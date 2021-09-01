NAICOM applauds Mutual Benefits drive for penetration

The National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) has applauded the efforts and commitments of Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc on increasing penetration through retail expansion.

NAICOM excited by the number of retail employees currently engaged by Mutual Benefits to drive its retail segment of the market, says this is the way to go to take insurance to the expected level.

Sunday Thomas, commissioner for Insurance/CEO, NAICOM who spoke during a brief visits to the Retail Training Complex of Mutual Benefits in Mushin Area of Lagos was excited to see crowed of retail staff under the employment of Mutual Benefits.

“I’m very excited with what I’m seeing here. This is because retail business is what will sustain insurance business. It is amazing seeing what you have here, the Commissioner said.

Thomas said with this, Mutual Benefits has chosen the right path as retail remains the sustaining force for insurance growth.

According to the Commissioner, not only has Mutual helped to deepen penetration in the industry, it has helped also to enhance the sector’s contribution to government efforts at creating employment.

“Employment of these young graduates is our own way of contributing to the growth of the economy”.

According to him, with this effort, insurance has contributed to Mr President’s effort to pull 100,000 people out of the labour market, adding that insurance industry is leading the way through this kind of effort that is giving many people opportunities to earn a living.

Thomas implored employees of the firm who where all delighted to see him, to sustain their contributions to the insurance sector and by extension the economy, stressing that the people is what makes Mutual Benefits Assurance unique, and not the offices and buildings.

Femi Asenuga, managing director, Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc, who was excited by the visit appreciated the Commissioner for his leadership style, which he said has brought peace into the industry.

He noted that with the structures being put in place by the commissioner, Mutual Benefits Assurance and other underwriters are better equipped to thrive and soar to lofty heights.

He said the company has a motivated workforce, adding that with the commitments being exhibited by the employees, the company has gained national popularity as it is well received in every parts of the country.

Asenuga maintained that the firm would continue to sustain it leadership role in retail marketing, adding that the firm would continue to open new grounds for insurance growth in the country.