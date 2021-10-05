NSIA Insurance names Akin-Olugbade new board chairman

The Board of NSIA Insurance Limited, one of the leading providers of insurance and other financial services in Nigeria has announced the appointment of Adesegun A. Akin-Olugbade, as the new chairman of the Board of Directors.

Akin-Olugbade is a leading legal, finance and corporate governance expert who holds a Doctorate degree (SJD) and a Masters’ degree (LL.M.) from Harvard Law School. He obtained an LL.B. (Honours) degree from King’s College London (University of London), in 1983, and was called to the Nigerian Bar in 1984.

“I feel very privileged to take on this role at such an exciting time in the industry when the needs of NSIA’s customers, people, regulators, and other stakeholders are changing rapidly. We are committed to making the best of these changes in thoughtful and innovative ways which will benefit all our stakeholders for years to come,” he said.

“NSIA has been very successful in providing traditional, innovative and tailor-made insurance risk management products in both Life and Non-Life classes of Insurance over the years, and I am looking forward to working with such a competent team,” Akin-Olugbade added.

The outgoing Chairman of the Board, Ituah Ighodalo, said “My time on the Board of NSIA Insurance was an eventful one, with the support of seasoned professionals who made serving as the Chairman seamless. I trust that Akin-Olugbade would experience same, as I wish him success.”

In her comments, the MD/CEO of NSIA Insurance, Ebelechukwu Nwachukwu, said “Akin – Olugbade’s long history of leadership, coupled with his experience as an accomplished multilingual and multi-skilled leader, who is passionate about the socio-economic development of Africa, makes him the ideal person for this role. I look forward to working with him to ensure that NSIA Insurance continues to make positive impact for all stakeholders and our society”.

NSIA Insurance Limited is a first-class composite insurance company driven by Integrity, Care, Innovation and Professionalism, with its Head Office in Lagos, strong regional presence in Abuja and a large network in strategic states across the country. NSIA Insurance offers a wide range of insurance services at competitive rates to meet the changing financial, investment and lifestyle needs of its corporate, commercial and individual customers.

NSIA Insurance Limited (Nigeria) is part of NSIA Participations which is currently present in 12 African countries; Benin, Cameroon, Congo, Côte d’Ivoire, Gabon, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea Bissau, Mali, Nigeria, Senegal and Togo.