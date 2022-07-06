Olatunde Agbeja becomes AIBA chairman

The African Insurance Brokers Association (AIBA) has elected Babajide Olatunde-Agbeja as chairman of the continental body.

The election which was held at recently concluded African Insurance Organisation Conference in Kenya had the following as others members of the executive to steer the ship of the continental body for the next one

Shaibu Ali – Ghana – vice chairman, Ekeoma Ezeibe – Nigeria, secretary; Yombo Bammeke – Nigeria – Treasurer; Nelson Omolo – Kenya – Ex Officio; Shola Tinubu – Nigeria – Ex officio; and Jean Baptiste Ntukamazina- AIO SG – Ex Officio.

Industry operators have noted that the election of the new officers would give a great impetus to the body in accomplishing its mandate of broadening the practice of insurance broking in Africa.

In a similar vein, the president of the NCRIB, Rotimi Edu, has felicitated with the new officers expressing delight that the new officers would take the body to greater heights, based on their robust antecedents.