Leadway harps on providing succour, financial recovery

Leadway Group, one of Nigeria’s foremost non-banking financial services group emphasised its role in providing succour and financial recovery.

At Leadway, our role in the society encompasses providing succour and financial recovery; it is about being a trusted partner, standing by individuals and communities in challenging times, says Tunde Hassan-Odukale, group chief executive officer, Leadway.

Odukale made the remark when Leadway donated a sum of N117 million in relief packages to the Borno State flood victims in response to recent unprecedented flooding that has devastated communities across the state.

This disaster has affected over a million residents, displaced thousands, and caused significant damage to infrastructure and property across the state.

Leadway’s financial contribution aims to ease the burden on affected communities, support the state’s recovery efforts, and assist thousands of displaced residents as they rebuild.

The donation which comprises essential cooking supplies and hygiene products valued at N92 million and N25 million in direct cash support to the relief fund and an NGO providing critical services to the displaced persons, will be distributed to individuals identified by the Borno Flood Relief Project Committee.

Tunde Hassan-Odukale stated: “We deeply empathise with the people and government of Borno State during this difficult time. The impact of this sudden disaster has been profound on the people and residents of Borno State, who were gradually getting back to the right socio-economic condition following years of insecurity in the region. We believe every effort matters in alleviating the hardship of those affected, and we are pleased to join the efforts to alleviate their difficulties.”

He said, this donation symbolises our solidarity with the people of Borno and our commitment to helping them rebuild their lives. We are dedicated to supporting Nigeria’s journey of resilience, and we hope this gesture, together with the efforts of other compassionate organisations, will bring meaningful relief to those affected.”

“As a business that consistently contributes to Nigerian economic growth by shouldering the risks that investors are exposed to and upholding our commitment to our clients, our support extends beyond financial donations, as we are set to honour the claims of three businesses that are crucial to Borno State’s economic growth, accelerating the restoration of the state’s commercial and economic activities.”

