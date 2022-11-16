NSIA Insurance names Moruf Apampa MD

The Board of NSIA Insurance Limited has announced the appointment of Moruf Apampa as the new Managing Director/CEO.

Moruf has a broad and extensive experience within the insurance industry. His insights include an in-depth understanding of the Insurance business value chain and a clear understanding of the cutting-edge technological requirements needed to transform the sector today for futuristic growth and value.

Moruf has extensive leadership experience in the insurance industry. He has been responsible for driving successful business operations, enhancing corporate productivity, and overall business delivery in management, executive, and board roles.

Until his recent appointment as the MD/CEO of NSIA Insurance, his exposure included his role as executive director (Technical and Business Development) for FBN Insurance Limited; his turn-around assignment as chief executive officer of Sunu Assurances Nigeria Plc, Nigeria; his organisational transformation journey with American International Insurance Plc (AIICO), amongst others. He launched the first USSD in the Insurance Industry in Nigeria.

Read also: eTranzact is a super fintech enabling other financial technology companies – Toluwalope

Moruf has attended executive leadership programs at Lagos Business school, Columbia University Business School, and Howard University School of Business. A graduate of Insurance from Lagos State Polytechnic, he holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from University of Ado-Ekiti and he is a Fellow of the Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria.

We are pleased to have Moruf on board as our new Managing Director/CEO. We believe his experience will be very valuable to the company. We are confident that he will be a transformational force in developing and driving NSIA Insurance forward – in a very exciting but also challenging time.”

NSIA Insurance Limited is a leading composite insurance company driven by integrity, care, innovation, and professionalism. The head office is in Lagos, with a strong regional presence in Abuja and an extensive network in strategic states across the country. NSIA Insurance offers a wide range of insurance services at competitive rates to meet the changing financial, investment, and lifestyle needs of its corporate, commercial, and individual customers.

NSIA Insurance Limited (Nigeria) is part of NSIA Participations, which is currently present in 12 African countries; namely, Benin, Cameroon, Congo, Côte d’Ivoire, Gabon, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea Bissau, Mali, Nigeria, Senegal, and Togo.