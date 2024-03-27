NEM Insurance sees fitness walk, awareness creation boost productivity, penetration

NEM Insurance Plc says its bi-annual fitness work and awareness creation, which holds in March and October each year have contributed to healthy workforce and increased productivity, as well as higher market penetration.

Tope Smart, chairman of the Company who spoke with journalist at the side-line of its March 2024 fitness walk held weekend in Lagos said the company is intentional about its desire to have a heathy workforce.

“We are quite intentional about promoting a healthy workforce, that’s why we made provisions for a gym when we built our head office in Ikorodu Road.”

Smart said, “It is our tradition in NEM to have this walk and we have been having it twice a year for quite a while now. Traditionally, we hold it in March and October and it is a way to promote a healthy workforce and insurance awareness among members of the public. “

He said, “we have a well-equipped gym where people come early in the morning, use the gym before they go to their desk. Sometimes during office hours and sometimes during weekends. In addition, we decided to equally have this work so that all staff can come together to partake and it is a way to promote bonding among the staff.”

“I spoke about a healthy workforce. If you are very busy and hardworking but you are not having a healthy life, it will affect your work.

He said again, a lot people are not aware about insurance but when we walked out this morning with our fliers, we were not only promoting NEM but also the entire insurance industry. The most important thing is that everybody is aware that it’s insurance.

“Therefore, it helps the members of the public to be aware of the services that the insurance industry provides.”

On market penetration and how the programme can contribute, he said, I believe very strongly that things are getting better.

“If you look at where we were 10 years ago, 5 years ago and where we are today, you will see that things are totally different. It is a different ball game.

Smart said recently, NEM promoted a campaign on its claims payment, where it showcased an over N14 billion claims paid in one year, stating that a lot of people were shocked at the amount of claims that we paid within such a period.

“People are now becoming aware that insurance companies meet their obligations and of course, that is building the level of confidence in members of the public, and penetration is impacted.”

“People who have not been doing insurance before will come and want to get themselves and assets protected, so that when the chips are down, they will have a safe landing with their insurance protection.”