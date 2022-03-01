Mutual Benefits chairman Ogunbiyi joins Marketing Edge Hall of Fame

Akin Ogunbiyi, group chairman, Mutual benefits Assurance plc has been admitted into the Marketing Edge Hall of Fame. The industrialist turned politician was one of the select few that were inducted at the maiden edition of Marketing Edge Hall of Fame held in Lagos recently.

In his opening remarks at the ceremony, John Ajayi, publisher/CEO, MARKETING EDGE extolled the virtues of the recipients.

“We are so proud to have these exceptional figures seated here tonight to join our Hall of Fame. I thank them for accepting to be part of the Marketing Edge family, and for inspiring the younger generation of entrepreneurs, visionary investors and inventors. We consider it an incredible honour, but I think what’s most important for everyone in this hall to know tonight is what the inductees mean to us, and what they mean to Nigeria, Africa and indeed to the world and to humanity,” he said.

Ajayi paid special tributes and respect to all the players and gladiators in the competitive Nigerian corporate community for staying the course in spite of the rough and unstable business climate.

“You have been quite outstanding and exceptional despite the vagaries and vicissitudes of the national economy,” he stated.

Oguniyi who was inducted in the corporate pacesetters category along with Abdulsamad Rabiu, founder of BUA Group, a Nigerian conglomerate active in cement production, is the Group Chairman of Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc, one of the leading insurance companies in Africa, and Osun State PDP Governorship hopeful. He was the toast of the occasion having bagged the highest honour in a sector he was not an active player.

In his remarks at the occasion, Ogunbiyi, thanked Marketing Edge for the honour. “I am quite humbled by this honour and this is undoubtedly one of my treasured moments. I thank the Marketing Edge team for this and I must confess that looking at the crowd you have pulled and this high octane event, my respect for you and professionalism has doubled”, he enthused.

Meanwhile, Pat Utomi, special guest and keynote speaker harped on the importance of leadership in the development of a nation or corporate entity. According to him, Nigeria needs disruptive leaders who will challenge the status quo and evolve something better.

We need disruptive leaders in every sector and in our national life. For progress to take place, smarter younger people need to creatively, destroy them. That is where you will make real progress. If we don’t creatively destroy, we will not have development”.