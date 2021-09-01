Now, retiring FG employees can verify online

For employees of Treasury-Funded Federal Government Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDAs) retiring this year, there is opportunity to have your verification online ahead of your retirement.

The benefit is that you are able to conclude your verification requirements from your comfort zone without having to travel distances to do that , so that your monthly or quarterly pensions can start to come immediately after retirement.

This is also another import of the Covid-19 pandemic, which has created opportunity to develop technology that could help with verification exercise without physical presence.

The success is coming flowing the introduction of the Online Enrolment Exercise by the National Pension Commission (PenCom), which automates the Annual Pre-Retirement Verification and Enrolment Exercise for retirees/ prospective retirees of Treasury-funded Federal Government MDAs. This online Enrolment Application would go live on 1st September, 2021.

In a statement made available by PenCom, those eligible for the 2021 Verification and Enrolment exercise include Employees of Federal Government treasury-funded MDAs who retired between January and August 202; Employees of Federal Government treasury-funded MDAs who are due to retire from September 202; and Employees of Federal Government treasury-funded MDAs who missed the enrolment exercises in previous years.

According to the Commission, options for Enrolment are Self-Assisted and Pension Desk Officer (PDO)/PFA-Assisted.

Self-Assisted: Retirees/prospective retirees for the year 2021 are required to visit PenCom’s website www.pencom.gov.ng to initiate the online enrolment process. This is done by registering and capturing their employment details as well as uploading scanned copies of the required documents before proceeding to their respective Pension Fund Administrator (PFA) for physical verification and enrolment.

The step by step procedure for the Online Enrolment would be hosted on the PenCom website.

Pension Desk Officer (PDO)/PFA-Assisted: Retirees/prospective retirees who are unable to complete the online registration for any reason could approach the PDO of their respective MDAs or visit their PFA for assistance.

According to PenCom, Verification and Enrolment by all concerned must be completed with their respective PFAs by 29th October 2021.