employees of the federal government that missed the enrolment exercises in the previous years.

In a statement by the Commission, those eligible for the 2022 Verification and Enrolment Exercise are employees of Federal Government Treasury-Funded MDAs scheduled to retire in 2022 and employees of Federal Government Treasury-funded MDAs who missed the enrolment exercises in previous years.

Read also: Ronke Sokefun – Board Chairman of the Nigerian Deposit Insurance Corporation

The prerequisite for the enrolment according to PenCom is, “Prior to enrolment, all retirees/prospective retirees are required to visit their PFAs and undergo the data recapture exercise. This entails retirees/prospective retirees providing their personal details including their National Identity Number (NIN). Retirees/Prospective retirees who had undergone the data recapture exercise earlier are not required to repeat it.”

The Commission also noted in the advertorial that the enrolment options are as follows:

“Self-Assisted: Retirees/prospective retirees are required to visit PenCom’s website and upload their employment details as well as scanned copies of required documents before proceeding to their respective PFAs for physical verification and enrolment. The step-by-step procedure for the Online Enrolment is hosted on the PenCom website.

“Pension Desk Officer/PFA-Assisted: Retirees/prospective retirees who are unable to complete the online registration for any reason could approach the Pension Desk Officer of their respective MDAs or visit their PFAs for assistance.