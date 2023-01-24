Our 27-years of insurance service in Nigeria is God –Akin Ogunbiyi

Group chairman, Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc, Akin Ogunbiyi has appreciated God for leading the underwriting company over the last 27 years.

He said, surviving the series of recapitalisation exercises amidst challenging economic environment was only God’s doing and deserves to be appreciated always.

Ogunbiyi, whose restless 27 years ago as young insurer gave birth to the company made the remarks at its 27th Annual Thanksgiving held in Lagos with the theme ‘Marvellously Helped’.

“The event also provide the board and management to reward 62 outstanding employees who had through hard work contributed immensely to the growth of the organisation.

Ogunbiyi speaking at the event said, God has been faithful and good to the company, hence, we can never take the grace of God for granted as the success and feat achieved in the 27 years of existence was by God’s amazing grace.

He noted that the foundation of the firm was laid on God, adding that all that the firm has done and achieved were through God.

He went back memory lane to highlight how the firm started and appreciated the former Chairman of the firm Femi Opeodu for his wonderful role that saw to the establishment of the firm.

Ogunbiyi also appreciated the clients of the company for their supports over the years, thanking the staff; former Commissioner for Insurance, Fola Daniel, his wife, Dotun Ogunbiyi for their contributions toward the growth of the company.

Femi Asenuga, managing director/CEO of the firm, said the firm has over the years sustained the thanksgiving service, because God has continued to support the firm, adding that it is always refreshing to thank God for all he had done and is also doing.

He appreciated the company’s customers, staff and supporters for their continuous contributions to the growth of the company.

Bolaji Idowu, leading pastor, Harvesters International Christian Center, lauded the firm’s Chairman and management for counting it worthy to appreciate God for His gestures.

He noted that no matter how far people had gone in life, they should learn to say thank you, especially to God, stressing that in all things we should thank God.

Mutual Benefits Choir thrilled the audience with soul lifting gospel songs, moving them to dance; sang, appreciating God for his love; mercy and goodness.